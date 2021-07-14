Global Apheresis Equipment Market to Reach US$2.9 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Apheresis Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112906/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Disposable Apheresis Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plasma & Component Separator segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.5% share of the global Apheresis Equipment market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Apheresis Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$498.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$630.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$630.3 Million by the year 2027.
Other Types Segment Corners a 10.8% Share in 2020
In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$150.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$209.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$391.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.
- B Braun Melsungen AG
- Cerus Corporation
- Fresenius Kabi AG
- Haemonetics Corporation
- Kaneka Corporation
- Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.
- Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
- Medica SpA
- NIKKISO Europe GmbH
- Terumo BCT, Inc.
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Apheresis Equipment: An Introductory Prelude
Bright Prospects Ahead for Apheresis Equipment Market
Developed Regions Emerge as Primary Contributors to Apheresis
Equipment Sales
Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth
Rise in Healthcare Spending Creates Fertile Environment for
Apheresis Equipment Market
EXHIBIT 1: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
EXHIBIT 2: Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select
Countries for 2018
Sustained Increase in Blood & Plasma Collection Programs
Instigates Substantial Opportunities
EXHIBIT 3: Blood Components and Plasma Consumption (in ’000
Units) by Region for 2016, 2019 and 2022
EXHIBIT 4: Red Blood Cells Consumption (in ’000 Units) by
Region for 2016, 2019 and 2022
Blood Supply Shortage & Safety Concerns Promote New Demand
Critical Importance of Plasma-Based Products in Diagnostic &
Therapeutic Applications Builds Momentum
Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges Vital for Apheresis
Equipment Market
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Incidence of Blood Disorders Fuels Need for Apheresis
Procedures and Equipment
EXHIBIT 5: Blood Disorders Incidence Worldwide: Number of
People Suffering from Hemophilia, von Willebrand, and Other
Disorders (2019)
Market Benefits from Increasing Prevalence of Chronic
Disorders, Rise in Surgical Procedures and Trauma & Injury
Cases
EXHIBIT 6: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2018 and 2030
EXHIBIT 7: Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type
(2018)
Rising Cancer Incidence to Drive Volume of Apheresis Procedures
EXHIBIT 8: Total Number of New Cancer Cases by Type: 2018
EXHIBIT 9: Cancer Incidence by Region: 2018
EXHIBIT 10: Cancer Mortality by Region: 2018
Plasmapheresis: The Primary Procedure Type
Off-Label Indications Expand Adoption of Photopheresis Procedure
Plateletpheresis Extends a Handy Tool for Dealing with Bleeding
Disorders in Surgeries
Donor Apheresis Equipment Market: High Growth in Store
EXHIBIT 11: Global Blood Donations: Apheresis Donation as % of
Total Blood Donation by Region
Therapeutic Apheresis Equipment Poised for Significant Growth
Disposable Apheresis Kits Market Benefits from Single-Use
Nature of Products
Centrifugation Technology and Membrane Filtration Promise Growth
Neurology: The Major Application Area for Apheresis Equipment
Technological Advancements and Novel Indications Augur Well
Innovations in Hybrid Devices Gather Steam
New Apheresis Technologies Emerge to Meet Growing Demand for
Plasma-based Therapies
Pediatrics: An Unexplored Domain in Therapeutic Apheresis
Challenges for Therapeutic Apheresis in Pediatrics Segment
Automated Blood Processing Systems in Open Heart Surgeries
CFA: An Effective Way to Pull Up Cold Hemagglutinin Disease
Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver
EXHIBIT 12: Global Aging Population: Population of 65+
Individuals (in Thousands) by Region for 2019 and 2030
EXHIBIT 13: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
EXHIBIT 14: Life Expectancy at Birth (in Years) in Select
Countries for 2020E
TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
Apheresis: An Introduction
Apheresis Vs. Whole Blood Collection
Apheresis Process: An Overview
Types of Apheresis Procedures
Photopheresis
Plasmapheresis
Facts About Plasma and its Donation
Pre-requisites for Plasma Donors
Sources of Blood Plasma
Plasma Exchange and Plasmapheresis: The Difference
Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) or Plasma Exchange
Plasmapheresis: Potential Uses Discovered in the Early Years
Erythrocytapheresis
Plateletpheresis
Leukapheresis
LDL-Apheresis (Lipidpheresis)
Cytapheresis
Stem Cell Collection
Types of Apheresis Equipment
Donor Apheresis
Therapeutic Apheresis: An Introduction
Therapeutic Apheresis Techniques
Applications of Therapeutic Apheresis
Categories of Indications for Therapeutic Apheresis
Therapeutic Apheresis: A Treatment Option for Various Diseases
Indications for Therapeutic Apheresis
Type of Therapeutic Apheresis Procedure Used in Different
Medication Conditions
Emerging Applications of Therapeutic Apheresis
Therapeutic Apheresis: What is the Risk Involved?
Therapeutic Plasmapheresis with Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP)
Replacement
Blood Components & Derivatives
Blood: The Circulating Tissue of Human Body
Types of Blood
General Facts about Blood
General Uses of Blood
Components of Blood
Red Blood Cells (RBCs)
White Blood Cells (WBCs)
Platelets
Plasma
UNITED STATES
United States: An Important Market for Apheresis Equipment
Donor Apheresis Equipment and Therapeutic Apheresis Equipment
Markets
Demand for Plasma-based Therapies Fuels Adoption of
Plasmapheresis Devices
Blood & Plasma Donations in the US: An Overview
Blood Donations
EXHIBIT 15: Blood Transfusions per 1000 population in the US:
(2012-2018)
EXHIBIT 16: Blood Donation in the US: Breakdown of Blood
Donations (in % by Apheresis Donation and Whole Blood Donation
Blood Supply and Demand in the US: A Fact Sheet
Plasma Donations
EXHIBIT 17: Plasma Collection (in Million Liters) in the US for
2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
EXHIBIT 18: Number of Blood Plasma Collections (in Million) in
the US for the Years 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
An Overview of Regulatory Environment and Reimbursement Scenario
Reimbursement Policies to Create Growth Opportunities for
Therapeutic Apheresis
Medicaid Coverage for Therapeutic Plasma Exchange
EXHIBIT 19: Payment Rates for Apheresis Procedures (in US$) for
the Years 2018 and 2019
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 20: US Whole Blood Collection Market: Breakdown of
Volume Sales (in %) by Company
EXHIBIT 21: US Market for Therapeutic Apheresis in Neurological
Disorders: Revenue Breakdown (in %) by Player for 2019
EXHIBIT 22: US Market for Therapeutic Apheresis in Hematology
and Oncology Disorders: Revenue Breakdown (in %) by Company
for 2019
CANADA
JAPAN
Therapeutic Apheresis Market in Japan: An Overview
Growing Demand for Cancer Treatments Drives Plateletpheresis
Market
CHINA
EUROPE
Europe: A Major Market for Apheresis Equipment
EXHIBIT 23: Plasma Collection (in Million Liters) in Europe for
2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
