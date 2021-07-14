AVX Launches New 3-D Interactive Interconnect Application

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions, has launched a new 3-D interactive interconnect application. Available on the AVX website and accessible via computer, tablet, or smartphone, the new 3-D interactive interconnect application provides users with several different intuitive ways to access a comprehensive and visually engaging suite of product information for an extensive selection of its proven portfolio of board-to-board, wire-to-board, and wire-to-wire connectors, including application examples extending across seven market segments; interactive, animated, and annotated digital, 3-D product renderings; and relevant product pages, datasheets, and catalogs.

Presented as a digitally rendered hospital complex that users can easily rotate, resize, and adjust the angle of, the new 3-D interactive interconnect application offers three primary navigation tools: a color-coded market segment menu located at the bottom of the application window, labeled snapshots of several different digital interiors within the hospital, and an expandable menu organized by connection style and accessible via the menu icon in the upper right-hand corner of the application window.

Each of the seven market segment buttons in the color-coded navigation menu — Lighting, Industrial Handheld Devices, Smart Grid, Commercial Building, Transportation, Medical, and Industrial Machines and Controls — corresponds to a colored dot on the digitally rendered hospital to provide some visual context, and hovering over a selection (e.g., Industrial Handheld Devices) causes application examples (e.g., terminals, scanners, computers, data recorders, and barcode readers) to pop up onscreen. Clicking a market segment button isolates the corresponding dot on the hospital image, and clicking that dot opens a pop-up menu that contains a comprehensive list of AVX Interconnect products suitable for applications within the selected market segment, as well as direct links to the dedicated AVX product page and annotated 3-D product animation* for each product (*should one be available), and a sorting tool that allows users to narrow the comprehensive list with up to five defining characteristics: connection style (i.e., board-to-board, wire-to-board, or wire-to-wire), connection technology (e.g., card edge, compression, or IDC), configuration type (e.g., vertical, horizontal, junction box, or through-wire), connection format (i.e., complete connector or STRIPT contact), and current rating (e.g., up to 3A, 6A, 10A, or 20A).

Clicking on any of the six labeled interior snapshots that appear on the interactive, 3-D hospital image — Intensive Care Unit, Operation Room, Computed Tomography, Reception, Hospital Room, and Server Room — allows users to virtually enter and navigate through the selected interiors, where they will see the same color-coded market segment dots used on the hospital exterior on specific application examples (e.g., recessed lighting fixtures, exit signs, security cameras, and elevator cars and controls). Clicking any of these dots will also open the corresponding pop-up menu for the selected market segment and provide users with the same comprehensive list of potentially suitable AVX Interconnect products, sorting tools to narrow selections, and direct links to product pages and 3-D product animations for more information.

Finally, clicking the menu icon in the upper right-hand corner of the application window reveals an expandable menu organized by connection style — board-to-board, wire-to-board, and wire-to-wire — and featuring direct links to interactive, animated, and annotated digital, 3-D product renderings that can be viewed as videos or step-by-step scene progressions that allow users to engage with the various 3-D product images and embedded annotations (represented on applicable slides with clickable blue dots) at their own pace. Each 3-D product image can be rotated, resized, and viewed from any angle, just like the hospital complex image that users can quickly revisit via the “3-D Map” selection in this expandable menu, and each video and scene progression slide also features direct links to both the dedicated product page and product catalog for the pictured product in the lower left-hand corner of the application window.

“Our new 3-D interactive interconnect application provides users with unprecedented ease of access to a comprehensive and visually engaging suite of in-depth and interactive product information for a vast selection of our extensive portfolio of expertly engineered, time-tested, and field-proven board-to-board, wire-to-board, and wire-to-wire connectors optimized for use in applications within the medical, transportation, lighting, smart grid, commercial building, and industrial machinery, device, and control markets,” said Ara Zadoorian, product marketing manager at AVX Interconnect. “In addition, by making it quick and easy to find AVX Interconnect products ideally suited for a specific application area, narrow search results using up to five different product parameters, engage with interactive and annotated 3-D digital product renderings, and access relevant product pages, datasheets, and catalogs, our new 3-D interactive interconnect application also acts as an effective tool for virtual trade fairs and exhibitions and other instances in which it’s not possible to meet with customers face-to-face.”

For more information about AVX’s new 3-D interactive interconnect application, please visit https://www.avx.com/design-tools/connector-models/3d-interconnect-application/. For all other inquiries, please visit www.avx.com, email inquiry@avx.com, follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About AVX

AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components, interconnect, sensing, control, and antenna solutions with 33 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, couplers, sensors, controls, circuit protection devices, connectors, and antennas.

Attachment