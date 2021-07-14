Momentive to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 4, 2021

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV) an agile experience management company formerly known as SurveyMonkey, today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, following the close of the market on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.



What: Momentive Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Call: (833) 900-1542 or (236) 712-2281, ID: 5464802

Live Webcast: https://investor.momentive.ai

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Momentive’s Investor Relations page, https://investor.momentive.ai. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Wednesday, August 11, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and entering the passcode 5464802#.

About Momentive

Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey) is a leader in agile experience management, delivering powerful, purpose-built solutions that bring together the best parts of humanity and technology to redefine AI. Momentive products, including GetFeedback , SurveyMonkey , and its brand and market insights solutions, empower ​decision-makers at 345,000 organizations worldwide to shape exceptional experiences. More than 20 million active users rely on Momentive to fuel market insights, brand insights, employee experience, customer experience, and product experience. Ultimately, the company’s vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at momentive.ai .

