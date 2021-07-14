Global Tire Cord Market to Reach US$7 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tire Cord Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010587/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR to reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 16.2% share of the global Tire Cord market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Tire Cord market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.
Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics Segment Corners a 19.2% Share in 2020
In the global Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$786.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$783.7 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 50 Featured)
- Century Enka Limited
- CORDENKA GmbH & Co. KG
- Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd.
- Hyosung Group
- Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
- Kolon Industries, Inc.
- Kordárna Plus, a.s.
- Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.S.
- NV Bekaert SA
- SRF Limited
- Teijin Limited
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY AND REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
An Introduction to Vehicle Tire
EXHIBIT 1: Tire Composition: Percentage Breakdown of Components
by Weight for Passenger Car and Truck Tires
Tire Cord: Key Reinforcement Material for Vehicle Tires
EXHIBIT 2: Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Market (2018):
Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales by Segment
Bright Prospects Ahead for World Tire Cord Market
Fast Paced Growth Projected for Tire Cord Market in China and
Other Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 3: World Tire Cord Market by Region: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for China, Other Emerging Regions and
Developed Regions for the Years 2019 & 2025
EXHIBIT 4: World Tire Cord Market - Geographic Regions Ranked
by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of
World, Europe, USA, Japan, and Canada
Opportunities Remain Rife in Developed Regions
COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
Tire Cord: A Consolidated Marketplace
Strong Relationships with Tire Makers: Key to Market Success
Innovative Marketing Strategies Take Center Stage
Declining Captive Capacity Bodes Well for Tire Cord Manufacturers
EXHIBIT 5: Percentage Share of Captive Market as a Proportion
of Total Tire Cord Market for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016
and 2018
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Bekaert (Belgium)
Century Enka Limited (India)
CORDENKA GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
FORMOSA TAFFETA CO., LTD. (Taiwan)
Hyosung Corporation (South Korea)
Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand)
KORDÁRNA Plus a.s. (Czech Republic)
Kiswire Ltd. (South Korea)
Kolon Industries, Inc. (South Korea)
Kordsa Global Endüstriyel Iplik ve Kord Bezi Sanayi ve Ticaret
A.S. (Turkey)
Shenma Industrial Co., Ltd. (China)
SRF Limited (India)
Teijin Limited (Japan)
Xingda International (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Northbound Trajectory in World Tire Industry Creates Fertile
Environment for Growth of Tire Cord Market
EXHIBIT 6: World Market for Tires (2019 & 2024): Breakdown of
Volume Sales of OEM & Replacement Tires in Thousand Units by
Geographic Region/Country
Dynamics in Automotive Industry Inflate Demand for OEM Tires
Table : Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by
Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
Table : Percentage Share of Small Cars in Global Light Vehicle
Sales by Category for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2022
Table : Global Penetration of SUVs (In %) by Country for the
Year 2019
EXHIBIT 7: Electric Vehicles Emerge as New Flavor in World
Automotive Industry: Global EV Sales (In Million Units) by
Region for the Years 2019, 2025 & 2030
Table : Expanding Base of Middle Class in the Asian Region
Provides the Perfect Platform for Automotive Consumerism:
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Billion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Sustained Expansion in Replacement Tire Segment
EXHIBIT 8: Increasing Average Vehicle Age Instigates Tire
Replacement Demand: Average Service Life of Passenger Cars
(in Years) in Select Countries for 2018
EXHIBIT 9: Tire Replacement Cycle (In Years) by Country/Region:
2018
Tire Industry CAPEX Programs Indicate High Growth Opportunities
Soaring Demand for Radial Tire: A Major Driver
EXHIBIT 10: Tire Radialization as a Percentage of Total Tire
Population by Select Country/Region
Rising Demand for Steel Tire Cord Drives Overall Growth in Tire
Cord Market
HMLS Yarns Widen Role of Polyester in Tire Cord Ecosystem
Growing Adoption of Nylon Tire Cord
Technology Advancements and Product Innovations Sustain Market
Momentum
R&D Efforts Bring Forward the New ?Green? Tire Cord
Novel Tire Cords Improve Rolling Resistance and Fuel Efficiency
Nanotechnology Augments Tire R&D
Volatile Raw Material Costs: A Major Issue
EXHIBIT 11: Breakdown of Costs Involved in Steel Tire Cord Making
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 50
