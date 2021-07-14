Global Packaging Machinery Market to Reach $45.9 Billion by 2026

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Packaging Machinery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838503/?utm_source=GNW
End-use markets are increasingly shifting towards more sophisticated, faster, integrated and standardized equipment, to reduce packaging waste and to comply with environmental standards. The market is abuzz with new discoveries and technological enhancements in terms of features, size, material types and package designs. In tandem, the downstream packaging machinery industry is also striving to keep pace with market developments, discarding obsolete, high cost and time consuming machines and bringing in a new wave of technologically advanced machinery that offer automation, flexibility, speed, energy conservation, efficiency, intelligence and other superior features.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Packaging Machinery estimated at US$41.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% over the analysis period. Bottling Line, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 1.2% CAGR to reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Case Forming & Sealing segment is readjusted to a revised 1.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 13.9% share of the global Packaging Machinery market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2026
The Packaging Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.12% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Evolving market trends include increasing deployment of servos, networking architectures and robotic applications in packaging machinery. The trend in fact offers a strong opportunity for OEMs to respond to the need for increased automation by substituting traditional pneumatic machinery with advanced electromechanical systems. In this context, increasing deployment of robotics and related technology is a significant step in the effort to introduce complete automation in the packaging process. Demand for adoption of sophisticated technologies throughout the value chain, comprising production, product packaging, warehousing, logistics, and supply chain, within the packaging industry is on rise.
Form-Fill-Seal Segment to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2026
Global market for Form-Fill-Seal segment is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$3.9 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 2.8% over the analysis period. United States constitutes the largest regional market for Form-Fill-Seal segment, accounting for 27.1% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 5.3% over the analysis period, to reach US$844.7 Million by the close of the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 497 Featured)
- Adelphi Packaging Machinery
- B&H Labeling Systems
- Barry-Wehmiller Companies Inc.
- Bosch Packaging Technology
- CKD Corporation
- Coesia SpA
- EDL Packaging Engineers Inc.
- Harland Machine Systems Ltd.
- Herma UK Ltd.
- Industria Macchine Automatiche (I.M.A) SpA
- Krones AG
- Lantech
- Mpac Group plc
- Newman Labeling Systems Inc.
- Norden Machinery AB
- Orion Packaging Systems
- Salzgitter AG
- Scandia Packaging Machinery Co.,
- SIG Combibloc
- Strapack Corp.
- Tetra Laval International S.A
- The Bradman Lake Group Ltd.
- Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG.
- Winpak Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838503/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Packaging Machinery: An Indispensable Part of the Consumer
Packaged Goods Industry
Packaging Trends Influence Advancements in Packaging Machinery
Outlook
Emerging Countries Offer Strong Growth Prospects
Analysis by Segment
Food Service and Beverages Segments Dominate the Market
EXHIBIT 1: Global Packaging Machinery Market (2019E):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Sector
Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Sector - A Growing Market
Leading Exporters of Packaging Machinery
EXHIBIT 2: Leading Exporters of Packaging Machinery Worldwide
(2019E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Export Value by Country
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
A Fragmented Marketplace
Packaging Machinery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019
Consolidation Gains Pace
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Adelphi Packaging Machinery (UK)
Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc. (USA)
Accraply (USA)
BW Flexible Systems (UK)
Bradman Lake Group Ltd. (UK)
B&H Labeling Systems (USA)
Belco Packaging Systems, Inc. (USA)
CKD Corp. (Japan)
Coesia SpA (Italy)
Norden Machinery AB (Sweden)
Herma UK Ltd. (UK)
I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A. (Italy)
KHS GmbH (Germany)
Krones AG (Germany)
Lantech (USA)
Loveshaw Corp. (USA)
Newman Labeling Systems, Inc. (USA)
Ocme UK Ltd. (UK)
Orion Packaging Systems (USA)
Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH (Germany)
SIG Combibloc (Switzerland)
Signode Industrial Group LLC (USA)
Tetra Laval International S.A (Switzerland)
Sidel SA (Switzerland)
Tetra Pak Inc. (USA)
Weber Marking Systems (USA)
Winpak Ltd. (Canada)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Need for Packaging Machinery Suppliers to Leverage Disrupting
Trends to Remain in Business
Machinery Manufacturers Prioritize Sustainability to Remain
Competitive
Demand for Flexible Packaging Drives Improvements in VFF Machinery
Servo-based Controls Witness Strong Growth
Packaging Machinery Motors Evolve in Design Terms Enhancing
Machine Performance
Flexible Packaging Advancements Fuel Demand for Innovative
Packaging Machinery
Emerging Clean Packaging Trend Poised to Transform Machinery
Market
E-Commerce Leads to New Design Introductions
EXHIBIT 3: Global e-Commerce as a Percentage (%) of Total
Retail Sales (2016-2024)
EXHIBIT 4: E-Commerce Sales as a Percentage (%) of Total Retail
Sales by Country: 2019
Industry 4.0 Brings in a New Era
PackML Sets the Platform for Packaging Machines in Industry 4.0
Environment
Smart Sensors Offer Big Data Benefits
Automated Packaging Machinery Displays Strong Growth
Robotics to Become an Integral Part of Packaging Systems
Modular Packaging Systems Address Consumer Demand for Changing
Packaging Formats
Surge in Demand for Integrated Packaging Lines
Automatic Stand-Up Pouch Filling Machines Grow in Demand
Rise in Demand for Simple Machinery
Trends in Pharmaceutical Sector Drive the Need for
Collaboration between Industry and Equipment Providers
OEE Makes Way into the Pharma Sector
Global Prescription Drug Sales in US$ Billion: 2010-2024
Serialization Drives New Design Developments in Pharma Sector
Changing Trends Drive Inspection Machinery Upgrades
Case Packaging Machinery Evolves to Meet Cost Constraints
Demand for Aseptic Packaging Machinery on Rise
Labeling Legislations Drive Coding/Marking/Labeling Machinery
Digitalization Simplifies Labeling Process
Retail Ready Packaging (RRP) Markets Inject Growth
END-USE ANALYSIS
Food Processing and Packaging Sector
EXHIBIT 5: Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024
Trends Impacting Packaging Machinery
Rise in Demand for Products that offer Convenience
Launch of Healthy and Nutritious Snacks for Active Lifestyle
Rise in Premium Packaging and Specialty Stores
Regulations for Coding and Enhanced Informational Printing
SKU Proliferation Pushes Demand for Versatile Packaging Machinery
Beverages: The Changing Packaging Mix
EXHIBIT 6: Global Packaged Beverages Market by Material Type:
(2019E): Percentage Share Breakdown by Beverage Volume
EXHIBIT 7: Global Consumption of Packaged Beverages by Type:
(2019 & 2025): Percentage Share Breakdown by Volume
Pharmaceuticals: A Lucrative Market
Major Growth Driver
Blister Packaging on Rise in the Pharmaceutical Sector
Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Registers Strong Growth
EXHIBIT 8: Global Cosmetic Packaging Market (2019E): Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales Value by Material
MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS
Global Economy Growth to Impact Near-term Outlook
EXHIBIT 9: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %
by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
Growing Population: A Key Driver
EXHIBIT 10: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, and 2050
Aging Population and Millennial Generation Consumers : Playing
a Role in Industry Transition
EXHIBIT 11: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group
in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
EXHIBIT 12: Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total
Population in Developing Countries: 2018
Rapid Pace of Urbanization Spur Opportunities
EXHIBIT 13: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 14: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Rising Middle Class Population Propels Sales
EXHIBIT 15: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 16: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Changing Lifestyles & Demographics Continue To Trigger Growth
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Packaging Machinery
Types of Packaging Machinery
A. Bottling Line Machinery
Case Forming Machinery
Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) Machines
Filling & Dosing Machinery
Cartoning Machines
Coding/Marking/Labeling Machinery
Palletizing Machinery
Miscellaneous Packaging Machinery
Accessories & Parts
Wrapping/Bundling Machinery
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Packaging Machinery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Machinery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Bottling Line by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Bottling Line by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Bottling Line by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Case Forming &
Sealing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Case Forming & Sealing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Case Forming & Sealing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Form-Fill-Seal by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Form-Fill-Seal by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Form-Fill-Seal by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for
Coding/Marking/Labeling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Coding/Marking/Labeling by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Coding/Marking/Labeling
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Filling & Dosing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Filling & Dosing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Filling & Dosing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Cartoning by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Cartoning by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Cartoning by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Wrapping/Bundling
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Wrapping/Bundling by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Wrapping/Bundling by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Palletizing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Palletizing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Palletizing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Food Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Food Products by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Food Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Beverages by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Beverages by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceuticals &
Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals &
Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Use
Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Other End-Use Industries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Use
Industries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Improving Economy, E-Commerce Growth and Innovations Propel US
Packaging Machinery Market
Drive towards Sustainability Stirs Growth
Stringent Regulations and Standards Spur Demand for New Machinery
Drug Counterfeiting and Food Safety Encourage Novelty in
Technology
Pharmaceuticals: A Growing Market
Validation Compliance of Machinery to Gain Importance
Industry Structure
EXIM Trends
Imports Vital for the Domestic Market
Exports and Imports Statistics
EXHIBIT 17: US Exports Market for Machinery for Filling,
Closing, Sealing or Labeling Bottles, Cans and other
Containers: Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Country
of Destination for 2018
EXHIBIT 18: US Imports Market for Machinery for Filling,
Closing, Sealing or Labelling Bottles, Cans and Other
Containers: Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports by Country
of Origin for 2018
EXHIBIT 19: US Exports Market for Packing or Wrapping
Machinery: Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Country of
Destination for 2018
EXHIBIT 20: US Imports Market for Packing or Wrapping
Machinery: Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports by Country of
Origin for 2018
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Machinery
by Type - Bottling Line, Case Forming & Sealing,
Form-Fill-Seal, Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling & Dosing,
Cartoning, Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Packaging Machinery by Type -
Bottling Line, Case Forming & Sealing, Form-Fill-Seal,
Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling & Dosing, Cartoning,
Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Machinery by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bottling Line,
Case Forming & Sealing, Form-Fill-Seal,
Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling & Dosing, Cartoning,
Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Machinery
by End-Use Industry - Food Products, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals &
Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Packaging Machinery by
End-Use Industry - Food Products, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals &
Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Machinery by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Products, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals and Other
End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Stable Outlook for the Canadian Packaging Machinery Market
Exports and Imports Statistics
EXHIBIT 21: Canadian Exports Market for Machinery for Filling,
Closing, Sealing or Labelling Bottles, Cans and Other
Containers: Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Country
of Destination for 2018
EXHIBIT 22: Canadian Imports Market for Machinery for Filling,
Closing, Sealing or Labelling Bottles, Cans and Other
Containers: Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports by Country
of Origin for 2018
EXHIBIT 23: Canadian Exports Market for Packing or Wrapping
Machinery: Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Country of
Destination for 2018
EXHIBIT 24: Canadian Imports Market for Packing or Wrapping
Machinery: Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports by Country of
Origin for 2018
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Machinery by Type - Bottling Line, Case Forming & Sealing,
Form-Fill-Seal, Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling & Dosing,
Cartoning, Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Packaging Machinery by
Type - Bottling Line, Case Forming & Sealing, Form-Fill-Seal,
Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling & Dosing, Cartoning,
Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Machinery by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bottling Line,
Case Forming & Sealing, Form-Fill-Seal,
Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling & Dosing, Cartoning,
Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Machinery by End-Use Industry - Food Products, Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Packaging Machinery by
End-Use Industry - Food Products, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals &
Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Machinery by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Products, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals and Other
End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Machinery by Type - Bottling Line, Case Forming & Sealing,
Form-Fill-Seal, Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling & Dosing,
Cartoning, Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Packaging Machinery by Type -
Bottling Line, Case Forming & Sealing, Form-Fill-Seal,
Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling & Dosing, Cartoning,
Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Machinery by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bottling Line,
Case Forming & Sealing, Form-Fill-Seal,
Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling & Dosing, Cartoning,
Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Machinery by End-Use Industry - Food Products, Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Packaging Machinery by
End-Use Industry - Food Products, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals &
Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Machinery by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Products, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals and Other
End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
China: A Major Market for Packaging Machinery
Rise of e-Commerce, Increased Packaging per Product, and
Emphasis on Aesthetic & Functional Packaging: Current Growth
Drivers
EXHIBIT 25: Retail e-Commerce Sales (in US$ Billion) in China
for the Years 2018 through 2022
Food Sector: A Major End-Use Market
Competitive Scenario
Domestic Vendors Enjoy Market Predominance
Export Markets: The New Focus Area for Chinese Vendors
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Machinery by Type - Bottling Line, Case Forming & Sealing,
Form-Fill-Seal, Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling & Dosing,
Cartoning, Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Packaging Machinery by Type -
Bottling Line, Case Forming & Sealing, Form-Fill-Seal,
Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling & Dosing, Cartoning,
Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Machinery by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bottling Line,
Case Forming & Sealing, Form-Fill-Seal,
Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling & Dosing, Cartoning,
Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Machinery by End-Use Industry - Food Products, Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Packaging Machinery by
End-Use Industry - Food Products, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals &
Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Machinery by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Products, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals and Other
End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
European Packaging Machinery Market Poised for Stable Growth
Packaging Sector Dynamics Influence Trends in the Packaging
Machinery Market
Packaging Industry Embraces Automation
Glass Packaging: The Ultimate Choice for European Customers
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Machinery by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Packaging Machinery by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Machinery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Machinery by Type - Bottling Line, Case Forming & Sealing,
Form-Fill-Seal, Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling & Dosing,
Cartoning, Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Packaging Machinery by
Type - Bottling Line, Case Forming & Sealing, Form-Fill-Seal,
Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling & Dosing, Cartoning,
Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Machinery by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bottling Line,
Case Forming & Sealing, Form-Fill-Seal,
Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling & Dosing, Cartoning,
Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Machinery by End-Use Industry - Food Products, Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Packaging Machinery by
End-Use Industry - Food Products, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals &
Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Machinery by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Products, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals and Other
End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Machinery by Type - Bottling Line, Case Forming & Sealing,
Form-Fill-Seal, Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling & Dosing,
Cartoning, Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Packaging Machinery by
Type - Bottling Line, Case Forming & Sealing, Form-Fill-Seal,
Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling & Dosing, Cartoning,
Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Machinery by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bottling Line,
Case Forming & Sealing, Form-Fill-Seal,
Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling & Dosing, Cartoning,
Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Machinery by End-Use Industry - Food Products, Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Packaging Machinery by
End-Use Industry - Food Products, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals &
Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Machinery by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Products, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals and Other
End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
A Technology-driven Packaging Machinery Market
EXHIBIT 26: German Food Processing and Packaging Machinery
Market: Breakdown of Export Value (in %) by Country for 2018
Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Machinery by Type - Bottling Line, Case Forming & Sealing,
Form-Fill-Seal, Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling & Dosing,
Cartoning, Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Packaging Machinery by
Type - Bottling Line, Case Forming & Sealing, Form-Fill-Seal,
Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling & Dosing, Cartoning,
Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Machinery
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bottling
Line, Case Forming & Sealing, Form-Fill-Seal,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838503/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________