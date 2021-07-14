Global Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2027

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951661/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fleet Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Security segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $672.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR
The Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules market in the U.S. is estimated at US$672.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$545.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.
Remote Monitoring & Control Segment to Record 7.9% CAGR
In the global Remote Monitoring & Control segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$471.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$789 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$715.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Cellular Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Modules
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication
Cellular Machine to Machine Module: A Brief Introduction
Brief Technology Overview
Primary Applications of Cellular M2M Technology
Fitting M2M in The Cellular Ecosystem
Cellular Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Modules: Current Market
Scenario and Outlook
Recent Market Activity
EXHIBIT 1: World Cellular M2M Data Traffic: Annual Breakdown of
Data Traffic (in Petabytes/Annum) for Years 2014, 2016, 2018,
2020, 2022 & 2024
EXHIBIT 2: Breakdown of Global Number of M2M Connections by
Cellular Technology (in %) for the Years 2018, 2020, & 2022
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Evolving Telecom Infrastructure: The Foundation for Cellular
M2M Communications
Growing Investments in New Generation Wireless Communication
Platforms to Strengthen the Cellular M2M Market
EXHIBIT 3: Worldwide Wireless Infrastructure Investments
(in US$ Million) for the Years 2018 & 2022
Wired Vs Wireless Links & the Threat Posed by Public IP and
Private IP Connectivity Alternatives
Northbound Trajectory in M2M Sector Creates Highly Conducive
Environment for Cellular M2M Technologies
EXHIBIT 4: Number of M2M Connections Worldwide (in Billion) for
the Years 2017 through 2023
Emergence of Connected Enterprises Fuels Growth Opportunity for
M2M in the Industrial/Commercial Sector
EXHIBIT 5: Robust Opportunities in the Offing for Wireless M2M
Connections & Modules in the Sprawling Connected Enterprise
Market: Global Connected Enterprise Market (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2017, 2022 and 2024
Focus on Intelligent Asset Management: The Cornerstone for the
Growth of Cellular M2M in the Enterprise Sector
EXHIBIT 6: Intelligent Asset Management Industry Offers a
Fertile Playing Ground for M2M Communication Technology:
Global Enterprise Asset Management Market (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2017 & 2022
Rapid Adoption Among SMEs Worldwide Bodes Well for the Growth
of the Cellular M2M Market
Large Scale Telematics Programs Drive M2M Deployments & Demand
for M2M Modules
The Rise of the Connected Car Drives Demand for Connected Car
M2M Services
Robust Investments in ITS Fuels M2M Intelligent Transport
Systems & Traffic Telematics
Mandatory Telematics Regulations Lends Traction to In-Vehicle
M2M Telematics Services
EXHIBIT 7: Rapidly Growing Automotive Telematics Market
Provides a Gold Mine of Opportunities for Cellular M2M
Connections: Global Telematics Market (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017, 2022 & 2024
Rise of On-Demand Transport Services & Emphasis On Productivity
Enhancement Make Fleet Management the Largest Telematics Based
Services Sector for M2M
EXHIBIT 8: The Growing Opportunity in Fleet Management Bodes
Well for Cellular M2M Technology & Its Ecosystem: Global
Installed Base of Fleet Management Systems (In 000 Units) for
the Years 2017, 2020 & 2022
The Rise of Smart Homes Drives Interest in Ubiquitous
Automation Via M2M
EXHIBIT 9: Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2020
EXHIBIT 10: Expanding Digital Lifescape to Incentivize Growth
of Smart Home M2M Solutions: Global Adoption Rates (In %) of
Consumer Smart Home Systems for the Years 2017 & 2022
Government Policy Led Migration to Smart Cities Spurs the
Growth Potential of M2M
EXHIBIT 11: Connected Things in Smart Cities: Installed Base:
(in Million) by Segment for 2015 and 2019
Growing Value of Connectivity in Utility Operations Expands
Opportunities for Cellular M2M
EXHIBIT 12: Growing Investments in Smart Grid Networks for
Automation & Digital Communications Spur Opportunities for
Cellular M2M: Global Investments in Advanced Metering
Infrastructure (AMI) & Smart Grid (In US$ Billion) for Years
2017 & 2020
Sizing Cellular M2M Opportunities in the Smart Healthcare Industry
Medical Equipment Manufacturers Venturing into M2M-Enabled Devices
EXHIBIT 13: The Growing Smart Healthcare Ecosystem Bodes Well
for the Future Role of Cellular M2M in e-Healthcare: Global
Smart Healthcare Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017 &
2022
Investments in Industrial Automation Speeds Up Cellular M2M
Deployments
Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 to Benefit Market Expansion
EXHIBIT 14: Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies
(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023
M2M-enabled Devices Gain Acceptance for Electronic Payments
Electronic Security Applications to Boost Revenue for Cellular
M2M Market
Government Intervention Bodes Well for the Market
Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future
Success of the Market
Security: The Most Important Issue Requiring Immediate Resolution
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Cellular Machine-to-Machine
(M2M) Modules by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Fleet Management
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Fleet Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Fleet Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Security by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Security by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Security by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Remote Monitoring &
Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Remote Monitoring & Control
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring &
Control by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronic
Payment Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Electronic Payment Systems
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Payment
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
M2M Market to Experience Noticeable Gains
M2M Communication Seeks Role in the Thriving Fleet Telematics
Domain
Budding Demand for Specialized Service Providers
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet
Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic
Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Cellular Machine-to-Machine
(M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet Management, Security,
Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems,
Automotive and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote
Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet
Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic
Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet
Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic
Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote
Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet
Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic
Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Cellular Machine-to-Machine
(M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet Management, Security,
Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems,
Automotive and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote
Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
China Leverages the Huge M2M and IoT Opportunity
Government Support Key for Chinese M2M Market Growth
Industry Participants Sweat it Out to Create a Robust M2M
Market Space
Transport; The Key Sector
Fragmented M2M Ecosystem: A Key Challenge for the Chinese M2M
Industry
Need for Standardization
Future Course of Action
Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet
Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic
Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: China Historic Review for Cellular Machine-to-Machine
(M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet Management, Security,
Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems,
Automotive and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote
Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
The eCall Regulation Bodes Potential
Surge in Demand for Telematics Fitted Commercial Vehicles
M2M Regulatory Mandates in the EU
Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet
Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic
Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet
Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic
Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote
Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 40: France Current & Future Analysis for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet
Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic
Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: France Historic Review for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet
Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic
Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote
Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet
Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic
Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet
Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic
Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote
Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 46: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet
Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic
Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Cellular Machine-to-Machine
(M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet Management, Security,
Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems,
Automotive and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote
Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet
Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic
Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: UK Historic Review for Cellular Machine-to-Machine
(M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet Management, Security,
Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems,
Automotive and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote
Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 52: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet
Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic
Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Spain Historic Review for Cellular Machine-to-Machine
(M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet Management, Security,
Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems,
Automotive and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote
Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet
Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic
Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Russia Historic Review for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet
Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic
Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote
Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet
Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic
Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet
Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic
Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote
Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet
Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic
Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet
Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic
Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote
Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 67: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet
Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic
Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Australia Historic Review for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet
Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic
Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote
Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Cellular M2M Market Gets Major Boost from Smart City and Smart
Grid Initiatives
M2M Finds Increasing Applications in End-Use Sectors
Table 70: India Current & Future Analysis for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet
Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic
Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: India Historic Review for Cellular Machine-to-Machine
(M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet Management, Security,
Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems,
Automotive and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: India 15-Year Perspective for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote
Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet
Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic
Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: South Korea Historic Review for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet
Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic
Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote
Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application -
Fleet Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control,
Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet
Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic
Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote
Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Market Overview
Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 82: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet
Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic
Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Latin America Historic Review for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet
Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic
Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote
Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet
Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic
Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Argentina Historic Review for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet
Management, Security, Remote Monitoring & Control, Electronic
Payment Systems, Automotive and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Fleet Management, Security, Remote
Monitoring & Control, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 88: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Cellular
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Application - Fleet
