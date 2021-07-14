Predictive Analytics Innovator Accelitas Grows Business, Expands Product and Development team

PETALUMA, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelitas , a predictive analytics innovator with the mission to reimagine financial access through the transformative power of data, today announced that it has hired new product management and business development leaders to accelerate the growth of its Bank Account Validation and Retail Media Network solutions.



Accelitas is well positioned to lead the breakthrough of Retail Media Networks and other high-volume payment and reconciliation products through its Ai Resolve marketplace platform. As the new Director of Product Management, Jeanette Williamson will expand Ai Resolve’s unique end-to-end automated solutions, which help retailers optimize their supplier relationships and marketing ROI. Williamson brings 20+ years of comprehensive experience in Advertising and Media Technology industries, most recently with Freewheel, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Comcast. Williamson will also help Accelitas build on the success of Ai Verify Bank Data, a powerful tool for online businesses, financial institutions, and business solutions providers establishing recurring and one-time ACH payments. A fast and frictionless way to verify bank accounts in real time, Ai Verify Bank Data helped Accelitas earn recognition as a Nacha Preferred Partner.

Anna Burke joins Accelitas as SVP Business Development, supporting and expanding Bank Account Validation and payment partnerships in the lending space. Burke’s experience includes managing global transaction services for mid-to-large complex corporate clients at Bank of America and aligning national retail and emerging technology verticals, including data solutions at Fiserv.

Finally, Ryan Bench brings expertise in identity and payment sales in his new role as VP of Sales and Business Development. Bench was most recently Vice President of Sales – Retail, Lending, eCommerce – at Giact/Refinitiv. He also served as Sales Director for Biometric Signature-ID, and National Account Manager for Securus Technologies.

The new hires reflect another transformative change - Accelitas will continue to follow their practice of hiring the best people regardless of where they live. Williamson, Burke, and Bench will work remotely for Petaluma-based Accelitas from their home bases of Illinois, Ohio, and Texas respectively.

“Our goal is always to hire the best talent possible, wherever they are and however they work best,” said Greg Cote, Accelitas CEO. “Having a distributed workforce helps us grow to our strengths. Jeanette, Anna, and Ryan are a great fit with our culture and mission at Accelitas, and bring a tremendous amount of relevant experience and new ideas to the table. We are thrilled to have them join our team.”

