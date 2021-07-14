Global Airway Management Devices Market to Reach US$2.2 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airway Management Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112932/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Resuscitators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR to reach US$745.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Infraglottic Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.7% share of the global Airway Management Devices market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Airway Management Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$387.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$474.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$474.3 Million by the year 2027.
Supraglottic Devices Segment Corners a 22.9% Share in 2020
In the global Supraglottic Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$247.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$377 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$299.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 75 Featured)
- Ambu A/S
- Armstrong Medical Ltd.
- ConvaTec
- Flexicare
- Intersurgical Ltd.
- KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Medtronic Plc.
- Salter Labs
- Smiths Medical, Inc.
- SourceMark
- SunMed
- Teleflex, Inc.
- VBM Medizintechnik
- Verathon, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112932/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
An Introduction to Airway Management Devices
Historical Background
A Glance at Major Developments in Airway Management
Airway Management Devices: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Product Segment Analysis
Infraglottic Devices, Comprising Endotracheal Tubes&
Tracheostomy Tubes, Remains the Largest Product Category
Supraglottic Airway Devices Emerge as Fastest Growing Segment
Rising Demand for Laryngeal Mask Airways Drives Overall Growth
Noticeable Shift towards Disposables in LMA Procedures
Sustained Opportunities for Resuscitators
Laryngoscopes Grab Significant Attention
Video Laryngoscopes Come to the Fore to Accelerate Overall
Momentum
Offering Inexpensive Option, Video Laryngoscopy Cannibalizes
Share of Direct Laryngoscopy
Select Video Laryngoscopes by Year of Launch
While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Continue to Offer Robust Growth
Opportunities
EXHIBIT 1: World Airway Management Devices Market (2019 & 2025
): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and
Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 2: World Airway Management Devices Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-
Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA,
Europe, and Japan
Competition
Anaesthesia Laryngeal Masks Airways Market
EXHIBIT 3: Worldwide Laryngeal Mask Airways (LMA) Market by
Leading Player (2019): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of
Value Sales for Teleflex, Ambu A/S, Intersurgical Ltd., and
Others
Recent Market Activity
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Ambu A/S (Denmark)
Armstrong Medical Ltd. (Ireland)
ConvaTec (United Kingdom)
Flexicare (UK)
Intersurgical Ltd. (UK)
KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)
Medtronic Plc. (USA)
Salter Labs (US)
Smiths Medical, Inc. (UK)
SourceMark (US)
SunMed (US)
Teleflex, Inc. (USA)
VBM Medizintechnik (Germany)
Verathon, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Incidence of COPD to Drive Growth
EXHIBIT 4: Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group: Percentage
of Men and Women Affected by the Condition
EXHIBIT 5: Global Household COPD Prevalence by Age Group and by
Region: In Percentage
EXHIBIT 6: Global Household COPD Prevalence by Gender: In
Percentage
Rise in Surgical Procedures Calls for Airway Management
EXHIBIT 7: Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-
2020) (in %)
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth
EXHIBIT 8: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
EXHIBIT 9: Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select
Countries for 2018
Aging Population Drives Demand
EXHIBIT 10: Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group
by Geographic Region: 2019
EXHIBIT 11: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group
by Select Countries: 2019
EXHIBIT 12: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a Percentage of
Total Population by Category (2020 & 2050)
Critical Importance of Anesthesia in Operative Procedures
Accelerates Market Adoption
Types of Anesthesia
Anesthesia Disposable Products: A Review
Role of FDA for Anesthesia Safety
EXHIBIT 13: Worldwide Sales of Anesthesia Disposables (in US$
Million) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
Relevancy of Tracheal Intubation in Ventilation & Oxygenation
in Treatment Processes Favors Wider Adoption
High Incidence of Preterm Births to Propel the Demand for
Airway Management Devices
Countries with High Rate of Preterm Births Worldwide
Total Preterm Births (in Percentage) in the US: 2010-2018E
Increased Focus on Pediatric Airway Management Drives Market
Growth
Hospitals Remain Major End-Use Vertical
Home-based Therapy Gains Significance
Technology Innovations Unfold New Opportunities
Video Technology Peps Up Airway Management
New Generation of Fiberoptic Devices Emerge
Novel Tracheostomy Tube Design Enhances Patient Safety
Technology Improvements Focus on Less Invasive Techniques
Robotics: The New Tech Upgrade
Issues & Challenges
Broad Range of Devices Create the Compulsion for Proper
Education & Practical Knowledge
Sustained Image of Flexible Fiberoptic Endoscopy
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Airway Management Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Resuscitators by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Resuscitators by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Resuscitators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Infraglottic
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Infraglottic Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Infraglottic Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Supraglottic
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Supraglottic Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Supraglottic Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product
Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Anesthesia by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Anesthesia by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Anesthesia by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Emergency
Medicine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Emergency Medicine by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Medicine by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Home Care by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Home Care by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Care by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
United States: The Leading Airway Management Devices Market
Increasing Respiratory Disorders Drive Demand for Airway
Management Devices
COPD Prevalence (in Percentage) Among Adult Population in the
US by Age and Smoking Status: 2017
COPD Prevalence Rate (in Percentage) Among the US Population by
Smoking Status: 2017
COPD Prevalence Rate (in Percentage) Among the US Adults by
Smoking Status and Gender: 2017
Laryngeal Mask Airway (LMA) Devices to Drive Future Growth
Aging Population: A Strong Demographic Driver
EXHIBIT 14: North American Elderly Population by Age Group:
(1975-2050)
EXHIBIT 15: Aging Population in the US (2015 & 2030): 60 Years
and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of
Population
Video Laryngoscopy Gains Traction
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management
Devices by Product Segment - Resuscitators, Infraglottic
Devices, Supraglottic Devices and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Airway Management Devices by
Product Segment - Resuscitators, Infraglottic Devices,
Supraglottic Devices and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management Devices
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Resuscitators, Infraglottic Devices, Supraglottic Devices and
Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management
Devices by Application - Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Airway Management Devices by
Application - Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management Devices
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Airway Management Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management Devices
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Home Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Airway
Management Devices by Product Segment - Resuscitators,
Infraglottic Devices, Supraglottic Devices and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by Product Segment - Resuscitators, Infraglottic Devices,
Supraglottic Devices and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Resuscitators, Infraglottic Devices, Supraglottic
Devices and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Airway
Management Devices by Application - Anesthesia, Emergency
Medicine and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by Application - Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Airway
Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Graying Population Spurs Growth of Airway Management Devices
EXHIBIT 16: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2022
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management
Devices by Product Segment - Resuscitators, Infraglottic
Devices, Supraglottic Devices and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by Product Segment - Resuscitators, Infraglottic Devices,
Supraglottic Devices and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Resuscitators, Infraglottic Devices, Supraglottic
Devices and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management
Devices by Application - Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by Application - Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
CHINA
Increasing Expenditure on Healthcare Sector to Drive Airway
Management Devices Market
LMA Devices Seek Opportunities in the Lucrative Chinese Market
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management
Devices by Product Segment - Resuscitators, Infraglottic
Devices, Supraglottic Devices and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by Product Segment - Resuscitators, Infraglottic Devices,
Supraglottic Devices and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Resuscitators, Infraglottic Devices, Supraglottic
Devices and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management
Devices by Application - Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by Application - Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
EUROPE
LMA Market in Europe
Table 34: Laryngeal Masks Airways Market in Europe (2019):
Percentage Breakdown by Volume Sales by Segment - Single-Use
and Re-Usable
Video Laryngoscopy Poised to Make Robust Gains
Ageing Demography - An Opportunity Indicator
EXHIBIT 17: EU-28 Country-wise Statistics of 65+ Population as
% of Total Population: 2016
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Airway
Management Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Airway
Management Devices by Product Segment - Resuscitators,
Infraglottic Devices, Supraglottic Devices and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by Product Segment - Resuscitators, Infraglottic Devices,
Supraglottic Devices and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Resuscitators, Infraglottic Devices, Supraglottic
Devices and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Airway
Management Devices by Application - Anesthesia, Emergency
Medicine and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by Application - Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Airway
Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Airway
Management Devices by Product Segment - Resuscitators,
Infraglottic Devices, Supraglottic Devices and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by Product Segment - Resuscitators, Infraglottic Devices,
Supraglottic Devices and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Resuscitators, Infraglottic Devices, Supraglottic
Devices and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Airway
Management Devices by Application - Anesthesia, Emergency
Medicine and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by Application - Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Airway
Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Airway
Management Devices by Product Segment - Resuscitators,
Infraglottic Devices, Supraglottic Devices and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by Product Segment - Resuscitators, Infraglottic Devices,
Supraglottic Devices and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Resuscitators, Infraglottic Devices, Supraglottic
Devices and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Airway
Management Devices by Application - Anesthesia, Emergency
Medicine and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by Application - Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Airway
Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Airway
Management Devices by Product Segment - Resuscitators,
Infraglottic Devices, Supraglottic Devices and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by Product Segment - Resuscitators, Infraglottic Devices,
Supraglottic Devices and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Resuscitators, Infraglottic Devices, Supraglottic
Devices and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Airway
Management Devices by Application - Anesthesia, Emergency
Medicine and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by Application - Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Airway Management
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Airway
Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Airway Management Devices
by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses Markets -
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112932/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________