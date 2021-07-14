Global Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Market to Reach US$8.1 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04910443/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Flight Training Devices (FTD), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR to reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Flight Mission Simulators (FMS) segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.8% share of the global Commercial and Military Flight Simulation market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Commercial and Military Flight Simulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Fixed Base Simulators (FBS) Segment Corners a 17.8% Share in 2020



In the global Fixed Base Simulators (FBS) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$774.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 88 Featured)



Alsim Flight Training Solutions

Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc.

CAE, Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Cubic Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

ELITE Simulation Solutions

FlightSafety International, Inc.

FRASCA International, Inc.

HAVELSAN A.S.

L3 Harris Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

TRU Simulation + Training Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04910443/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Commercial and Military Flight Simulation

Historical Perspective

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation: Current Market

Scenario and Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Ongoing COVID-19 Outbreak: A Brief Note on Impact Assessment of

Flight Simulation Market

Flight Training Devices (FTD): The Largest Segment

Full Flight Simulators Remain Relevant

An Insight into the Development Phases of Full Flight Simulators

Surging Demand for Flight Training Services

Competitive Landscape

Strategic Alliances and Collaborations: Key Competitive Factors

L3Harris and CAE Dominate Military Simulators Market

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Aircraft Models to Drive Growth

Commercial Aviation Emerges as Major End-Use Sector for Flight

Simulation

EXHIBIT 1: Global Fleet of Commercial Aircraft (2017 & 2036) by

Region (in Units)

Demand for Civil Aviation Pilots Set to Accelerate in the

Future - An Indication of Opportunity in Store for Commercial

Flight Simulation Market

EXHIBIT 2: Pilot Outlook: Number of Pilots for Years 2018E & 2030P

Regulatory Safety Compliance Drives Demand for Flight

Simulators in the Commercial Aviation Sector Aviation Sector

Multi Crew Pilot Licensing Process to Support Demand for

Simulators

Opportunities in Military Aviation Sector

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Rising Global Security Concerns Propel Growth of Military

Flight Simulator

Review of Defense Budgets & Implications on Military Flight

Simulation market

EXHIBIT 3: Top Countries with Military Spending in USD Billion:

2019

New Generation Aircraft Drive Demand for Flight Simulation

Products & Services in Commercial & Military Aviation Sectors

Sophisticated Avionics Create New Opportunities for Flight

Simulators

Technology Advancements Instigate Robust Market Momentum

Focus on Select Flight Simulator/Device Models

Select Technology Innovations

A Note on Importance of Flight Simulator Evaluation

Aviation Training Devices - A Review

Online Simulation Based Aviation Pilot Training Grows in

Popularity

Simulator Manufacturers Expand into the Training Services Field

to Expand Revenue Opportunities



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Flight Training

Devices (FTD) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Flight Training Devices

(FTD) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Flight Training Devices

(FTD) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Flight Mission

Simulators (FMS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Flight Mission Simulators

(FMS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Flight Mission

Simulators (FMS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Fixed Base

Simulators (FBS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Fixed Base Simulators (FBS)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Fixed Base Simulators

(FBS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Full Flight

Simulators (FFS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Full Flight Simulators

(FFS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Full Flight Simulators

(FFS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Products by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Products by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Military by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Military by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Military by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

North American Simulation Solutions Market

Despite Military Budget Cuts, Military Simulation Sees Steady

Growth Prospects

EXHIBIT 4: Major Military Simulation Programs in the US

Synthetic Training and Simulation Gains Acceptance in Military

Sector

US Air Force?s New Office to Test Hypersonic Technology and

Directed Energy Weapons

Cyber Battle Laboratory of the US Army to Counter Cyber-

Electromagnetic Activities

Testing Aircraft Survivability - The Various M&S Approaches

Importance of M&S for NATO

Industry Consolidation Gives Birth to New Contracting Process

FAA Proposes Overhaul of Flight Crew Training Programs

An Overview of the 2001 ATSA

Upgradation - Unavoidable at this Juncture

Aviation Industry Obsessed with Outsourcing Trend

EXHIBIT 5: US Commercial Full Flight Simulators Market (2018):

Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base by End-User - Airlines,

Flight Training Center, and Universities

Virtual and Constructive Training to Rule the Roost

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Type - Flight Training Devices

(FTD), Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators

(FBS) and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Type - Flight Training Devices (FTD),

Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS)

and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Flight Training Devices (FTD), Flight Mission Simulators

(FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS) and Full Flight Simulators

(FFS) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Solution - Products and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Solution - Products and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Products and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Platform - Commercial and

Military - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Platform - Commercial and Military Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial and Military for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Market Scenario

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Type - Flight Training Devices

(FTD), Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators

(FBS) and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Type - Flight Training Devices (FTD),

Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS)

and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Flight Training Devices (FTD), Flight Mission

Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS) and Full Flight

Simulators (FFS) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Solution - Products and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Solution - Products and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Solution - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Products and Services for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Platform - Commercial and

Military - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Platform - Commercial and Military Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Platform - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Commercial and Military for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Type - Flight Training Devices

(FTD), Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators

(FBS) and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Type - Flight Training Devices (FTD),

Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS)

and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Flight Training Devices (FTD), Flight Mission Simulators

(FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS) and Full Flight Simulators

(FFS) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Solution - Products and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Solution - Products and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Products and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Platform - Commercial and

Military - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Platform - Commercial and Military Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial and Military for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Market Overview

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Type - Flight Training Devices

(FTD), Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators

(FBS) and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Type - Flight Training Devices (FTD),

Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS)

and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Flight Training Devices (FTD), Flight Mission Simulators

(FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS) and Full Flight Simulators

(FFS) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Solution - Products and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Solution - Products and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Products and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Platform - Commercial and

Military - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Platform - Commercial and Military Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial and Military for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

Military Synthetic Training and Simulation

Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Type - Flight Training Devices

(FTD), Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators

(FBS) and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Type - Flight Training Devices (FTD),

Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS)

and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Flight Training Devices (FTD), Flight Mission

Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS) and Full Flight

Simulators (FFS) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Solution - Products and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Solution - Products and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Solution - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Products and Services for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Platform - Commercial and

Military - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Platform - Commercial and Military Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Platform - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Commercial and Military for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Market Overview

Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Type - Flight Training Devices

(FTD), Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators

(FBS) and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Type - Flight Training Devices (FTD),

Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS)

and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Flight Training Devices (FTD), Flight Mission

Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS) and Full Flight

Simulators (FFS) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Solution - Products and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Solution - Products and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Solution - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Products and Services for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Platform - Commercial and

Military - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Platform - Commercial and Military Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Platform - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Commercial and Military for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Market Brief

Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Type - Flight Training Devices

(FTD), Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators

(FBS) and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Type - Flight Training Devices (FTD),

Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS)

and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Flight Training Devices (FTD), Flight Mission

Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS) and Full Flight

Simulators (FFS) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Solution - Products and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Solution - Products and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Solution - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Products and Services for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Platform - Commercial and

Military - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Platform - Commercial and Military Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Platform - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Commercial and Military for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Type - Flight Training Devices

(FTD), Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators

(FBS) and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Type - Flight Training Devices (FTD),

Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS)

and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Flight Training Devices (FTD), Flight Mission Simulators

(FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS) and Full Flight Simulators

(FFS) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Solution - Products and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Solution - Products and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Products and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Platform - Commercial and

Military - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Platform - Commercial and Military Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Platform - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Commercial and Military for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Military Simulators Market - An Overview

Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Type - Flight Training Devices

(FTD), Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators

(FBS) and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Type - Flight Training Devices (FTD),

Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS)

and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Flight Training Devices (FTD), Flight Mission Simulators

(FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS) and Full Flight Simulators

(FFS) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Solution - Products and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Solution - Products and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Products and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Platform - Commercial and

Military - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Platform - Commercial and Military Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial and Military for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Type - Flight Training Devices

(FTD), Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators

(FBS) and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Type - Flight Training Devices (FTD),



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04910443/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________