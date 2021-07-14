RSM Selects Workday to Help Accelerate Digital Transformation

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , has been selected by RSM US LLP (RSM) to help scale its rapidly growing business and better serve customers with Workday Financial Management , Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) , and Workday Professional Services Automation (PSA) . With more than 13,000 employees, RSM is the nation’s fifth largest accounting firm by revenue and delivers world-class audit, tax, and consulting services focused on middle market businesses.



Digital transformation for many organizations includes scaling processes, eliminating information silos, and streamlining on-premise, manual, or ad-hoc systems. Professional services organizations, such as RSM, have the additional incentive to optimize the customer experience as they automate to help ensure the highest quality of customer service.

With Workday, companies can establish a single system for financial management, human resources (HR), and professional services automation to gain visibility and insight into operations and business performance. Workday Financial Management provides transaction processing, accounting, and analytics in one system. When combined with Workday PSA, an industry-specific solution aimed at supporting client-facing projects, Workday Financial Management enables customers to streamline processes and automate project billing via the cloud. And when combined with Workday HCM, professional services organizations can more easily manage talent, optimize diverse and distributed workforces, and deliver an exceptional employee experience.

With Workday, RSM will:

Leverage one system for its global finance, people, and project data to efficiently monitor business performance, engage with its growing workforce, and change at the speed demanded by clients

Create an end-to-end project billing process in the cloud, improving efficiency and gaining greater visibility into financial performance

Eliminate silos to streamline time tracking for greater operational visibility and performance across the company’s 13,000 employees



Comments on the News

“We have ambitious growth and revenue goals and recognized we needed to accelerate our digital transformation initiative to support those goals. With Workday, we can break down data silos, streamline processes, and eliminate inefficiencies in order to better manage our performance as we scale. As important, we expect to elevate our customer service as we continue to focus on being the RSM First Choice Advisor among middle market companies and showing our customers the power of being understood,” said Brian Vickers, controller, RSM US LLP.

“RSM joins a growing portfolio of Workday customers that sees the value of bringing finance and people data together in a cloud-native solution to accelerate their digital initiatives,” said Terrance Wampler, general manager, Financial Management, Workday. “We look forward to partnering with RSM, one of the world’s largest accounting firms, to help bring them to the leading edge of innovation by combining people, projects, and profits in a single system."

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries—from medium-sized businesses to more than 45% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

