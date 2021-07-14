Global Tire Cord Market to Reach US$7 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tire Cord Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010587/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR to reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 16.2% share of the global Tire Cord market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Tire Cord market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.



Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics Segment Corners a 19.2% Share in 2020



In the global Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$786.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$783.7 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 50 Featured)



Century Enka Limited

CORDENKA GmbH & Co. KG

Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd.

Hyosung Group

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Kordárna Plus, a.s.

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.S.

NV Bekaert SA

SRF Limited

Teijin Limited







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY AND REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Vehicle Tire

EXHIBIT 1: Tire Composition: Percentage Breakdown of Components

by Weight for Passenger Car and Truck Tires

Tire Cord: Key Reinforcement Material for Vehicle Tires

EXHIBIT 2: Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Market (2018):

Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales by Segment

Bright Prospects Ahead for World Tire Cord Market

Fast Paced Growth Projected for Tire Cord Market in China and

Other Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 3: World Tire Cord Market by Region: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for China, Other Emerging Regions and

Developed Regions for the Years 2019 & 2025

EXHIBIT 4: World Tire Cord Market - Geographic Regions Ranked

by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of

World, Europe, USA, Japan, and Canada

Opportunities Remain Rife in Developed Regions

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Tire Cord: A Consolidated Marketplace

Strong Relationships with Tire Makers: Key to Market Success

Innovative Marketing Strategies Take Center Stage

Declining Captive Capacity Bodes Well for Tire Cord Manufacturers

EXHIBIT 5: Percentage Share of Captive Market as a Proportion

of Total Tire Cord Market for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016

and 2018

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Bekaert (Belgium)

Century Enka Limited (India)

CORDENKA GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

FORMOSA TAFFETA CO., LTD. (Taiwan)

Hyosung Corporation (South Korea)

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand)

KORDÁRNA Plus a.s. (Czech Republic)

Kiswire Ltd. (South Korea)

Kolon Industries, Inc. (South Korea)

Kordsa Global Endüstriyel Iplik ve Kord Bezi Sanayi ve Ticaret

A.S. (Turkey)

Shenma Industrial Co., Ltd. (China)

SRF Limited (India)

Teijin Limited (Japan)

Xingda International (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Northbound Trajectory in World Tire Industry Creates Fertile

Environment for Growth of Tire Cord Market

EXHIBIT 6: World Market for Tires (2019 & 2024): Breakdown of

Volume Sales of OEM & Replacement Tires in Thousand Units by

Geographic Region/Country

Dynamics in Automotive Industry Inflate Demand for OEM Tires

Table : Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by

Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Table : Percentage Share of Small Cars in Global Light Vehicle

Sales by Category for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2022

Table : Global Penetration of SUVs (In %) by Country for the

Year 2019

EXHIBIT 7: Electric Vehicles Emerge as New Flavor in World

Automotive Industry: Global EV Sales (In Million Units) by

Region for the Years 2019, 2025 & 2030

Table : Expanding Base of Middle Class in the Asian Region

Provides the Perfect Platform for Automotive Consumerism:

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Billion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Sustained Expansion in Replacement Tire Segment

EXHIBIT 8: Increasing Average Vehicle Age Instigates Tire

Replacement Demand: Average Service Life of Passenger Cars

(in Years) in Select Countries for 2018

EXHIBIT 9: Tire Replacement Cycle (In Years) by Country/Region:

2018

Tire Industry CAPEX Programs Indicate High Growth Opportunities

Soaring Demand for Radial Tire: A Major Driver

EXHIBIT 10: Tire Radialization as a Percentage of Total Tire

Population by Select Country/Region

Rising Demand for Steel Tire Cord Drives Overall Growth in Tire

Cord Market

HMLS Yarns Widen Role of Polyester in Tire Cord Ecosystem

Growing Adoption of Nylon Tire Cord

Technology Advancements and Product Innovations Sustain Market

Momentum

R&D Efforts Bring Forward the New ?Green? Tire Cord

Novel Tire Cords Improve Rolling Resistance and Fuel Efficiency

Nanotechnology Augments Tire R&D

Volatile Raw Material Costs: A Major Issue

EXHIBIT 11: Breakdown of Costs Involved in Steel Tire Cord Making



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Tire Cord by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Tire Cord by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Steel Tire Cord &

Tire Fabrics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Steel Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Steel Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyester Tire

Cord & Tire Fabrics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Polyester Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyester Tire Cord &

Tire Fabrics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Nylon Tire Cord &

Tire Fabrics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Nylon Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Nylon Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Rayon Tire Cord &

Tire Fabrics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Rayon Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Rayon Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Tire Cord &

Tire Fabrics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

United States: An Important Consumer of Tire Cord

Onshoring of Tire Manufacturing to Infuse New Optimism

EXHIBIT 12: A Glimpse of Recent Tire CAPEX Announcements in the US

EXHIBIT 13: US Tire Market (2018): Percentage Share Breakdown

of Consumer Sales by Brand Type

EXHIBIT 14: US Truck Tire Replacement Market (2018): Percentage

Breakdown of Annual Revenue by Category

Market Analytics

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tire Cord by

Segment - Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord &

Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord &

Tire Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Tire Cord by Segment - Steel

Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics,

Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics

and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord &

Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and Other Tire

Cord & Tire Fabrics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tire Cord by

Segment - Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord &

Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord &

Tire Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Tire Cord by Segment -

Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord &

Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and Other Tire

Cord & Tire Fabrics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Overview of Japanese Tire Industry

EXHIBIT 15: Japanese Production of Automotive Tires (in Million

Units) for the Period 2011-2018

EXHIBIT 16: Japanese Automotive Tire Industry: Percentage

Breakdown of Production and Sales (OEM and Replacement) by

Tire Type

Market Analytics

Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tire Cord by

Segment - Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord &

Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord &

Tire Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Tire Cord by Segment -

Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord &

Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and Other Tire

Cord & Tire Fabrics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

China Emerges as Dominant Consumer of Tire Cord

Tires Industry in China: A Macro Perspective

Intensified Automotive Production Extends Opportunities to Tire

and Tire Cord Markets

EXHIBIT 17: Chinese Steel Tire Cord Market (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Company

Market Analytics

Table 28: China Current & Future Analysis for Tire Cord by

Segment - Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord &

Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord &

Tire Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: China Historic Review for Tire Cord by Segment -

Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: China 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord &

Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and Other Tire

Cord & Tire Fabrics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Major Regional Market for Tire Cord

An Overview of European Tire Market

Market Analytics

Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tire Cord by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Tire Cord by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tire Cord by

Segment - Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord &

Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord &

Tire Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Tire Cord by Segment -

Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord &

Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and Other Tire

Cord & Tire Fabrics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Tire Cord by

Segment - Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord &

Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord &

Tire Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: France Historic Review for Tire Cord by Segment -

Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: France 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord &

Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and Other Tire

Cord & Tire Fabrics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Robust Automotive Industry Creates Opportunities

Market Analytics

Table 40: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tire Cord by

Segment - Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord &

Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord &

Tire Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Tire Cord by Segment -

Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel Tire Cord &

Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire

Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and Other

Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tire Cord by

Segment - Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord &

Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord &

Tire Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Italy Historic Review for Tire Cord by Segment -

Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord &

Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and Other Tire

Cord & Tire Fabrics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tire Cord by Segment -

Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: UK Historic Review for Tire Cord by Segment - Steel

Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics,

Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics

and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord &

Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and Other Tire

Cord & Tire Fabrics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tire

Cord by Segment - Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester

Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon

Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tire Cord by

Segment - Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord &

Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord &

Tire Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel Tire

Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon

Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and

Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Uptrend in Automotive Industry Drives Growth in Tire Cord Market

India: A Niche Market for Tires and Tire Cord Materials

EXHIBIT 18: Indian Tires Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Production by Vehicle Segment

Indian Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Market

India Emerges as a Hub for Radial Tire Manufacturing

Automobile Industry in India

Market Analytics

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Tire Cord

by Segment - Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire

Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire

Cord & Tire Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tire Cord by Segment -

Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire

Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel Tire

Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon

Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and

Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Automobile Industry in Latin America: An Overview

Saudi Arabia: High Demand for Replacement Tires

Market Analytics

Table 55: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Tire Cord

by Segment - Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire

Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire

Cord & Tire Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Rest of World Historic Review for Tire Cord by

Segment - Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord &

Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord &

Tire Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel Tire

Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon

Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and

Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 50

