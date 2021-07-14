Global Airway Management Devices Market to Reach US$2.2 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airway Management Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112932/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Resuscitators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR to reach US$745.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Infraglottic Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.7% share of the global Airway Management Devices market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Airway Management Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$387.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$474.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$474.3 Million by the year 2027.



Supraglottic Devices Segment Corners a 22.9% Share in 2020



In the global Supraglottic Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$247.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$377 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$299.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112932/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Airway Management Devices

Historical Background

A Glance at Major Developments in Airway Management

Airway Management Devices: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Product Segment Analysis

Infraglottic Devices, Comprising Endotracheal Tubes&

Tracheostomy Tubes, Remains the Largest Product Category

Supraglottic Airway Devices Emerge as Fastest Growing Segment

Rising Demand for Laryngeal Mask Airways Drives Overall Growth

Noticeable Shift towards Disposables in LMA Procedures

Sustained Opportunities for Resuscitators

Laryngoscopes Grab Significant Attention

Video Laryngoscopes Come to the Fore to Accelerate Overall

Momentum

Offering Inexpensive Option, Video Laryngoscopy Cannibalizes

Share of Direct Laryngoscopy

Select Video Laryngoscopes by Year of Launch

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Continue to Offer Robust Growth

Opportunities

EXHIBIT 1: World Airway Management Devices Market (2019 & 2025

): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 2: World Airway Management Devices Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-

Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA,

Europe, and Japan

Competition

Anaesthesia Laryngeal Masks Airways Market

EXHIBIT 3: Worldwide Laryngeal Mask Airways (LMA) Market by

Leading Player (2019): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of

Value Sales for Teleflex, Ambu A/S, Intersurgical Ltd., and

Others

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Incidence of COPD to Drive Growth

EXHIBIT 4: Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group: Percentage

of Men and Women Affected by the Condition

EXHIBIT 5: Global Household COPD Prevalence by Age Group and by

Region: In Percentage

EXHIBIT 6: Global Household COPD Prevalence by Gender: In

Percentage

Rise in Surgical Procedures Calls for Airway Management

EXHIBIT 7: Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-

2020) (in %)

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

EXHIBIT 8: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

EXHIBIT 9: Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select

Countries for 2018

Aging Population Drives Demand

EXHIBIT 10: Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group

by Geographic Region: 2019

EXHIBIT 11: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group

by Select Countries: 2019

EXHIBIT 12: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a Percentage of

Total Population by Category (2020 & 2050)

Critical Importance of Anesthesia in Operative Procedures

Accelerates Market Adoption

Types of Anesthesia

Anesthesia Disposable Products: A Review

Role of FDA for Anesthesia Safety

EXHIBIT 13: Worldwide Sales of Anesthesia Disposables (in US$

Million) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Relevancy of Tracheal Intubation in Ventilation & Oxygenation

in Treatment Processes Favors Wider Adoption

High Incidence of Preterm Births to Propel the Demand for

Airway Management Devices

Countries with High Rate of Preterm Births Worldwide

Total Preterm Births (in Percentage) in the US: 2010-2018E

Increased Focus on Pediatric Airway Management Drives Market

Growth

Hospitals Remain Major End-Use Vertical

Home-based Therapy Gains Significance

Technology Innovations Unfold New Opportunities

Video Technology Peps Up Airway Management

New Generation of Fiberoptic Devices Emerge

Novel Tracheostomy Tube Design Enhances Patient Safety

Technology Improvements Focus on Less Invasive Techniques

Robotics: The New Tech Upgrade

Issues & Challenges

Broad Range of Devices Create the Compulsion for Proper

Education & Practical Knowledge

Sustained Image of Flexible Fiberoptic Endoscopy



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112932/?utm_source=GNW



