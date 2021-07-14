Nabati Foods Files Patents for Nabati Plant Eggz, a Plant-Based Liquid Egg Product

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabati Foods Global Inc. (CSE: MEAL Reserved) (“Nabati Foods” or the “Company”), a plant-based food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based foods for health-conscious consumers, has filed patents for its proprietary, plant-based egg product, Nabati Plant Eggz, in Canada, the United States, and Australia, and intends to file in Europe, and China.



Nabati’s Plant Eggz is the first and only Canadian-made plant-based egg substitute. Nutritionally, each serving has only 90 calories with no cholesterol, six grams of protein, and two grams of fibre. It is also high in vitamin a, vitamin e, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin b12, and pantothenic acid. Unlike other plant-based eggs on the market, Nabati Plant Eggz is soy-free and gluten-free. The product will be sold in liquid form in 355ml bottles.

“Nabati is proud to be the first Canadian company to develop a plant-based egg alternative, perfect for scrambling or making omelettes with,” Nabati CEO Ahmad Yehya said. “Our product uses lupin and pea protein to provide the right consistency, taste, and texture. It was important to us to create a formulation that was free of soy and gluten, which many people avoid in their diets. We are committed to creating healthy, plant-based alternatives that everyone can enjoy.”

The global plant-based egg market is anticipated to grow by a CAGR of 5.8% through 2026 and to reach an estimated $1.48 billion USD, according to ExpertMarketResearch.com. Nabati Foods recently announced its intent to expand distribution in Asia and Europe, creating additional potential markets for the Nabati Plant Eggz product.

“These patents will further enable Nabati Foods to build its global brand and enter new markets to capitalize on the growth of the plant-based sector globally,” Yehya said. “The Nabati Plant Eggz patents will allow Nabati to protect our composition and process. It took considerable research and development to create this product, and we are very excited about what we have developed. This is just our latest innovation created to continue to help us drive the evolution of food for health-conscious consumers everywhere who are committed to building a more sustainable future.”

Nabati Plant Eggz are expected to be available later this year.

About Nabati Foods Global Inc.

Nabati Foods Global Inc. is the owner of Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati Foods”), a family-founded food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten, and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. Nabati was founded in 2014 and has four signature product lines including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, and plant-based meats. Nabati products are distributed in Canada and the U.S. through grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels. Learn more: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/

