Global Energy Meters Market Share Will Reach USD 13.12 Bn by 2026: Facts & Factors (FnF Research)

New York, NY, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Energy Meter Market by Type (Electromechanical Meters and Electronic Meters), by Price (Low, Medium Energy Meter Market, and High), By Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Energy Meter Market size & share expected to reach to USD 13.12 Billion by 2026 from USD 9.21 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Energy Meter Market: Overview

The energy meter is a meter that measures how much energy an electric load consumes. Energy refers to the total amount of power used and consumed by the load during a given period of time. It is used to monitor power consumption in both residential and commercial AC circuits. The meter is less expensive and more precise.

Due to the fact that the energy meter market has already reached saturation, the market is expected to grow slowly throughout the forecast period. Utilities all over the world are investing heavily in this segment to increase distribution and collection while also controlling the amount of energy used. This is expected to be one of the key driving factors in the prepaid energy meter market during the forecast period.

Industry Major Market Players

Iberdrola

SMA Australia

Landis+Gyr

PayGo Energy

Conlog

Secure Meters

Eaton

CAREL

E.ON

EDMI Limited

Hexing Electrical Company Ltd

El Sewedy Electrometer Group

CIRCUTOR

Holley Metering

Elster GmbH

Exceleron

HCL

Itron Inc.

Siemens AG

Global Energy Meter Market: Market Dynamics, Growth Factors and Opportunities Analysis

Electricity theft and unpaid bills are causing losses in countries all over the world, and countries are looking for measures to reduce these losses. To reduce losses, India plans to install energy meters across its rural and semi-urban network by 2022. Efforts like these by the government will aid the market's development over the predicted period. Consumers like to have more control over their spending and want a hassle-free service when it comes to electricity, therefore this will be a major development factor for the energy meter market over the forecast period.

Developing countries with extensive infrastructure expansion are also a growth factor in terms of urbanization and industrial development, with many under-construction projects using the energy meter market as a default power connection.

Energy Meter Market: Segmentation Analysis

The energy meter market is divided into two categories based on the kind of energy meter: electromechanical meters and electronic meters. The energy meter market is divided into three categories based on price: low, medium, and high. The energy meter market is divided into three segments based on its application: residential, commercial, and industrial. The energy meter market is divided into two categories based on distribution channels: online and offline.

Because of the developing countries that make up the Asia Pacific, it is regarded as one of the most promising markets for energy meters.

Browse the full report “Energy Meter Market by Type (Electromechanical Meters and Electronic Meters), by Price (Low, Medium, and High), By Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/energy-meter-market

This report segments the energy meter market as follows:

Energy Meter Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis:

Electromechanical Meters

Electronic Meters

Energy Meter Market: By Price Segmentation Analysis

Low

Medium

High

Energy Meter Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Energy Meter Market: By Distribution Channel Segmentation Analysis

Online

Offline

