TMMI Announces Former U.S. Attorney, David Nissman Joins Its Board of Directors

SURF CITY, S.C., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Multimedia - TMM, Inc. (“TMMI” or the “Company”) (OTC PNK: TMMI). Web site: http://www.tmmi.us. President, Michael Kozole announces David Nissman, Esq. has joined the TMMI Board of Directors. In a statement released July 14th, President Kozole stated:

“I am proud and enthusiastic to announce David Nissman’s seat on the TMMI’ Board of Directors. David’s depth of experience, critical thinking and high level of targeted expertise is a unique combination of assets that add fuel to propel TMMI’s vision for the future.”

David Nissman is a veteran of the United States Department of Justice having served as the U.S. Attorney for the Virgin Islands, as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, and as Publisher for the Department of Justice where he created nationwide publications in law and was distinguished with multiple DOJ commendations and awards.

Mr. Nissman is a published author/co-author of five law books including, “Follow the Money”, A Guide to Financial and Money Laundering Investigations, Corpus Juris Publishing Co., Conyers, Ga. (2005)

Formerly the CEO of Bridge Capital, LLC and Stone Tree, LLLP, Mr. Nissman currently provides Board of Director services for several private banks and an engineering company. He is also a partner in Export Service Strategies, LLC, Free Wind Energy, LLC and JOULE, EPC. Independently, Mr. Nissman provides consulting services in the arenas of PR strategies, business development, Government and Public Policy, and a variety of investment development strategies.

In accepting the board seat, Mr. Nissman stated, “The vision for TMMI’s future in multiple technology arenas putting new tech driven services and products in people’s hands, has captured my imagination. One of the next steps in TMMI’s evolution is to develop recurring revenue. My interest lies in assisting the Company to reach its fullest growth potential with a positive impact on all we do. I believe this will be an exciting time for TMMI and its shareholders.”

TMMI TECHNOLOGY

TMMI TRUDEF Video Player is Universal Windows Platform (UWP) compliant with a custom internal video pipeline designed to improve HEVC and other new generation video CODEC’s visual quality for high resolution on big screens. A patented TRUSCALE TM hardware accelerated upscaler is also available in TMMI’s bundled high quality home entertainment product in the TMMI Mini PCTM and TMMI Mini PC XTM small form factor Windows 10-64 computers.

TMMI’s legacy technology: TRUDEF™ Fractal Video codec and its high efficiency TRUDEF™ Player developed for cinema quality 4K and 8K playing directly from physical media.

TMMI patent pending suite: TRUPIX™, TRUSCALE™ and TRUZOOM™ - a patent pending, hardware accelerated, real time suite of video scaling solutions for the high-resolution market.



TMMI ADVISORY BOARD

Garrett Brown – Cinematographer, USPTO Inventors Hall of Fame, Oscar and Emmy award winning inventor of the Steadicam™, Skycam™, Swimcam™, and Divecam™.

Mung Chiang - PHD, EE Waterman winning Professor at Princeton University. Recipient of the Simon Guggenheim Fellowship in engineering, founder of Princeton’s EDGE Lab – connecting network theory with real world applications, investigating global bandwidth issues.

Hal Lipman – Emmy award winner, former executive NFL films.

Thomas Mackie - Lt. Col. USMC Reserve Pilot. Top Gun instructor. CEO of G-Force Leadership, market expert in digital cinema, cameras, sports and defense.

Ted Schilowitz – Co-founder of RED Digital Cinema, “cinemavangelist” to major Hollywood studio and cinema Technology Company.

Louis Siracusano – President Video Bank. A leading digital asset management firm serving defense, pro sports, education, and science.

Charles Wright – Founder and President of Fall River Investments, author and investment advisor.

About TMM, Inc.

TMM, Inc. (OTC PNK: TMMI) is a high-quality video technology company specializing in digital video compression, video scaling and high-quality image management. Founded in 1990, the company was the pioneer in fractal video. TMMI develops technologies that are targeted to business to business digital video solutions and global consumer electronics.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information provided herein may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include statements about our plans, strategies, business prospects, and the ongoing and future development of our technologies. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions and development of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. Neither management nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and subsequent facts or circumstances may contradict, obviate, undermine, or otherwise fail to support or substantiate such statements.