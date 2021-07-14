Global Apheresis Equipment Market to Reach US$2.9 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Apheresis Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112906/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Disposable Apheresis Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plasma & Component Separator segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.5% share of the global Apheresis Equipment market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Apheresis Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$498.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$630.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$630.3 Million by the year 2027.



Other Types Segment Corners a 10.8% Share in 2020



In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$150.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$209.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$391.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Apheresis Equipment: An Introductory Prelude

Bright Prospects Ahead for Apheresis Equipment Market

Developed Regions Emerge as Primary Contributors to Apheresis

Equipment Sales

Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth

Rise in Healthcare Spending Creates Fertile Environment for

Apheresis Equipment Market

EXHIBIT 1: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

EXHIBIT 2: Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select

Countries for 2018

Sustained Increase in Blood & Plasma Collection Programs

Instigates Substantial Opportunities

EXHIBIT 3: Blood Components and Plasma Consumption (in ’000

Units) by Region for 2016, 2019 and 2022

EXHIBIT 4: Red Blood Cells Consumption (in ’000 Units) by

Region for 2016, 2019 and 2022

Blood Supply Shortage & Safety Concerns Promote New Demand

Critical Importance of Plasma-Based Products in Diagnostic &

Therapeutic Applications Builds Momentum

Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges Vital for Apheresis

Equipment Market

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Blood Disorders Fuels Need for Apheresis

Procedures and Equipment

EXHIBIT 5: Blood Disorders Incidence Worldwide: Number of

People Suffering from Hemophilia, von Willebrand, and Other

Disorders (2019)

Market Benefits from Increasing Prevalence of Chronic

Disorders, Rise in Surgical Procedures and Trauma & Injury

Cases

EXHIBIT 6: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2018 and 2030

EXHIBIT 7: Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type

(2018)

Rising Cancer Incidence to Drive Volume of Apheresis Procedures

EXHIBIT 8: Total Number of New Cancer Cases by Type: 2018

EXHIBIT 9: Cancer Incidence by Region: 2018

EXHIBIT 10: Cancer Mortality by Region: 2018

Plasmapheresis: The Primary Procedure Type

Off-Label Indications Expand Adoption of Photopheresis Procedure

Plateletpheresis Extends a Handy Tool for Dealing with Bleeding

Disorders in Surgeries

Donor Apheresis Equipment Market: High Growth in Store

EXHIBIT 11: Global Blood Donations: Apheresis Donation as % of

Total Blood Donation by Region

Therapeutic Apheresis Equipment Poised for Significant Growth

Disposable Apheresis Kits Market Benefits from Single-Use

Nature of Products

Centrifugation Technology and Membrane Filtration Promise Growth

Neurology: The Major Application Area for Apheresis Equipment

Technological Advancements and Novel Indications Augur Well

Innovations in Hybrid Devices Gather Steam

New Apheresis Technologies Emerge to Meet Growing Demand for

Plasma-based Therapies

Pediatrics: An Unexplored Domain in Therapeutic Apheresis

Challenges for Therapeutic Apheresis in Pediatrics Segment

Automated Blood Processing Systems in Open Heart Surgeries

CFA: An Effective Way to Pull Up Cold Hemagglutinin Disease

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver

EXHIBIT 12: Global Aging Population: Population of 65+

Individuals (in Thousands) by Region for 2019 and 2030

EXHIBIT 13: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

EXHIBIT 14: Life Expectancy at Birth (in Years) in Select

Countries for 2020E

TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

Apheresis: An Introduction

Apheresis Vs. Whole Blood Collection

Apheresis Process: An Overview

Types of Apheresis Procedures

Photopheresis

Plasmapheresis

Facts About Plasma and its Donation

Pre-requisites for Plasma Donors

Sources of Blood Plasma

Plasma Exchange and Plasmapheresis: The Difference

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) or Plasma Exchange

Plasmapheresis: Potential Uses Discovered in the Early Years

Erythrocytapheresis

Plateletpheresis

Leukapheresis

LDL-Apheresis (Lipidpheresis)

Cytapheresis

Stem Cell Collection

Types of Apheresis Equipment

Donor Apheresis

Therapeutic Apheresis: An Introduction

Therapeutic Apheresis Techniques

Applications of Therapeutic Apheresis

Categories of Indications for Therapeutic Apheresis

Therapeutic Apheresis: A Treatment Option for Various Diseases

Indications for Therapeutic Apheresis

Type of Therapeutic Apheresis Procedure Used in Different

Medication Conditions

Emerging Applications of Therapeutic Apheresis

Therapeutic Apheresis: What is the Risk Involved?

Therapeutic Plasmapheresis with Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP)

Replacement

Blood Components & Derivatives

Blood: The Circulating Tissue of Human Body

Types of Blood

General Facts about Blood

General Uses of Blood

Components of Blood

Red Blood Cells (RBCs)

White Blood Cells (WBCs)

Platelets

Plasma



