Global In-Flight Catering Services Market to Reach US$23.9 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-Flight Catering Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838522/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Economy Class, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR to reach US$11.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Business Class segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.7% share of the global In-Flight Catering Services market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The In-Flight Catering Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5 Billion by the year 2027.



First Class Segment Corners a 19.8% Share in 2020



In the global First Class segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 73 Featured)



AAS Catering Co., Ltd.

Abby`s Catering

ANA Catering Service Co., Ltd.

Brahim`s SATS Food Services Sdn Bhd

Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd.

dnata

Emirates Flight Catering Co., LLC

Gate Gourmet

KLM Catering Services Schiphol BV

LSG Lufthansa Service Holding AG

LSG Sky Chefs

Newrest Group International S.A.S

Royal In-Flight Catering Co., Ltd.

SATS Limited

Saudi Airlines Catering Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838522/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

In-Flight Catering Services: A Prelude

Historical Background

Key Stakeholders

Architecture of In-Flight Catering System

In-Flight Catering Services: Providing Quality, Fresh and

Delicious Food to Air Passengers

Low Cost Carriers to Gain Greater Market Share

Economy Class Drives Market Growth

Air Passengers Exhibit Preference for Meals

In-Flight Catering: One of the Most Dynamic Segments in the

Catering Industry

Inflight Catering: Major Trends Summarized

Airline Catering: From Simple Fare Comprising Biscuits to

Elaborate Multiple Meal Option Menus

Quieter Airplanes Make it Easy to Savor In-Flight Meals

Food Services for Premium Cabins Similar to Top Restaurants on

the Ground

Advent of Cultural and Religious Diets

Complimentary and Paid Multiple-Course Meals

Popular Food, Beverage and Culinary Trends in Airline Catering

Locally Procured Food: The New Flavor of the Season

Vegetables Take Center Stage

Adding Spice to Food

Hawaiian Food Going Places

Healthier Breakfast Options

Branded Farm Produce

New Meat Cuts

Stuffed Items Gain Popularity

Signature & High Class Cocktails

Seafood

Fast Food

Packaged Popcorn

Best Coffee Onboard

Craft Beer

Seasonal Food Items for Holiday Travelers

Spices and Herbs Replace Artificial Additives and Salt

Foods from Home/Destination Country

Nutritious Food Onboard: A Major Attraction for Health

Conscious Customers

Few Other Airline Food & Catering Trends in a Nutshell

All Things Significant about Food Served in Flights across the

World

Major Aspects of Aircraft Food

Emerging Economies to Propel Future Growth in In-Flight

Catering Services Market

Economic and Demographic Fundamentals Support Market Growth

EXHIBIT 1: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %

by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2020

EXHIBIT 2: Fastest Growing Economies Worldwide over the Period

2016-2050: Annual Average Real GDP Growth (%) for Select

Developing Economies

Major Market Challenges Summarized



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Abby?s Catering (USA)

AAS Catering Co., Ltd. (Japan)

ANA Catering Service Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Brahim?s SATS Food Services Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd. (Hong Kong)

DO & CO Restaurants & Catering AG (Austria)

dnata (UAE)

Emirates Flight Catering Co., LLC (UAE)

Flying Food Group, LLC (USA)

gategroup Holding AG (Switzerland)

Servair SA (France)

KLM Catering Services Schiphol BV (The Netherlands)

LSG Lufthansa Service Holding AG (Germany)

LSG Sky Chefs (Germany)

Newrest Group International S.A.S (France)

On Air Dining Ltd. (UK)

Royal In-Flight Catering Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Saudi Airlines Catering Company (Saudi Arabia)

SATS Limited (Singapore)

TajSATS Air Catering Limited (India)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surge in Air Travel and the Corresponding Increase in Passenger

Traffic Drive Healthy Growth in Demand for In-Flight Catering

Services

EXHIBIT 3: Annual Air Passenger Traffic (in Millions) Worldwide

by Country: 2010-2018

EXHIBIT 4: Global Passenger Air Traffic Revenues (in US$

Billion): 2010-2019

EXHIBIT 5: Global Annual Air Traffic in Trillion RPK (Revenue

Passenger Kilometer) for the Period 1975 to 2038

EXHIBIT 6: Projected Growth in Global Airline Traffic (RPK) by

Geographic Region: 2018-2038

Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook Signals Growth Opportunities

for Airline Catering

EXHIBIT 7: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections:

Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038

Ground Handling Services: The Backbone of In-Flight Catering

Growing International Tourism and Consequent Rise in Air Travel

to Benefit In-Flight Catering Market

EXHIBIT 8: Europe Captures Largest Share of International

Tourist Arrivals: Breakdown of International Tourist Arrivals

(in %) by Region for 2018

EXHIBIT 9: Air Travel Dominates International Tourism Industry:

Breakdown of Tourism Market (in %) by Mode of Transportation

for 2000 and 2018

Booming Outbound Travels of Chinese Millennial Population to

Benefit Growth Prospects for In-Flight Catering

EXHIBIT 10: Top Spenders Worldwide on Outbound Travel:

Breakdown of Travel Expenditure (US$ Billion) by Country for

2018

Increasing Pressure to Reduce Costs Favor In-flight Catering

Outsourcing

Shift from Complimentary Meals to ?Buy on Board? Transforms In

-Flight Catering from Free Service Offering to a Revenue Model

Low-Cost Carriers Boost the ?Buy on Board? Segment of Travel

Retail

Local Touch to Buy-On-Board Catering

Culturally Diverse Food Preferences Spur Growth in Demand for

Special Meals

Mobile-Based Ordering and Pre-Ordering Takes Off

Pre-ordered Meals at Airport Restaurants

Pre-Ordered Meals before Flights

Paid Pre-order Meals Still Not Flying

Dietary Restrictions and Food Allergies: The Main

Considerations for Airlines When Deciding Menus

Demand Surges for Healthy and High Quality Food

Mini Meals: The Latest Fad for the Health Conscious Airline

Traveler

Rising Airline-Hotel Collaborations Benefit Market Prospects

Enduring Trend of Environmental Sustainability Augurs Well for

Long Term Growth of In-Flight Catering

Air Travel Plastic Waste Increasing Steadily: A Major Concern

Use of Plastic in In-Flight Catering Raises Carbon Emission

Concerns

Major Airlines Undertake Sustainability Initiatives to Address

Climate Change

Focus on Environmental Conservation and Cabin Waste Reduction

Influence Packaging of Inflight Meals

Innovative Airline Amenity Ideas from PriestmanGoode

Edible Cups of Air New Zealand

SAS Unveils New, Sustainable Packaging of New Nordic Food Concept

SunExpress Germany Offers Meals in Recyclable, Bio-packaging

SIA Embarking on New Onboard Sustainability Initiatives

The Bring-your-Own-Cup Trend Catching Up in the Air Travel

Industry

Airlines Caterers Prepare to Meet Challenges Posed by

Increasing Numbers of Aging Air Travelers

EXHIBIT 11: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Emerging Middle Class & Rapid Urbanization: Megatrends Driving

Air Travel & Airline Catering

EXHIBIT 12: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 13: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

EXHIBIT 14: Middle Class Households as a Percentage (%) of

Total Households for Select Countries: 2008, 2018, 2024, 2030,

2036

EXHIBIT 15: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 16: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Innovations, Advancements and Service Enhancements

The Vertical Farm of Emirates

Lufthansa?s Astronauts? Meals

Airborne Cooking Robot

Data Science and Artificial Intelligence by Airlines for

Improved Food Supply and Sales

Sous-Vide Cooking Process from Cuisine Solutions

On-Demand Food Service for Enhanced Travel Experience

Meal Ordering Devices (MODs) for Taking Orders

Automated In-Flight Catering Management Solutions

Hybrid Model: The Next Big Thing in Airline Catering

Food Trucks

Onboard Picnic Services

Deep Frozen Meals

Key Challenges Facing In-Flight Catering Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight Catering

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for In-Flight Catering Services

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Economy Class by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Economy Class by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Economy Class by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Business Class by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Business Class by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Business Class by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for First Class by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for First Class by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for First Class by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Full Service by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Full Service by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Full Service by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Low Cost by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Low Cost by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Low Cost by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Meals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Meals by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Meals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Bakery &

Confectionery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Bakery & Confectionery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Bakery & Confectionery

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Beverages by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Beverages by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Beverages by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Food Types

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Food Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Food Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

In-flight Catering Services Market in the US: Poised for Stable

Growth

Improving Commercial Aviation Sector to Benefit Demand Prospects

EXHIBIT 17: Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in the US:

2010-2018

Increasingly Choosy Food Habits of Air Travelers Drive Growth

in the Matured US Market

In-Flight Food Takes the Healthy Route

Willingness of Consumers to Pay Extra for On-Board Meals Bodes

Well for the Market

North American Airlines Adopt New Approach towards In-Flight Food

Lean Manufacturing Leads the Way

In-Fight Catering: Localization and Personalization Assumes

Importance

DIY Catering Comes to Rescue in Remote Locations

Lack of Adequate Safety Precautions in Airline: A Major Cause

of Concern

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight Catering

Services by Aircraft Class - Economy Class, Business Class and

First Class - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for In-Flight Catering Services

by Aircraft Class - Economy Class, Business Class and First

Class Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering

Services by Aircraft Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Economy Class, Business Class and First Class for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight Catering

Services by Flight Type - Full Service and Low Cost -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for In-Flight Catering Services

by Flight Type - Full Service and Low Cost Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering

Services by Flight Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Full Service and Low Cost for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight Catering

Services by Food Type - Meals, Bakery & Confectionery,

Beverages and Other Food Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for In-Flight Catering Services

by Food Type - Meals, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages and

Other Food Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering

Services by Food Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Meals, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages and Other Food Types

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Healthy Rise in Air Passenger Traffic Fuels Market Growth

EXHIBIT 18: Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in Canada:

2010-2018

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight

Catering Services by Aircraft Class - Economy Class, Business

Class and First Class - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for In-Flight Catering

Services by Aircraft Class - Economy Class, Business Class and

First Class Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering

Services by Aircraft Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Economy Class, Business Class and First Class for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight

Catering Services by Flight Type - Full Service and Low Cost -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for In-Flight Catering

Services by Flight Type - Full Service and Low Cost Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering

Services by Flight Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Full Service and Low Cost for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight

Catering Services by Food Type - Meals, Bakery & Confectionery,

Beverages and Other Food Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for In-Flight Catering

Services by Food Type - Meals, Bakery & Confectionery,

Beverages and Other Food Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering

Services by Food Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Meals, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages and Other Food Types

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Growing Preference for Culture-Specific Meals Sustain Market

Growth

EXHIBIT 19: Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in Japan:

2010-2018

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight

Catering Services by Aircraft Class - Economy Class, Business

Class and First Class - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for In-Flight Catering Services

by Aircraft Class - Economy Class, Business Class and First

Class Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering

Services by Aircraft Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Economy Class, Business Class and First Class for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight

Catering Services by Flight Type - Full Service and Low Cost -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for In-Flight Catering Services

by Flight Type - Full Service and Low Cost Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering

Services by Flight Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Full Service and Low Cost for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight

Catering Services by Food Type - Meals, Bakery & Confectionery,

Beverages and Other Food Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for In-Flight Catering Services

by Food Type - Meals, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages and

Other Food Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering

Services by Food Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Meals, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages and Other Food Types

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Surging Demand for Air Travel Spurs Growth in Chinese In-Flight

Catering Services

EXHIBIT 20: Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in China:

2010-2018

Rapid Market Development Results in Fierce Competition

Strategies to Drive Growth in China?s In-Flight Catering Market

Reducing Cost of Catering Operations

Local Characteristics, Chinese-Style Catering

Creating Healthy and Safety Atmosphere for Aviation Compound Food

Developing People-Oriented Service with Focus on Tourists

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight

Catering Services by Aircraft Class - Economy Class, Business

Class and First Class - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for In-Flight Catering Services

by Aircraft Class - Economy Class, Business Class and First

Class Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering

Services by Aircraft Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Economy Class, Business Class and First Class for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight

Catering Services by Flight Type - Full Service and Low Cost -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for In-Flight Catering Services

by Flight Type - Full Service and Low Cost Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering

Services by Flight Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Full Service and Low Cost for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight

Catering Services by Food Type - Meals, Bakery & Confectionery,

Beverages and Other Food Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for In-Flight Catering Services

by Food Type - Meals, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages and

Other Food Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering

Services by Food Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Meals, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages and Other Food Types

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Growing Demand for New Airplanes to Benefit Market Growth

EXHIBIT 21: Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in Select

European Countries: 2010-2018

EXHIBIT 22: Commercial Aircraft Projections in Europe:

Breakdown of Fleet (Units) by Type for 2018 and 2038

European Airlines Offer Buy-On-Board Services

Impact of Reorganized EU VAT System on In-Flight Catering

Services in Europe

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight

Catering Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for In-Flight Catering

Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight

Catering Services by Aircraft Class - Economy Class, Business

Class and First Class - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for In-Flight Catering

Services by Aircraft Class - Economy Class, Business Class and

First Class Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering

Services by Aircraft Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Economy Class, Business Class and First Class for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight

Catering Services by Flight Type - Full Service and Low Cost -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for In-Flight Catering

Services by Flight Type - Full Service and Low Cost Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering

Services by Flight Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Full Service and Low Cost for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight

Catering Services by Food Type - Meals, Bakery & Confectionery,

Beverages and Other Food Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for In-Flight Catering

Services by Food Type - Meals, Bakery & Confectionery,

Beverages and Other Food Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering

Services by Food Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Meals, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages and Other Food Types

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight

Catering Services by Aircraft Class - Economy Class, Business

Class and First Class - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for In-Flight Catering

Services by Aircraft Class - Economy Class, Business Class and

First Class Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering

Services by Aircraft Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Economy Class, Business Class and First Class for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight

Catering Services by Flight Type - Full Service and Low Cost -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for In-Flight Catering

Services by Flight Type - Full Service and Low Cost Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering

Services by Flight Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Full Service and Low Cost for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight

Catering Services by Food Type - Meals, Bakery & Confectionery,

Beverages and Other Food Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for In-Flight Catering

Services by Food Type - Meals, Bakery & Confectionery,

Beverages and Other Food Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering

Services by Food Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Meals, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages and Other Food Types

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight

Catering Services by Aircraft Class - Economy Class, Business

Class and First Class - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for In-Flight Catering

Services by Aircraft Class - Economy Class, Business Class and

First Class Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering

Services by Aircraft Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Economy Class, Business Class and First Class for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight

Catering Services by Flight Type - Full Service and Low Cost -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for In-Flight Catering

Services by Flight Type - Full Service and Low Cost Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering

Services by Flight Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Full Service and Low Cost for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for In-Flight

Catering Services by Food Type - Meals, Bakery & Confectionery,

Beverages and Other Food Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for In-Flight Catering

Services by Food Type - Meals, Bakery & Confectionery,

Beverages and Other Food Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for In-Flight Catering

Services by Food Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Meals, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages and Other Food Types

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838522/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________