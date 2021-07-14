Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM Partners With Verb Technology To Launch SHOP LIVE™, Equipping Each Global Distributor with Their Own Live Interactive Streaming Channel, Letting Customers Purchase Products on the Spot

GREENSBORO, N.C. and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM (the “Company”), a global e-commerce and product brokerage company, and Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) (“VERB”), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, have partnered to launch SHOP LIVE, a customized, interactive and live-streaming channel unique to each of Market America Worldwide’s global distributors, known as UnFranchise® Owners (UFOs). With this extraordinary and next-level technology, SHOP LIVE™ will allow each UFO to hold their own live broadcast, where they can talk about, demonstrate and sell products to their current and potential customers anytime, anyplace, 24/7. Fresh off the heels of last month’s global launch of the Company’s UnFranchise Marketing App, also powered by Verb, SHOP LIVE becomes this same app’s ultimate add-on, not only equipping UFOs with state-of-the-art business-building technology but also letting individuals with a similar entrepreneurial spirit consider earning supplemental income as well.



“Without a doubt, SHOP LIVE is the biggest and best tool we have ever released to the field,” said Marc Ashley, President & COO of Market America Worldwide. “Think about it. As a UFO, I can invite a few of my friends to a fun and interactive virtual event. When they join the live event, I can talk about how I’m building my own business and show off some of my favorite products that we have just released. When one of my friends wants to buy one of the products I’ve shown, I don’t have to send them to my website. They can just click to purchase the products inside the SHOP LIVE event. They get an amazing product, and I, as a UFO, have just made another sale. With SHOP LIVE, selling gold-standard products and helping others do the same by building their own business has never been this easy, convenient and accessible.”

SHOP LIVE is powered by verbLIVE, the powerful interactive livestream ecommerce application developed by VERB, which allows viewers to engage directly with UFOs during the session through clickable in-video icons to buy, receive additional product information, set up appointments and other customizable interactive features. The new ”attribution” feature rewards UFOs who share the SHOP LIVE invitation with their current and potential customers.

“We are truly excited to see Market America Worldwide embrace the power of global livestream direct selling using our technology,” said Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB. “VERB has developed an easy-to-use app that creates a friction-free, fun, social, video-based sales experience that drives customer engagement. Our best of class application also provides all of Market America Worldwide’s UFOs real-time viewer engagement analytics for more effective follow-ups that drive sales conversion rates. The initial release has already been deployed to over 100,000 UFOs throughout Asia, Europe and all of North America. We are proud to be a strong technology partner for Market America Worldwide, empowering its UFOs with industry leading sales enablement tools.”

Just last month, Market America Worldwide launched the UnFranchise Marketing App worldwide. This app provides UFOs with a multitude of essential and effective sales tools to build their business while saving them the time they would typically spend on paperwork. Some of the tools the UnFranchise Marketing App provides include:

Syncing up and classifying any or all contacts by building lists of hot and cold prospects.

Sharing product information and creative assets such as interactive videos, marketing materials, training guides, texts, social media and more.

Receiving notifications when customers click or view content.

Shipping free product samples to customers in a beautifully-designed mailer, filled with product details, a personalized letter and a series of automated emails to educate customers about the product they are about to experience.

Now, with SHOP LIVE as the ultimate business-building add-on to the UnFranchise Marketing App, UFOs can hold virtual face-to-face chats with their customers and answer any customer questions about the business and products. With a simple click on their screen, customers gain immediate access to purchase the products a UFO is displaying during a SHOP LIVE event.

Here’s how SHOP LIVE works:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/feea748b-ffc6-4f2e-a57c-7b0d7184e251

UFOs set up and host virtual presentations to showcase and sell their favorite products through the UnFranchise Marketing App Desktop. They create and send personal invitations to share their live stream link with guests through text, email or social media.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92bfa1f6-b9a7-4558-bd9b-69d51d9dedb8

UFOs create teams within the UnFranchise Marketing App and invite any UnFranchise Owners they want to join their team, regardless of their organizational affiliation. UFOs use the “Team Announcements” feature to communicate with team members and promote their upcoming presentations so they can invite guests. These UnFranchise Owners will also be able to attend other UFOs’ presentations and invite guests of their own. Purchases are properly tracked so the respective UFO receives the credit for any purchases made by guests they invite.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97a951e2-fe42-48f5-b3fa-a8a44c5f39ba

UFOs set up clickable product links or customizable interactive buttons to display on the screen so guests can have quick access to more details and purchase the products that UFOs present. UFOs simply preselect the products they plan on featuring so they can show the products while they’re presenting. Guests can chat with the UFO host and each other through the Chat feature to ask questions, share their excitement, provide feedback and more.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/917d60eb-abc3-4fd7-8397-8fc0b07d9c65

After hosting SHOP LIVE presentations, UFOs can review data to see who attended, for how long and what items they clicked on. Also, when UFOs invite guests to other team members’ SHOP LIVE presentations, and they attend, UFOs will be able to see data regarding those guests. This allows UFOs to follow up effectively by sharing more information, materials and media based on their interests discovered in the data.

Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM continues to change the way people shop. SHOP LIVE is a new and fun shopping experience for any guests UFOs invite and a prime example of the breakthrough technologies and services available to UFOs. The UnFranchise Marketing App with SHOP LIVE is a game-changer designed to help UFOs with marketing, retailing and growing their UnFranchise Business.

About Market America:

Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM is an award-winning global e-commerce and product brokerage company that specializes in one-to-one marketing and is the creator of the Shopping Annuity®. Its mission is to provide a robust business system for entrepreneurs while providing consumers a better way to shop. Headquartered in Greensboro, N.C., and with offices in eight unique sites across the globe, Market America Worldwide was founded in 1992 by Founder, Chairman & CEO of Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM JR Ridinger. Through the company's primary, award-winning shopping website, SHOP.COM, consumers have access to millions of products, including Market America Worldwide exclusive brands and thousands of top retail brands. SHOP.COM ranks 19th in Newsweek magazine's 2021 Best Online Shops, No. 52 in Digital Commerce 360's (formerly Internet Retailer) 2021 Top 1,000 Online Marketplaces, No. 79 in Digital Commerce 360's 2021 Top 1,000 Online Retailers and No. 11 in the 2021 Digital Commerce 360 Primary Merchandise Category Top 500. The company is also a two-time winner of the Better Business Bureau's Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics and was ranked No. 15 in The Business North Carolina Top 125 Private Companies for 2020. By combining Market America Worldwide's entrepreneurial business model with SHOP.COM's powerful comparative shopping engine, Cashback program, Hot Deals, ShopBuddy®, Express Pay checkout, social shopping integration and countless other features, the company has become the ultimate online shopping destination.

For more information about Market America Worldwide: MarketAmerica.com

For more information on SHOP.COM, please visit: SHOP.COM

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), verbLEARN (Learning Management System application), and verbMAIL, (an interactive video mail solution integrated seamlessly into Microsoft Outlook). The Company has offices in California and Utah. For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, among other things, Verb’s projected financial performance and operating results, including SaaS Recurring Revenue, as well as statements regarding Verb’s progress towards achieving its strategic objectives, including the successful integration and future performance of acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on Verb’s business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; Verb’s plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase Verb’s annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE; Verb’s plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; Verb’s ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; fluctuations in Verb’s quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; general economic, market and business conditions. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of Verb’s assumptions prove incorrect, Verb’s actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to Verb’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Verb’s annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Verb as of the date hereof, and Verb does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

888.504.9929

investors@verb.tech

Media Contact:

855.250.2300, ext.125

info@verb.tech