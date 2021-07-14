Global Radiation Cured Products Market to Reach US$10.6 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radiation Cured Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112911/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Coatings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Inks segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.7% share of the global Radiation Cured Products market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Radiation Cured Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027.



Adhesives Segment Corners a 19.7% Share in 2020



In the global Adhesives segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 104 Featured)



3M Company

Allnex

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Baldwin Technology Company Inc.

BASF SE

Covestro (Formerly Bayer MaterialScience)

Craig Adhesives and Coatings

Dexerials Corp.

DIC Corp.

DYMAX Corp.

Evonik Industries AG

Flint Group

FUJIFILM Sericol UK Ltd.

Momentive

Nordson Corp.

PPG Industries Inc.

Red Spot Paint & Varnish Company Inc.

Royal DSM N.V.

Sartomer

Sun Chemical Corp.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112911/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Radiation Curing Technology: A Conceptual Overview

Ultraviolet (UV) and Electron Beam (EB) Process

Components of Radiation Curable Formulations

Curing of UV/EB Materials

UV/EB Cured Materials

EB/UV Acrylate Resins

An Introduction to Radiation-Cured Products

End-Use Applications of Radiation Cured Products

UV Curable Inks for Screen Printing

Types of Radiation-Cured Products

Radiation-Cured Coatings

Advantages & Drawbacks of Radiation-Cured Coatings

UV-Curable Vs EB-Curable Coatings

Applications of Radiation Cured Coatings

Radiation-Cured Inks

Radiation-Cured Adhesives

UV-Curing Adhesive Systems

UV Laminating Adhesives

UV Pressure Sensitive Laminating Adhesives

UV Post-Curing Laminating Adhesives

EB-Curable Laminating Adhesives

Radiation-Curable Systems

Radiation-Cured Compositions

Radiation-Curable Systems Vs. Standard Aqueous/Solvent Systems

Benefits of Radiation-Curable Systems

Constraints Associated with Radiation-Curable Systems

Viscosity

Expanding Applications of Radiation Cured Products in Varied

End-Use Industries Propel Market Growth

Radiation Cured Coatings: A Major Segment

EXHIBIT 1: Global Coatings Market by Product (in %) for 2019

Radiation-Cured Adhesives Market: Stable Growth Ahead

Radiation-Cured Inks Market: Packaged Materials Fuel Demand

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead

Future Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Company (USA)

allnex (Germany)

Ashland Holdings, Inc. (USA)

BASF SE (Germany)

Covestro AG (Germany)

Dexerials Corporation (Japan)

DIC Corp. (Japan)

Sun Chemical Corp. (USA)

DYMAX Corp. (USA)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Flint Group (Luxembourg)

FUJIFILM Speciality Ink Systems Ltd. (UK)

Momentive (USA)

PPG Industries, Inc. (USA)

Red Spot Paint & Varnish Company, Inc. (USA)

Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Sartomer (France)

Toyo Ink Co., Ltd. (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Wood Coatings Propels Growth in Radiation

Cured Products Market

EXHIBIT 2: Global Wood Coatings Market Revenues in $ Billion

for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

EXHIBIT 3: Global Wood Coatings Market by Technology (in %) for

2019 and 2025

Rising Demand for Furniture Wood Coatings Spurs Market Growth

Radiation-Cured Products Market Poised to Benefit from the

Burgeoning Food & Non-Food Packaging Industry

Strong Growth in Food Packaging Sector Holds Promise for

Radiation-Cured Products Market

EXHIBIT 4: Food Packaging Market Worldwide: Revenues in US$

Billion for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Auto Industry Benefits from Superior Properties of Radiation

Curable Coatings

EXHIBIT 5: Automotive Coatings Market Revenues in $ Billion for

the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Automobile Production Trends to Drive Positive Gains for

Radcure Coatings Market

EXHIBIT 6: Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units)

by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020,

and 2024

EXHIBIT 7: Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for

the Years 2010-2024

Hybrid Cure Process for Radiation Cured Coatings Gains

Prominence in Auto Industry

Energy-Curable Coatings: Substitutes to 1K and 2K Coatings in

Auto Interiors

UV/EB for Protective Coatings Used in Automotive Interiors

Enhanced Scratch, Abrasion and Chemical Resistance

Superior Crème Resistance and Low haze after Abrasion

Fast Weathering

UV/EB for Functional Coatings

UV/EB for IMD Applications and Coatings

Industrial Metal Applications Present Opportunities for

Radiation-Cured Coatings

Innovations Focus on Addressing Impediments to Adoption of Rad

Cured Coatings in Industrial Metal Applications

UV-Cured Coatings Market: Auto and Wood Finishing Sectors Drive

Demand

Wood Coatings and Metal Packaging Applications Drive Demand for

UV Cured Coatings

UV LED Curing Gains Traction

EXHIBIT 8: Global UV Curing Market by Lamp Technology (in %):

2015 & 2020

UV LED Inks Attracting Industry Attention

Expanding Applications of UV Cured Coatings

Issues Related to Development of Solutions for UV/EB Coating

Applications

Printed Electronics: A High Growth Market for Radiation Cured

Coatings

EXHIBIT 9: Global Printed Electronics Market in US$ Billion for

2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

UV Cured Polymer-Based Smart Materials Emerge as Suitable

Options for Additive Manufacturing

UV Cured Technology Holds Significance in the Pressure-

Sensitive Adhesive Market

EXHIBIT 10: Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market by Technology

in % for 2019

Cationic Photoinitiators: Preferable Component over Free

Radical Photoinitiators

UV Cured Powder Coatings Emerge Victorious in Eco-Friendly Race

UV Curable Adhesives Grow in Importance for the Medical Arena

A Peek at Advances in UV and EB Curing Print Market

Advanced Chemistry: The Advent of Acrylated Allophanate Oligomers

UV Inkjet and UV Flexo Inks Overthrow Offset Inks

Paper Industry Customers Demand Deinkable Radiation Cured Inks

Positive Growth Outlook for Construction Activity to Aid

Radiation Cured Products Market

EXHIBIT 11: Projected Increase in Construction Investments

Favors Roofing Market: World Construction Industry (in US$

Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

EXHIBIT 12: Construction Industry Worldwide: Percentage CAGR of

Construction Output by Region for the Period 2013-2017 and

2018-2023

EXHIBIT 13: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$

Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040

Portable Equipment Enables On-site Field UV Curing

Ballooning Global Population and Exponential Rise in Urban

Dwellers Support Demand for Radcure Products

EXHIBIT 14: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

EXHIBIT 15: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 16: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Rising Raw Material Prices Challenge Radiation-Cured Products

Market

Variable Energy Levels of Lamps: A Major Quality Issue



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Radiation Cured

Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured Products

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Coatings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Coatings by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Coatings by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Inks by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Inks by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Inks by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Adhesives by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Adhesives by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Adhesives by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Wood by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Wood by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Wood by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Paper by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Paper by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Glass by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Glass by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Metal by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Metal by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Environmental Concerns Accelerate Radcure Coatings Adoption

Growing Demand for Eco-friendly Wood Coatings

Radcure Inks: A Lucrative Market

Uptrend in Construction Activity to Support Demand for

Radiation-Cured Products

EXHIBIT 17: Construction Industry in the US by Sector (2017-

2022): Breakdown of Value (US$ Million) for Residential

Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings, and Non-Building

Structures

EXHIBIT 18: Residential Construction in the US: Number of

Housing Starts (in Thousand Units) for Single-Family Units and

Multi-Family Units for the Period 2010-2019

EXHIBIT 19: Construction Industry in the US: Annual Value of

Construction Put in Place (in US$ Billion) during the Period

2014-2018

Steady Improvements in Auto Industry Outlook: Opportunity for

Radcure Market

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Radiation Cured

Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by

Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured Products

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Coatings, Inks and Adhesives for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Radiation Cured

Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by

Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured Products

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood,

Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CANADA

Positive Scenario in Construction Industry Augurs Well for

Radcure Market

EXHIBIT 20: Residential Construction Sector in Canada: Number

of Housing Starts in Thousand Units for the Period 2012-2018

EXHIBIT 21: Non-Residential Construction Sector in Canada:

Capital Expenditure in US$ Billion for the Years 2012 through

2019

Market Set to Benefit from Improving Auto Industry Outlook

Rising Demand for Adhesives: Potential for Radcure Products Market

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Radiation Cured

Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products

by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coatings, Inks and Adhesives for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Radiation Cured

Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products

by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Radiation Cured Products Market in Japan: An Overview

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Radiation Cured

Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by

Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coatings, Inks and Adhesives for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Radiation Cured

Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by

Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

China Continues to Witness High Demand for Radiation Cured

Products

Segment Analysis

An Overview of Construction Industry

EXHIBIT 22: Chinese Construction Output Growth Rate (in %) for

the Years 2015 through 2020

EXHIBIT 23: Chinese Construction Industry: % CAGR of

Construction Output for the Period 2016-2021 and 2021-2026

Continued Rise in Vehicles Demand Remains Critical to Market

Growth

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Radiation Cured

Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by

Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coatings, Inks and Adhesives for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Radiation Cured

Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by

Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Wood Coatings: A Major Market for Rad Cured Products Market in

Europe

Increasing Demand for Radiation-cured Inks in Food Packaging

Photoimaging Poses Threat to UV Coatings

An Overview of Select End-Use Markets

Stable Growth for Construction Industry

EXHIBIT 24: Construction Industry in Europe: % Change in

Construction Output in Select Countries for the Years 2015

through 2021

EXHIBIT 25: Percentage Change in Construction Output in Select

European Countries for the Years 2014 through 2019 and 2019-21

Automotive Industry

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Radiation Cured

Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Radiation Cured

Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products

by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coatings, Inks and Adhesives for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Radiation Cured

Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products

by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Radiation Cured

Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products

by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coatings, Inks and Adhesives for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Radiation Cured

Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products

by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Radiation Cured

Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products

by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coatings, Inks and Adhesives for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Radiation Cured

Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products

by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Radiation Cured

Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by

Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coatings, Inks and Adhesives for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Radiation Cured

Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by

Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Despite Brexit, Long-term Construction Industry Outlook Remains

Positive

EXHIBIT 26: UK Residential Construction Industry: Number of New

Homes Registered in Thousands for the Period 2008-2018

Brexit Casts a Shadow on Automotive Industry

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Radiation Cured

Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by

Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured Products

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Coatings, Inks and Adhesives for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Radiation Cured

Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by

Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured Products

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood,

Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Radiation Cured

Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by

Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coatings, Inks and Adhesives for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Radiation Cured

Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by

Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Radiation Cured

Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products

by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coatings, Inks and Adhesives for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Radiation Cured

Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products

by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Cured Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks

and Adhesives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Radiation Cured

Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radiation

Cured Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Coatings, Inks and Adhesives for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Cured Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass,

Metal and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Radiation Cured

Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radiation

Cured Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112911/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________