Global Packaging Machinery Market to Reach $45.9 Billion by 2026

End-use markets are increasingly shifting towards more sophisticated, faster, integrated and standardized equipment, to reduce packaging waste and to comply with environmental standards. The market is abuzz with new discoveries and technological enhancements in terms of features, size, material types and package designs. In tandem, the downstream packaging machinery industry is also striving to keep pace with market developments, discarding obsolete, high cost and time consuming machines and bringing in a new wave of technologically advanced machinery that offer automation, flexibility, speed, energy conservation, efficiency, intelligence and other superior features.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Packaging Machinery estimated at US$41.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% over the analysis period. Bottling Line, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 1.2% CAGR to reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Case Forming & Sealing segment is readjusted to a revised 1.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 13.9% share of the global Packaging Machinery market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2026



The Packaging Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.12% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



Evolving market trends include increasing deployment of servos, networking architectures and robotic applications in packaging machinery. The trend in fact offers a strong opportunity for OEMs to respond to the need for increased automation by substituting traditional pneumatic machinery with advanced electromechanical systems. In this context, increasing deployment of robotics and related technology is a significant step in the effort to introduce complete automation in the packaging process. Demand for adoption of sophisticated technologies throughout the value chain, comprising production, product packaging, warehousing, logistics, and supply chain, within the packaging industry is on rise.



Form-Fill-Seal Segment to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2026



Global market for Form-Fill-Seal segment is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$3.9 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 2.8% over the analysis period. United States constitutes the largest regional market for Form-Fill-Seal segment, accounting for 27.1% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 5.3% over the analysis period, to reach US$844.7 Million by the close of the analysis period.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Packaging Machinery: An Indispensable Part of the Consumer

Packaged Goods Industry

Packaging Trends Influence Advancements in Packaging Machinery

Outlook

Emerging Countries Offer Strong Growth Prospects

Analysis by Segment

Food Service and Beverages Segments Dominate the Market

EXHIBIT 1: Global Packaging Machinery Market (2019E):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Sector

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Sector - A Growing Market

Leading Exporters of Packaging Machinery

EXHIBIT 2: Leading Exporters of Packaging Machinery Worldwide

(2019E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Export Value by Country

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

A Fragmented Marketplace

Packaging Machinery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019

Consolidation Gains Pace

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Adelphi Packaging Machinery (UK)

Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc. (USA)

Accraply (USA)

BW Flexible Systems (UK)

Bradman Lake Group Ltd. (UK)

B&H Labeling Systems (USA)

Belco Packaging Systems, Inc. (USA)

CKD Corp. (Japan)

Coesia SpA (Italy)

Norden Machinery AB (Sweden)

Herma UK Ltd. (UK)

I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A. (Italy)

KHS GmbH (Germany)

Krones AG (Germany)

Lantech (USA)

Loveshaw Corp. (USA)

Newman Labeling Systems, Inc. (USA)

Ocme UK Ltd. (UK)

Orion Packaging Systems (USA)

Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH (Germany)

SIG Combibloc (Switzerland)

Signode Industrial Group LLC (USA)

Tetra Laval International S.A (Switzerland)

Sidel SA (Switzerland)

Tetra Pak Inc. (USA)

Weber Marking Systems (USA)

Winpak Ltd. (Canada)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Need for Packaging Machinery Suppliers to Leverage Disrupting

Trends to Remain in Business

Machinery Manufacturers Prioritize Sustainability to Remain

Competitive

Demand for Flexible Packaging Drives Improvements in VFF Machinery

Servo-based Controls Witness Strong Growth

Packaging Machinery Motors Evolve in Design Terms Enhancing

Machine Performance

Flexible Packaging Advancements Fuel Demand for Innovative

Packaging Machinery

Emerging Clean Packaging Trend Poised to Transform Machinery

Market

E-Commerce Leads to New Design Introductions

EXHIBIT 3: Global e-Commerce as a Percentage (%) of Total

Retail Sales (2016-2024)

EXHIBIT 4: E-Commerce Sales as a Percentage (%) of Total Retail

Sales by Country: 2019

Industry 4.0 Brings in a New Era

PackML Sets the Platform for Packaging Machines in Industry 4.0

Environment

Smart Sensors Offer Big Data Benefits

Automated Packaging Machinery Displays Strong Growth

Robotics to Become an Integral Part of Packaging Systems

Modular Packaging Systems Address Consumer Demand for Changing

Packaging Formats

Surge in Demand for Integrated Packaging Lines

Automatic Stand-Up Pouch Filling Machines Grow in Demand

Rise in Demand for Simple Machinery

Trends in Pharmaceutical Sector Drive the Need for

Collaboration between Industry and Equipment Providers

OEE Makes Way into the Pharma Sector

Global Prescription Drug Sales in US$ Billion: 2010-2024

Serialization Drives New Design Developments in Pharma Sector

Changing Trends Drive Inspection Machinery Upgrades

Case Packaging Machinery Evolves to Meet Cost Constraints

Demand for Aseptic Packaging Machinery on Rise

Labeling Legislations Drive Coding/Marking/Labeling Machinery

Digitalization Simplifies Labeling Process

Retail Ready Packaging (RRP) Markets Inject Growth

END-USE ANALYSIS

Food Processing and Packaging Sector

EXHIBIT 5: Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024

Trends Impacting Packaging Machinery

Rise in Demand for Products that offer Convenience

Launch of Healthy and Nutritious Snacks for Active Lifestyle

Rise in Premium Packaging and Specialty Stores

Regulations for Coding and Enhanced Informational Printing

SKU Proliferation Pushes Demand for Versatile Packaging Machinery

Beverages: The Changing Packaging Mix

EXHIBIT 6: Global Packaged Beverages Market by Material Type:

(2019E): Percentage Share Breakdown by Beverage Volume

EXHIBIT 7: Global Consumption of Packaged Beverages by Type:

(2019 & 2025): Percentage Share Breakdown by Volume

Pharmaceuticals: A Lucrative Market

Major Growth Driver

Blister Packaging on Rise in the Pharmaceutical Sector

Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Registers Strong Growth

EXHIBIT 8: Global Cosmetic Packaging Market (2019E): Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales Value by Material

MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

Global Economy Growth to Impact Near-term Outlook

EXHIBIT 9: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %

by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Growing Population: A Key Driver

EXHIBIT 10: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, and 2050

Aging Population and Millennial Generation Consumers : Playing

a Role in Industry Transition

EXHIBIT 11: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group

in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

EXHIBIT 12: Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total

Population in Developing Countries: 2018

Rapid Pace of Urbanization Spur Opportunities

EXHIBIT 13: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 14: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Rising Middle Class Population Propels Sales

EXHIBIT 15: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 16: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Changing Lifestyles & Demographics Continue To Trigger Growth

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Packaging Machinery

Types of Packaging Machinery

A. Bottling Line Machinery

Case Forming Machinery

Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) Machines

Filling & Dosing Machinery

Cartoning Machines

Coding/Marking/Labeling Machinery

Palletizing Machinery

Miscellaneous Packaging Machinery

Accessories & Parts

Wrapping/Bundling Machinery



