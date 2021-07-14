Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results

Boca Raton, Florida, UNITED STATES

Record Quarterly Net Sales of $114.4 million
Quarterly Net Income of $2.6 million

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q.E.P. CO., INC. (OTC: QEPC.PK) (the “Company” or “QEP”) today reported its consolidated results of operations for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended on May 31, 2021.

Q.E.P. reported net sales of $114.4 million for the quarter ended May 31, 2021, an increase of $28.4 million or 33.0% from the $86.0 million reported in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The increase in net sales increase was due to strong economic activity during the current period as compared to the adverse impact of the worldwide economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the corresponding prior year period.   As a percentage of net sales, gross margin was 27.4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, as compared to 27.5% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Lewis Gould, Executive Chairman, commented on the Company’s results, “We are pleased with the Company’s record sales for the first quarter, which not only reflect an economic rebound from last year’s decline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but also strong industry trends and demand for our products. To support this sales growth, the Company is cautiously reinvesting in personnel and marketing initiatives. The scarcity and rising cost of raw materials and labor, the weakened US Dollar and unprecedented increases in transcontinental freight rates, present operating challenges.”       

Mr. Gould concluded, “In light of current inflationary pressures, the Company is actively engaged in discussions with our suppliers and customers to implement actions to mitigate these threats and preserve shareholder value.”

The Company’s gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $31.3 million, representing an increase of $7.6 million, or 32.3% from $23.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, which is the result of the same economic factors that caused the increase in sales.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2021 were $27.3 million or 23.9% of net sales and $22.3 million or 25.9% of net sales, respectively. The increase in operating expenses was due to higher shipping costs related to higher sales volume, as well as higher personnel and marketing costs as the Company reinvested in sales support infrastructure that was eliminated or reduced during the prior year due to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, during the prior year the Company, non-US based operations benefited from local government subsidies received for maintaining employment levels.

The lower interest expense during the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was due to a reduction in borrowings under the Company’s credit facilities and lower interest rates during the current period.

The provision for income taxes as a percentage of income before taxes was 28.0% for both the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $2.6 million or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to $0.7 million or $0.21 per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $5.0 million as compared to $2.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

  For the Three Months Ended
  May 31, May 31,
   2021  2020
Net income$2,639 $688
     
Add:Interest expense, net 327  403
 Provision for income taxes 1,026  268
 Depreciation and amortization 1,053  1,140
EBITDA$5,045 $2,499
     

Cash provided by operations during the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $1.4 million as compared to $10.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, reflecting an investments in working capital, principally accounts receivable and inventory. In the first quarter of fiscal 2022, cash from operations and a $1.0 million increase in notes payable was used to increase cash on-hand. In the prior year’s first quarter, cash from operations was used primarily to pay down $11.2 million of debt.   

Working capital as of May 31, 2021 was $46.8 million compared to $44.7 million at the end of fiscal 2021. Aggregate debt, net of available cash balances at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $22.6 million or 31% of equity, a decrease of $0.4 million compared to $23.0 million or 32% of equity at the end of fiscal 2021.

Conference Call Information

The Company will be hosting the following conference call to discuss its financial results and answer questions.

Date: Thursday, July 22, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Dial-in Numbers:800-353-6461 (US or Canada)
 +1 334-323-0501 (International)
Confirmation Code:9180729

About QEP

Founded in 1979, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of best-in-class flooring and installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. QEP offers a comprehensive line of specialty installation tools, adhesives, and underlayment as well as a complete line of hardwood, luxury vinyl, and modular carpet tile. QEP sells its products throughout the world to home improvement retail centers, professional specialty distribution outlets, and flooring dealers under brand names including QEP®, LASH®, ROBERTS®, Vitrex®, Brutus®, PRCI®, Plasplugs®, Tomecanic®, Premix-Marbletite® (PMM), Apple Creek®, Homelux®, Capitol® and XPS Foam™.   Brand names featured under QEP’s Harris Flooring Group® include Harris®, Kraus® and Naturally Aged Flooring™.

QEP is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements can be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding emergence of the world from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company's belief that it is positioned to respond to evolving uncertainties related thereto, the Company's shifting of its focus to new challenges presented by (i) scarcity and rising cost for raw materials and transcontinental freight, (ii) the weakening U.S. Dollar, (iii) shifts in global sourcing patterns and (iv) general inflationary pressures, economic conditions, sales growth, price increases, profit improvements, product development and marketing, operating expenses, cost savings, acquisition integration, operational synergy realization, global sourcing, political uncertainty, cash flow, debt and currency exchange rates. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT:
Q.E.P. Co., Inc.
Enos Brown
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
561-994-5550

Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
    
 For the Three Months Ended
 May 31, May 31,
  2021   2020 
    
Net sales$114,404  $86,015 
Cost of goods sold 83,091   62,348 
Gross profit 31,313   23,667 
    
Operating expenses:   
     Shipping 12,621   9,721 
     General and administrative 7,132   6,770 
     Selling and marketing 7,728   5,904 
     Other income, net (160)  (87)
     Total operating expenses 27,321   22,308 
    
Operating income 3,992   1,359 
    
Interest expense, net (327)  (403)
    
Income before provision for income taxes 3,665   956 
    
Provision for income taxes 1,026   268 
    
Net income$ 2,639  $ 688 
    
Earnings per share:   
     Basic$0.79  $0.21 
     Diluted$0.79  $0.21 
    
Weighted average number of common   
     shares outstanding:   
     Basic 3,335   3,335 
     Diluted 3,346   3,335 
    


Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
    
 For the Three Months Ended
 May 31, May 31,
  2021   2020 
    
Net income$2,639  $688 
    
Unrealized currency translation adjustments (126)  (140)
    
Comprehensive income$ 2,513  $ 548 
    


    
Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands except per share values)
    
 May 31, 2021 February 28, 2021
 (Unaudited) (Audited)
    
ASSETS   
Cash$13,199  $10,905 
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $957   
     and $1,059 as of May 31, 2021 and February 28, 2021, respectively 54,301   53,183 
Inventories 71,547   67,032 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,694   6,829 
Prepaid income taxes -   736 
Current assets 145,741   138,685 
    
Property and equipment, net 11,119   11,398 
Right of use operating lease assets 16,081   16,417 
Deferred income taxes, net 3,432   3,436 
Intangibles, net 12,065   12,454 
Goodwill 2,537   2,493 
Other assets 2,806   2,840 
    
Total Assets$ 193,781  $ 187,723 
    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
    
Trade accounts payable$43,407  $40,900 
Accrued liabilities 22,993   23,475 
Current operating lease liabilities 5,253   5,196 
Income taxes payable 55   - 
Lines of credit 21,744   21,010 
Current maturities of notes payable 5,453   3,417 
Current liabilities 98,905   93,998 
    
Notes payable 8,582   9,438 
Non-current operating lease liabilities 11,946   12,336 
Deferred income taxes 172   172 
Other long term liabilities 735   851 
Total Liabilities 120,340   116,795 
    
Preferred stock, 2,500 shares authorized, $1.00 par value; 0 shares   
     issued and outstanding at May 31, 2021 and February 28, 2021 -   - 
Common stock, 20,000 shares authorized, $.001 par value;   
     4,005 shares issued, and 3,309 shares outstanding at   
     May 31, 2021 and February 28,2021 4   4 
Additional paid-in capital 11,251   11,251 
Retained earnings 74,424   71,785 
Treasury stock, 696 shares held at cost at May 31, 2021 -   - 
     and February 28,2021 (9,082)  (9,082)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (3,156)  (3,030)
Shareholders' Equity 73,441   70,928 
    
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$ 193,781  $ 187,723 
    


    
Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
    
 For the Three Months Ended
 May 31, May 31,
  2021   2020 
    
Operating activities:   
Net income$2,639  $688 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash   
     provided by operating activities:   
     Gain on sale of property (42)  - 
     Depreciation and amortization 1,053   1,140 
     Other non-cash adjustments (100)  81 
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:   
     Accounts receivable (602)  6,326 
     Inventories (4,024)  576 
     Prepaid expenses and other assets (139)  607 
     Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,636   1,222 
Net cash provided by operating activities 1,421   10,640 
    
Investing activities:   
     Acquisitions -   (287)
     Capital expenditures (243)  (282)
     Proceeds from sale of property 140   84 
     Net cash used in investing activities (103)  (485)
    
Financing activities:   
     Net repayments under lines of credit (27)  (10,382)
     Net borrowings (repayments) of notes payable 1,024   (839)
     Purchase of treasury stock (30)  (30)
     Principal payments on finance leases (26)  (19)
     Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 941   (11,270)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 35   (72)
    
Net increase (decrease) in cash 2,294   (1,187)
     Cash at beginning of period 10,905   4,999 
Cash at end of period$ 13,199  $ 3,812 
    