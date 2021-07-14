JZZ Technologies, Inc. Signs on Digital Marketing Firm EverConvert to Reinforce the Company's Digital Asset Creation and Marketing Capabilities

Calverton, New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In anticipation of major national media and marketing initiatives, JZZ Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) has signed an agreement with EverConvert of Greenville, South Carolina, to help streamline the development and management of the Company's fast-growing Active Lifestyle Media digital portfolio.

EverConvert is an innovative digital marketing company specializing in SEO (search engine optimization), PPC (pay-per-click) marketing, web design, video marketing, and content marketing. Their client base ranges from businesses at the Fortune 500 level to small local and regional companies in South Carolina. EverConvert's focus is on driving new sales through a combination of lead generation, market analysis, and a commitment to attaining above industry average results for every client. The company has an outstanding track record delivering as much as a 20 times ROI on marketing efforts.

The agreement with EverConvert covers the full scope of Active Lifestyle Media website(s) and blogs, digital content, online video content, and digital product and services on a project-by-project basis. EverConvert will be especially focused on managing and executing marketing utilizing JZZ technologies, Inc.'s proprietary database of over 30 million adults age 55+.

EverConvert will begin immediately to work with JZZ Technologies teams to evaluate current marketing efforts, content, and methodology. Their staff of over 25 employees will work across all aspects of the marketing process with an emphasis on improving existing websites and content while applying new ideas and concepts based on their very successful approach to marketing.

"We're delighted to have the EverConvert team join forces with us to help build out and manage our growing digital portfolio," says Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ Technologies, Inc. "They are a highly skilled and committed group of digital marketing professionals with the ability to help us expand our digital assets using industry-leading practices and innovative approaches. They really understand what we are striving to achieve with our Active Lifestyle Media brand. They are an ideal fit to elevate the quality and integrity of our portfolio as we move to the next stages of major growth."

About EverConvert

About JZZ Technologies, Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a media technology company rolling up projects and partnerships through online media and apps ( activelifestylemedia.com ), content creation, digital marketing, streaming video content, publishing, and free over-the-air television targeted at adults 55+.

