sonnen Partners with Sustainable Westchester to Launch sonnenCommunity New York, a Virtual Power Plant Operating in the NYISO Market

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- sonnen , a global market leader in smart residential energy storage today announced the launch of sonnenCommunity New York Virtual Power Plant (VPP) , a pioneering solar plus battery program for homeowners in New York State. sonnen will be the exclusive hardware and software provider for the program, offering locally generated clean energy at a discounted rate to 200 homes in Westchester County, NY in an initial pilot phase. Sustainable Westchester , a non-profit administering Westchester Power Program and the largest community choice aggregator (CCA) in NY, will act as a premier partner for this project, working with sonnen and local solar contractors to build a dispatchable grid asset which will provide homeowners with resilient backup power, carbon-neutral living and generate revenue for participating in the New York energy market.



The innovative sonnenCommunity NY VPP subscription program offers qualifying new and existing solar customers:

Solar plus sonnen ecoLinx storage installations via a third-party, investor-owned subscription or direct ownership.

storage installations via a third-party, investor-owned subscription or direct ownership. NY State tax credits, where eligible.

Lower annual energy costs.

Safe, reliable backup power and energy security during outages.

Protection from changes in solar net-metering, time-of-use rates and demand charges.



Further, the program offers residents the opportunity to establish a cleaner energy future for themselves and their neighbors by joining a broader effort to build clean energy infrastructure in New York. The network of residential solar plus sonnen batteries will deliver meaningful benefits by balancing the local electric grid, reducing outages and brownouts and lowering CO 2 emissions through decreased reliance on peaker plants.

Quest Solar and SunBlue Energy, two regional contractors and installation partners, will take the lead in implementing this program locally, pursuing new and retrofit sales of rooftop solar and sonnen ecoLinx systems among eligible homeowners throughout Westchester County.

“We understand that stand-alone residential solar is not sufficient – a distributed, modernized grid requires controllable, intelligent batteries paired with solar. What’s more, VPPs are invaluable resources that can replace the dirtiest “peaker” power plants with local renewable energy,” said Michel Delafontaine, Director of Business Development at Sustainable Westchester. “Fostering community engagement and inspiring environmental leadership are key tenets of our business model. With our involvement in the sonnenCommunity NY VPP, we’re able to deploy our knowledge of regional markets and municipal programs as well as our connections with local leadership to implement an innovative solution from sonnen that provides a clean, reliable energy future for our residents and community infrastructure.”

With sonnen’s innovative VPP software platform, Logical Buildings, a third-party scheduling coordinator and aggregator, can dispatch the planned 80MWh of ecoLinx batteries in the sonnenCommunity NY VPP for dynamic participation and revenue generation in the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) market. Forming a dynamic grid asset, batteries enrolled in the program can also provide demand response services to the local utility, ConEdison, including solar time shifting, reduced demand for peaking resources, grid decongestion during peak periods, and lower carbon emissions.

Based on the outcomes of the initial pilot with Sustainable Westchester, sonnen hopes to expand the project footprint into several Long Island communities, through a partnership with similar programs under development. The ultimate goal is to bring 5,000 new solar + storage units per quarter online in the sonnenCommunity NY VPP by 2024.

“The launch of the sonnenCommunity NY VPP represents another milestone for sonnen and a turning point for clean energy and grid-integration in New York State. With the help and dedication of local partners like Sustainable Westchester, Quest Solar and SunBlue Energy, the sonnen team is thrilled to offer New York homeowners safe, long-lasting clean energy our systems provide through this innovative new program,” said Blake Richetta, Chairman and CEO of sonnen. “By joining this program, homeowners are not just making an investment in their own home’s resilience and sustainability in the face of extreme weather and outages, they are contributing to a greener, more sustainable future for their local power grid.”

With the launch of the sonnenCommunity NY VPP and proven successes of existing solar + storage models in Utah, California, Arizona and Florida, sonnen is building the model for investing in controllable, distributed energy assets around the country.

About sonnen

The sonnen Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of smart energy storage systems and a pioneer of clean, decentralized and networked energy system technologies. As one of the fastest growing tech companies in Europe, sonnen has received numerous internationally recognized awards. With its virtual battery, which consists of digitally networked home storage systems, sonnen offers new and highly innovative energy services for network operators and customers. sonnen’s products are available in many countries and it has offices located in Germany, Italy, Australia, the UK and the USA. Since March 2019 sonnen is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell within its division Renewables and Energy Solutions.

About Sustainable Westchester

Sustainable Westchester is a nonprofit consortium of Westchester County local municipalities facilitating effective collaboration resulting in sustainability initiatives and cutting-edge innovation. Our goal is to bring socially responsible, environmentally sound, and economically viable solutions that create resilient, healthy, vibrant, sustainable communities. For more information about any of Sustainable Westchester’s programs, visit sustainablewestchester.org.