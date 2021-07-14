EZLynx Introduces Integration with MindHome

LEWISVILLE, Texas, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, a leading software solution for independent insurance agencies and an Applied company, announced today its partnership with MindHome to help insurance agents educate their insureds about the benefits of home automation and earn commissions in the process. This new integration acts as a lead generator for clients interested in learning about robotic smart homes through MindHome.

“MindHome will allow EZLynx users to educate their customers on how to build custom packages to outfit their home with the latest smart home gear, including specialty home safety devices designed for insurance savings,” said Jason Yaker, chief marketing officer, MindHome. “The MindHome partnership with EZLynx marks the first digital smart home builder experience of its kind available to so many independent agents and their customers.”

MindHome contacts the prospect to provide more information and manage the complete sales process. When a lead results in a sale, the agent earns a commission. There is no cost to the agent for this new feature, only opportunities to earn more.

Robotic smart homes by MindHome bring homes to life and automate everyday processes like vacuuming, lawn care and can add personal touches like playing the customer’s favorite song when they return home every day. Not only does digitizing homes make life easier, it drastically reduces the cost of insuring a home and often pays for itself.

“Our integration with MindHome is another way for EZLynx agencies to serve their customers and make more revenue right from within their website or Client Center,” said Kevin Coplin, director of Carrier Relations, EZLynx. “They add to our robust portfolio of money-generating integrations that benefit our customers.”

To learn more about how to earn more commissions through the integration with MindHome, please visit: https://www.ezlynx.com/connect.html

About EZLynx

EZLynx, an Applied company, pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 20,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than eight million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.

About MindHome

MindHome is a home robotics company based in Boulder, Colorado. Founded in 2018 by Daniel Turgel, MindHome Inc designs, builds, and sells robotic smart home hardware and software with a focus on creating robotic service homes that are the safest and highest quality in the world. MindHome offers direct to consumer digital distribution as well as partnered retail distribution across the US and Canada.