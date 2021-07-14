Neo-telecom operator IZI partners with Yonder Media Mobile to power engagement at its mobile brand in Kazakhstan

NEW YORK and NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZI, the first digital-only cellular operator in Kazakhstan, and Yonder Media Mobile Inc. (“YMM”), an advanced US-based mobile experience and technology company, announced a partnership whereby YMM will license its YO super application exclusively to IZI mobile.



A first of its kind, YO has been built from the ground up and designed to deliver connectivity, content, community, and commerce simply within a single platform. YO opens up new revenue opportunities for IZI by amplifying user engagement, lowering customer acquisition costs, and adding new revenue streams.

With an anticipated launch in Kazakhstan by the end of 2021, YO will be available to an ever-growing population of young mobile device users. As IZI targets the young population with a unique pricing model and state-of-the-art mobile application, YO is the perfect (if not only) platform specifically designed to reach this valuable demographic and deliver the experience they demand.

Adam Kidron, CEO - YMM, said, “YO exists to give consumers and creators the absolute best experience 1440 minutes a day. In IZI, we found a partner as committed as we are to disintermediating the marketplace and supercharging engagement to provide people with a unique, inclusive, holistic experience. In some of YO’s markets, we stand alone as a brand providing MVNO connectivity and a unique platform. Still, by working together with neo-telecom operator IZI, we believe we can further our mission to provide people access to the best mobile experience 1440 minutes a day no matter their economic circumstance.”

Maksim Panov, Founder, IZI mobile, added: “We want to add a sense of adventure and wonder to IZI that rewards our young audience for their activity as we build loyalty over time. Our aspiration is to create a teletainment platform together with YO, connecting the telco and media worlds and providing new creative opportunities to our customers. They will be able to watch, listen, play, create and communicate – easy and seamlessly.”

About IZI Mobile

IZI, which was launched in Kazakhstan on June 19, 2019, is a Gen Z targeting digital mobile operator that provides all services online, using a smart mobile application instead of service offers, and support chat instead of call-centers. IZI now has 1.7M downloads, >120k registered users, >65k subscribers in Kazakhstan. For more information, visit https://izi.me/en/about or write info@izi.me

About Yonder Media Mobile

Yonder Media Mobile (YMM) is the proud parent of YO, an advanced immersive lifestyle platform that encourages and rewards participation and collaboration. YO was built by a team of 70 highly skilled engineers, producers, and developers to amplify user engagement by delivering connectivity, content, community, and commerce simply within a single mobile experience.

YO BETA (launched in Mexico on December 2 last year) is on fire: >1.2M downloads, >500k registered users, >25k subs, and the best metric of all Active subscribers now spend (on average) >90 minutes in YO per day.

Investors in YMM include Guomin Xie, the Founder and former co-President of Tencent Music Entertainment Group; Bill Anderson, Chairman and CEO TOPA Equities Ltd; Cliff Burnstein, the manager of Metallica, Muse, Black Keys, Journey, and more.

For more information, visit https://www.yomobile.com/