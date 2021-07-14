Global Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2027

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951661/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fleet Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Security segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $672.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR



The Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules market in the U.S. is estimated at US$672.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$545.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.



Remote Monitoring & Control Segment to Record 7.9% CAGR



In the global Remote Monitoring & Control segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$471.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$789 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$715.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 25 Featured)



Gemalto N.V.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Kyocera Corporation

Neoway Technology Co. Ltd.

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

SIMCom Wireless Solution Co. Ltd.

Telit Communications PLC

u-blox

ZTE Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951661/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Cellular Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Modules

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication

Cellular Machine to Machine Module: A Brief Introduction

Brief Technology Overview

Primary Applications of Cellular M2M Technology

Fitting M2M in The Cellular Ecosystem

Cellular Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Modules: Current Market

Scenario and Outlook

Recent Market Activity

EXHIBIT 1: World Cellular M2M Data Traffic: Annual Breakdown of

Data Traffic (in Petabytes/Annum) for Years 2014, 2016, 2018,

2020, 2022 & 2024

EXHIBIT 2: Breakdown of Global Number of M2M Connections by

Cellular Technology (in %) for the Years 2018, 2020, & 2022



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Evolving Telecom Infrastructure: The Foundation for Cellular

M2M Communications

Growing Investments in New Generation Wireless Communication

Platforms to Strengthen the Cellular M2M Market

EXHIBIT 3: Worldwide Wireless Infrastructure Investments

(in US$ Million) for the Years 2018 & 2022

Wired Vs Wireless Links & the Threat Posed by Public IP and

Private IP Connectivity Alternatives

Northbound Trajectory in M2M Sector Creates Highly Conducive

Environment for Cellular M2M Technologies

EXHIBIT 4: Number of M2M Connections Worldwide (in Billion) for

the Years 2017 through 2023

Emergence of Connected Enterprises Fuels Growth Opportunity for

M2M in the Industrial/Commercial Sector

EXHIBIT 5: Robust Opportunities in the Offing for Wireless M2M

Connections & Modules in the Sprawling Connected Enterprise

Market: Global Connected Enterprise Market (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2017, 2022 and 2024

Focus on Intelligent Asset Management: The Cornerstone for the

Growth of Cellular M2M in the Enterprise Sector

EXHIBIT 6: Intelligent Asset Management Industry Offers a

Fertile Playing Ground for M2M Communication Technology:

Global Enterprise Asset Management Market (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2017 & 2022

Rapid Adoption Among SMEs Worldwide Bodes Well for the Growth

of the Cellular M2M Market

Large Scale Telematics Programs Drive M2M Deployments & Demand

for M2M Modules

The Rise of the Connected Car Drives Demand for Connected Car

M2M Services

Robust Investments in ITS Fuels M2M Intelligent Transport

Systems & Traffic Telematics

Mandatory Telematics Regulations Lends Traction to In-Vehicle

M2M Telematics Services

EXHIBIT 7: Rapidly Growing Automotive Telematics Market

Provides a Gold Mine of Opportunities for Cellular M2M

Connections: Global Telematics Market (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017, 2022 & 2024

Rise of On-Demand Transport Services & Emphasis On Productivity

Enhancement Make Fleet Management the Largest Telematics Based

Services Sector for M2M

EXHIBIT 8: The Growing Opportunity in Fleet Management Bodes

Well for Cellular M2M Technology & Its Ecosystem: Global

Installed Base of Fleet Management Systems (In 000 Units) for

the Years 2017, 2020 & 2022

The Rise of Smart Homes Drives Interest in Ubiquitous

Automation Via M2M

EXHIBIT 9: Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2020

EXHIBIT 10: Expanding Digital Lifescape to Incentivize Growth

of Smart Home M2M Solutions: Global Adoption Rates (In %) of

Consumer Smart Home Systems for the Years 2017 & 2022

Government Policy Led Migration to Smart Cities Spurs the

Growth Potential of M2M

EXHIBIT 11: Connected Things in Smart Cities: Installed Base:

(in Million) by Segment for 2015 and 2019

Growing Value of Connectivity in Utility Operations Expands

Opportunities for Cellular M2M

EXHIBIT 12: Growing Investments in Smart Grid Networks for

Automation & Digital Communications Spur Opportunities for

Cellular M2M: Global Investments in Advanced Metering

Infrastructure (AMI) & Smart Grid (In US$ Billion) for Years

2017 & 2020

Sizing Cellular M2M Opportunities in the Smart Healthcare Industry

Medical Equipment Manufacturers Venturing into M2M-Enabled Devices

EXHIBIT 13: The Growing Smart Healthcare Ecosystem Bodes Well

for the Future Role of Cellular M2M in e-Healthcare: Global

Smart Healthcare Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017 &

2022

Investments in Industrial Automation Speeds Up Cellular M2M

Deployments

Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 to Benefit Market Expansion

EXHIBIT 14: Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies

(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023

M2M-enabled Devices Gain Acceptance for Electronic Payments

Electronic Security Applications to Boost Revenue for Cellular

M2M Market

Government Intervention Bodes Well for the Market

Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future

Success of the Market

Security: The Most Important Issue Requiring Immediate Resolution



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Cellular Machine-to-Machine

(M2M) Modules by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Fleet Management

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Fleet Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Fleet Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Security by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Security by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Security by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Remote Monitoring &

Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Remote Monitoring & Control

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring &

Control by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronic

Payment Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Electronic Payment Systems

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Payment

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

M2M Market to Experience Noticeable Gains

M2M Communication Seeks Role in the Thriving Fleet Telematics

Domain

Budding Demand for Specialized Service Providers

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet

Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic

Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Cellular Machine-to-Machine

(M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet Management, Security,

Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems,

Automotive and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote

Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet

Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic

Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet

Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic

Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote

Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet

Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic

Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Cellular Machine-to-Machine

(M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet Management, Security,

Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems,

Automotive and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote

Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

China Leverages the Huge M2M and IoT Opportunity

Government Support Key for Chinese M2M Market Growth

Industry Participants Sweat it Out to Create a Robust M2M

Market Space

Transport; The Key Sector

Fragmented M2M Ecosystem: A Key Challenge for the Chinese M2M

Industry

Need for Standardization

Future Course of Action

Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet

Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic

Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: China Historic Review for Cellular Machine-to-Machine

(M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet Management, Security,

Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems,

Automotive and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote

Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

The eCall Regulation Bodes Potential

Surge in Demand for Telematics Fitted Commercial Vehicles

M2M Regulatory Mandates in the EU

Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet

Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic

Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet

Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic

Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote

Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 40: France Current & Future Analysis for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet

Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic

Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: France Historic Review for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet

Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic

Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote

Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet

Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic

Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet

Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic

Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote

Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 46: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet

Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic

Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Cellular Machine-to-Machine

(M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet Management, Security,

Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems,

Automotive and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote

Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet

Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic

Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: UK Historic Review for Cellular Machine-to-Machine

(M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet Management, Security,

Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems,

Automotive and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote

Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 52: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet

Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic

Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Spain Historic Review for Cellular Machine-to-Machine

(M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet Management, Security,

Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems,

Automotive and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote

Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 55: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet

Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic

Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Russia Historic Review for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet

Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic

Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote

Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet

Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic

Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet

Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic

Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote

Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 64: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet

Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic

Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet

Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic

Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote

Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 67: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet

Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic

Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Australia Historic Review for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet

Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic

Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote

Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Cellular M2M Market Gets Major Boost from Smart City and Smart

Grid Initiatives

M2M Finds Increasing Applications in End-Use Sectors

Table 70: India Current & Future Analysis for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet

Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic

Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: India Historic Review for Cellular Machine-to-Machine

(M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet Management, Security,

Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems,

Automotive and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: India 15-Year Perspective for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote

Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 73: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet

Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic

Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: South Korea Historic Review for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet

Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic

Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote

Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application -

Fleet Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control,

Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet

Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic

Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote

Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Market Overview

Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Geographic Region -

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Geographic Region -

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 82: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet

Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic

Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Latin America Historic Review for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet

Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic

Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote

Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 85: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet

Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic

Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Argentina Historic Review for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet

Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic

Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote

Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 88: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951661/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________