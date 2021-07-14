Global Shower Steamer Market Size - Forecast to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Shower Steamer Market will grow with a CAGR value of around 12.1 percent over the forecast period.



Shower steamers are effective and eco-friendly solutions in the world of aromatherapy and other stress-relief methods. These relax shower steamers bombs are fitted into the shower which gives a soothing experience to the user. These are one-time used products and have no residual to harm the environment.





Eucalyptus and lavender dominated the fragrance segment

Eucalyptus and lavender are the majorly used fragrances in the production of shower steamer. Beneficial properties related to stress relief, sleep-inducing, and anxiety relaxation are the key success factors to influence the demand. The other factor to contribute to their adoption is their blending nature and suitability with the large consumer group. The majority of the users are comfortable with this fragrance and have no allergies.

Cold & flu purpose witnessing the fastest growth

The global shower steamer market is witnessing high demand and penetration of products made to cure cold & flu. Long-term impact & suitability, improved results, and no harm due to its natural composition are prime factors to support sales in this segment. Moreover, the influence of covid-19 has also instigated the demand for products that helps in easing congestion, flu, and other symptoms.

The Asia Pacific holds the high potential

The Asia Pacific shower steamer market holds a huge potential and promising future in the coming years. China, South Korea, Japan, and India will be the major consumers. A high preference towards aromatherapy products along with the increasing importance of naturally made personal care products will support regional demand. Moreover, increasing consumer spending on products improving mental health to ease the stress and disrupted sleep cycle will instigate product adoption.

Collaboration with the retail outlets an d online distribution channel are the prime strategies

Vicks, Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers, Body Restore Shower Steamer, Spa Pure, Uncommon Goods LLC, Mineral Me California, VieBeauti Aromatherapy, Makady Fragorama, Fancymay, Aura Cacia, Sky Organics, Fizzbenefitz, Elena Bath & Body, and Aromacare are major producers observed in the industry.

On a macroeconomic level, the market is in the development stage and non-consolidated. Only a few producers are providing products on an international level. Most of the companies are concentrated and dependent on local demand.

Partnering with the domestic retailers and multi-brand stores to improve product reach accompanied by a dependency on online sales through their website are key identified strategies.





Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Essential Oils

Baking soda

Scents

Citrus

Others





Fragrance Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Rose

Lavender

Peppermint

Eucalyptus

Sandalwood

Others

Purpose Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Aromatherapy/Stress Relief

Cold and Flu

Sinus

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa





