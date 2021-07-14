Global In-Flight Catering Services Market to Reach US$23.9 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-Flight Catering Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838522/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Economy Class, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR to reach US$11.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Business Class segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.7% share of the global In-Flight Catering Services market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The In-Flight Catering Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5 Billion by the year 2027.
First Class Segment Corners a 19.8% Share in 2020
In the global First Class segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 73 Featured)
- AAS Catering Co., Ltd.
- Abby`s Catering
- ANA Catering Service Co., Ltd.
- Brahim`s SATS Food Services Sdn Bhd
- Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd.
- dnata
- Emirates Flight Catering Co., LLC
- Gate Gourmet
- KLM Catering Services Schiphol BV
- LSG Lufthansa Service Holding AG
- LSG Sky Chefs
- Newrest Group International S.A.S
- Royal In-Flight Catering Co., Ltd.
- SATS Limited
- Saudi Airlines Catering Company
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
In-Flight Catering Services: A Prelude
Historical Background
Key Stakeholders
Architecture of In-Flight Catering System
In-Flight Catering Services: Providing Quality, Fresh and
Delicious Food to Air Passengers
Low Cost Carriers to Gain Greater Market Share
Economy Class Drives Market Growth
Air Passengers Exhibit Preference for Meals
In-Flight Catering: One of the Most Dynamic Segments in the
Catering Industry
Inflight Catering: Major Trends Summarized
Airline Catering: From Simple Fare Comprising Biscuits to
Elaborate Multiple Meal Option Menus
Quieter Airplanes Make it Easy to Savor In-Flight Meals
Food Services for Premium Cabins Similar to Top Restaurants on
the Ground
Advent of Cultural and Religious Diets
Complimentary and Paid Multiple-Course Meals
Popular Food, Beverage and Culinary Trends in Airline Catering
Locally Procured Food: The New Flavor of the Season
Vegetables Take Center Stage
Adding Spice to Food
Hawaiian Food Going Places
Healthier Breakfast Options
Branded Farm Produce
New Meat Cuts
Stuffed Items Gain Popularity
Signature & High Class Cocktails
Seafood
Fast Food
Packaged Popcorn
Best Coffee Onboard
Craft Beer
Seasonal Food Items for Holiday Travelers
Spices and Herbs Replace Artificial Additives and Salt
Foods from Home/Destination Country
Nutritious Food Onboard: A Major Attraction for Health
Conscious Customers
Few Other Airline Food & Catering Trends in a Nutshell
All Things Significant about Food Served in Flights across the
World
Major Aspects of Aircraft Food
Emerging Economies to Propel Future Growth in In-Flight
Catering Services Market
Economic and Demographic Fundamentals Support Market Growth
EXHIBIT 1: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %
by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2020
EXHIBIT 2: Fastest Growing Economies Worldwide over the Period
2016-2050: Annual Average Real GDP Growth (%) for Select
Developing Economies
Major Market Challenges Summarized
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Abby?s Catering (USA)
AAS Catering Co., Ltd. (Japan)
ANA Catering Service Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Brahim?s SATS Food Services Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd. (Hong Kong)
DO & CO Restaurants & Catering AG (Austria)
dnata (UAE)
Emirates Flight Catering Co., LLC (UAE)
Flying Food Group, LLC (USA)
gategroup Holding AG (Switzerland)
Servair SA (France)
KLM Catering Services Schiphol BV (The Netherlands)
LSG Lufthansa Service Holding AG (Germany)
LSG Sky Chefs (Germany)
Newrest Group International S.A.S (France)
On Air Dining Ltd. (UK)
Royal In-Flight Catering Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Saudi Airlines Catering Company (Saudi Arabia)
SATS Limited (Singapore)
TajSATS Air Catering Limited (India)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surge in Air Travel and the Corresponding Increase in Passenger
Traffic Drive Healthy Growth in Demand for In-Flight Catering
Services
EXHIBIT 3: Annual Air Passenger Traffic (in Millions) Worldwide
by Country: 2010-2018
EXHIBIT 4: Global Passenger Air Traffic Revenues (in US$
Billion): 2010-2019
EXHIBIT 5: Global Annual Air Traffic in Trillion RPK (Revenue
Passenger Kilometer) for the Period 1975 to 2038
EXHIBIT 6: Projected Growth in Global Airline Traffic (RPK) by
Geographic Region: 2018-2038
Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook Signals Growth Opportunities
for Airline Catering
EXHIBIT 7: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections:
Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038
Ground Handling Services: The Backbone of In-Flight Catering
Growing International Tourism and Consequent Rise in Air Travel
to Benefit In-Flight Catering Market
EXHIBIT 8: Europe Captures Largest Share of International
Tourist Arrivals: Breakdown of International Tourist Arrivals
(in %) by Region for 2018
EXHIBIT 9: Air Travel Dominates International Tourism Industry:
Breakdown of Tourism Market (in %) by Mode of Transportation
for 2000 and 2018
Booming Outbound Travels of Chinese Millennial Population to
Benefit Growth Prospects for In-Flight Catering
EXHIBIT 10: Top Spenders Worldwide on Outbound Travel:
Breakdown of Travel Expenditure (US$ Billion) by Country for
2018
Increasing Pressure to Reduce Costs Favor In-flight Catering
Outsourcing
Shift from Complimentary Meals to ?Buy on Board? Transforms In
-Flight Catering from Free Service Offering to a Revenue Model
Low-Cost Carriers Boost the ?Buy on Board? Segment of Travel
Retail
Local Touch to Buy-On-Board Catering
Culturally Diverse Food Preferences Spur Growth in Demand for
Special Meals
Mobile-Based Ordering and Pre-Ordering Takes Off
Pre-ordered Meals at Airport Restaurants
Pre-Ordered Meals before Flights
Paid Pre-order Meals Still Not Flying
Dietary Restrictions and Food Allergies: The Main
Considerations for Airlines When Deciding Menus
Demand Surges for Healthy and High Quality Food
Mini Meals: The Latest Fad for the Health Conscious Airline
Traveler
Rising Airline-Hotel Collaborations Benefit Market Prospects
Enduring Trend of Environmental Sustainability Augurs Well for
Long Term Growth of In-Flight Catering
Air Travel Plastic Waste Increasing Steadily: A Major Concern
Use of Plastic in In-Flight Catering Raises Carbon Emission
Concerns
Major Airlines Undertake Sustainability Initiatives to Address
Climate Change
Focus on Environmental Conservation and Cabin Waste Reduction
Influence Packaging of Inflight Meals
Innovative Airline Amenity Ideas from PriestmanGoode
Edible Cups of Air New Zealand
SAS Unveils New, Sustainable Packaging of New Nordic Food Concept
SunExpress Germany Offers Meals in Recyclable, Bio-packaging
SIA Embarking on New Onboard Sustainability Initiatives
The Bring-your-Own-Cup Trend Catching Up in the Air Travel
Industry
Airlines Caterers Prepare to Meet Challenges Posed by
Increasing Numbers of Aging Air Travelers
EXHIBIT 11: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
Emerging Middle Class & Rapid Urbanization: Megatrends Driving
Air Travel & Airline Catering
EXHIBIT 12: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 13: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
EXHIBIT 14: Middle Class Households as a Percentage (%) of
Total Households for Select Countries: 2008, 2018, 2024, 2030,
2036
EXHIBIT 15: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 16: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Innovations, Advancements and Service Enhancements
The Vertical Farm of Emirates
Lufthansa?s Astronauts? Meals
Airborne Cooking Robot
Data Science and Artificial Intelligence by Airlines for
Improved Food Supply and Sales
Sous-Vide Cooking Process from Cuisine Solutions
On-Demand Food Service for Enhanced Travel Experience
Meal Ordering Devices (MODs) for Taking Orders
Automated In-Flight Catering Management Solutions
Hybrid Model: The Next Big Thing in Airline Catering
Food Trucks
Onboard Picnic Services
Deep Frozen Meals
Key Challenges Facing In-Flight Catering Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight Catering
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for In-Flight Catering Services
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Economy Class by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Economy Class by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Economy Class by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Business Class by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Business Class by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Business Class by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for First Class by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for First Class by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for First Class by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Full Service by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Full Service by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Full Service by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Low Cost by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Low Cost by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Low Cost by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Meals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Meals by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Meals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Bakery &
Confectionery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Bakery & Confectionery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Bakery & Confectionery
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Beverages by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Beverages by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Food Types
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Food Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Food Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
In-flight Catering Services Market in the US: Poised for Stable
Growth
Improving Commercial Aviation Sector to Benefit Demand Prospects
EXHIBIT 17: Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in the US:
2010-2018
Increasingly Choosy Food Habits of Air Travelers Drive Growth
in the Matured US Market
In-Flight Food Takes the Healthy Route
Willingness of Consumers to Pay Extra for On-Board Meals Bodes
Well for the Market
North American Airlines Adopt New Approach towards In-Flight Food
Lean Manufacturing Leads the Way
In-Fight Catering: Localization and Personalization Assumes
Importance
DIY Catering Comes to Rescue in Remote Locations
Lack of Adequate Safety Precautions in Airline: A Major Cause
of Concern
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight Catering
Services by Aircraft Class - Economy Class, Business Class and
First Class - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for In-Flight Catering Services
by Aircraft Class - Economy Class, Business Class and First
Class Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering
Services by Aircraft Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Economy Class, Business Class and First Class for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight Catering
Services by Flight Type - Full Service and Low Cost -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for In-Flight Catering Services
by Flight Type - Full Service and Low Cost Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering
Services by Flight Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Full Service and Low Cost for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight Catering
Services by Food Type - Meals, Bakery & Confectionery,
Beverages and Other Food Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for In-Flight Catering Services
by Food Type - Meals, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages and
Other Food Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering
Services by Food Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Meals, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages and Other Food Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Healthy Rise in Air Passenger Traffic Fuels Market Growth
EXHIBIT 18: Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in Canada:
2010-2018
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight
Catering Services by Aircraft Class - Economy Class, Business
Class and First Class - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for In-Flight Catering
Services by Aircraft Class - Economy Class, Business Class and
First Class Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering
Services by Aircraft Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Economy Class, Business Class and First Class for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight
Catering Services by Flight Type - Full Service and Low Cost -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for In-Flight Catering
Services by Flight Type - Full Service and Low Cost Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering
Services by Flight Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Full Service and Low Cost for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight
Catering Services by Food Type - Meals, Bakery & Confectionery,
Beverages and Other Food Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for In-Flight Catering
Services by Food Type - Meals, Bakery & Confectionery,
Beverages and Other Food Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering
Services by Food Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Meals, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages and Other Food Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Growing Preference for Culture-Specific Meals Sustain Market
Growth
EXHIBIT 19: Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in Japan:
2010-2018
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight
Catering Services by Aircraft Class - Economy Class, Business
Class and First Class - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for In-Flight Catering Services
by Aircraft Class - Economy Class, Business Class and First
Class Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering
Services by Aircraft Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Economy Class, Business Class and First Class for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight
Catering Services by Flight Type - Full Service and Low Cost -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for In-Flight Catering Services
by Flight Type - Full Service and Low Cost Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering
Services by Flight Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Full Service and Low Cost for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight
Catering Services by Food Type - Meals, Bakery & Confectionery,
Beverages and Other Food Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for In-Flight Catering Services
by Food Type - Meals, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages and
Other Food Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering
Services by Food Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Meals, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages and Other Food Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Surging Demand for Air Travel Spurs Growth in Chinese In-Flight
Catering Services
EXHIBIT 20: Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in China:
2010-2018
Rapid Market Development Results in Fierce Competition
Strategies to Drive Growth in China?s In-Flight Catering Market
Reducing Cost of Catering Operations
Local Characteristics, Chinese-Style Catering
Creating Healthy and Safety Atmosphere for Aviation Compound Food
Developing People-Oriented Service with Focus on Tourists
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight
Catering Services by Aircraft Class - Economy Class, Business
Class and First Class - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for In-Flight Catering Services
by Aircraft Class - Economy Class, Business Class and First
Class Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering
Services by Aircraft Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Economy Class, Business Class and First Class for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight
Catering Services by Flight Type - Full Service and Low Cost -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for In-Flight Catering Services
by Flight Type - Full Service and Low Cost Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering
Services by Flight Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Full Service and Low Cost for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight
Catering Services by Food Type - Meals, Bakery & Confectionery,
Beverages and Other Food Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for In-Flight Catering Services
by Food Type - Meals, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages and
Other Food Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering
Services by Food Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Meals, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages and Other Food Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Growing Demand for New Airplanes to Benefit Market Growth
EXHIBIT 21: Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in Select
European Countries: 2010-2018
EXHIBIT 22: Commercial Aircraft Projections in Europe:
Breakdown of Fleet (Units) by Type for 2018 and 2038
European Airlines Offer Buy-On-Board Services
Impact of Reorganized EU VAT System on In-Flight Catering
Services in Europe
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight
Catering Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for In-Flight Catering
Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight
Catering Services by Aircraft Class - Economy Class, Business
Class and First Class - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for In-Flight Catering
Services by Aircraft Class - Economy Class, Business Class and
First Class Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering
Services by Aircraft Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Economy Class, Business Class and First Class for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight
Catering Services by Flight Type - Full Service and Low Cost -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for In-Flight Catering
Services by Flight Type - Full Service and Low Cost Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering
Services by Flight Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Full Service and Low Cost for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight
Catering Services by Food Type - Meals, Bakery & Confectionery,
Beverages and Other Food Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for In-Flight Catering
Services by Food Type - Meals, Bakery & Confectionery,
Beverages and Other Food Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering
Services by Food Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Meals, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages and Other Food Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight
Catering Services by Aircraft Class - Economy Class, Business
Class and First Class - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for In-Flight Catering
Services by Aircraft Class - Economy Class, Business Class and
First Class Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering
Services by Aircraft Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Economy Class, Business Class and First Class for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight
Catering Services by Flight Type - Full Service and Low Cost -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for In-Flight Catering
Services by Flight Type - Full Service and Low Cost Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering
Services by Flight Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Full Service and Low Cost for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight
Catering Services by Food Type - Meals, Bakery & Confectionery,
Beverages and Other Food Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for In-Flight Catering
Services by Food Type - Meals, Bakery & Confectionery,
Beverages and Other Food Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering
Services by Food Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Meals, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages and Other Food Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight
Catering Services by Aircraft Class - Economy Class, Business
Class and First Class - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for In-Flight Catering
Services by Aircraft Class - Economy Class, Business Class and
First Class Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering
Services by Aircraft Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Economy Class, Business Class and First Class for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight
Catering Services by Flight Type - Full Service and Low Cost -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for In-Flight Catering
Services by Flight Type - Full Service and Low Cost Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering
Services by Flight Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Full Service and Low Cost for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight
Catering Services by Food Type - Meals, Bakery & Confectionery,
Beverages and Other Food Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for In-Flight Catering
Services by Food Type - Meals, Bakery & Confectionery,
Beverages and Other Food Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering
Services by Food Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Meals, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages and Other Food Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
