EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing License with Second New Zealand Cannabis Company and Completes GMP REV™ Machine Sale

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”) announces that it has signed a non-exclusive royalty-bearing commercial license (the “License”) with a New Zealand cannabis company, Medical Kiwi Limited (“Medical Kiwi”). The License grants Medical Kiwi the right to use EnWave’s patented Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) technology for the production of cannabis products in New Zealand.



Medical Kiwi has purchased a 10kW REV™ machine that will be used to dry cannabis flower for use in medicinal products. This REV™ machine will be built to the standard of Good Manufacturing Practices (“GMP”) which will enable Medical Kiwi to export medicinal cannabis products to Europe and around the world.



EnWave’s REV™ technology offers a fast, gentle drying method that removes moisture homogenously from cannabis at selected low temperatures which are below the point of decarboxylation. When compared to incumbent drying methods, REV™ protocols can be customized to improve terpene retention in the order of 10% or greater, and preserve equivalent or higher cannabinoids when compared to conventional rack or room drying methods. Bioburden is also effectively eliminated when using select REV™ protocols. Drying times are reduced from multiple days to less than two hours. REV™ machinery are manufactured for GACP compliancy and GMP standards upon request – a key manufacturing competency of EnWave.

REV™ technology has been proven to create significant value at scale in the food and cannabis industries. EnWave has 44 licensed partners and more than 50 royalty-bearing REV™ machines in operation globally.

In Australia and New Zealand, EnWave partners are supported locally by EnWave’s exclusive distribution partner Scitek. Scitek has over 30 years of experience in the sale and service of GACP / GMP grade vacuum facilitating technologies including vacuum drying as used in EnWave’s REV™ technology.

About Medical Kiwi

Medical Kiwi is cultivating change with a new formula for health and wellness that blends medicine with science to make a positive difference to people’s health outcomes and improve their quality of life. Our plan to be New Zealand’s leading medicinal cannabis and CBD company. Our reputation will be built on our innovation, excellence, quality, transparency and service and the products we bring to market will be credible, verified and affordable.



More information about Medical Kiwi is available at https://medicalkiwi.com/.

About Scitek

Scitek is a vacuum technology expert business with over 30 years of industry experience. Their expertise covers a wide range of vacuum facilitating technologies as used in the cannabis, pharmaceutical and food industries. This includes GMP ready solutions for botanical extraction, cleanup, concentration and isolation.

More info about Scitek is available on http://medicinalcannabisproduction.com.au/

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation, a Vancouver-based advanced technology company, has developed a Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) – an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of organic materials. EnWave has further developed patent-pending methods for uniformly drying and decontaminating cannabis through the use of REV™ technology, shortening the time from harvest to high-quality, marketable cannabis products.

REV™ technology’s commercial viability has been demonstrated and is growing rapidly across several market verticals in the food, and pharmaceutical sectors, including legal cannabis. EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with innovative, disruptive companies in multiple verticals for the use of REV™ technology. The company has signed over forty royalty-bearing licenses to date in twenty countries world-wide. In addition to these licenses, EnWave established a Limited Liability Corporation, NutraDried Food Company, LLC, to manufacture, market and sell all-natural dairy snack products in the United States, including the Moon Cheese® brand.

EnWave has introduced REV™ as a disruptive dehydration platform in the food and cannabis sectors: faster and cheaper than freeze drying, with better end product quality than air drying or spray drying. EnWave currently offers two distinct commercial REV™ platforms:

nutraREV® which is a drum-based system that dehydrates organic materials quickly and at low-cost, while maintaining high levels of nutrition, taste, texture and colour; and, quantaREV® which is a tray-based system used for continuous, high-volume low-temperature drying.



More information about EnWave is available at www.enwave.net .

