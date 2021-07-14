New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antimicrobial Fabric: Global Markets to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06104610/?utm_source=GNW





In this report, the antimicrobial fabric market is segmented by fabric, antimicrobial agent and application.Cotton, polyester and polyamide are the major contributors to the antimicrobial fabric market.



The applications focused on are automotive, healthcare, apparel, industrial, home and others.



Report Includes

- 31 data tables and 20 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets for antimicrobial fabric

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projection of CAGR through 2026

- Market share analysis of antimicrobial fabric based on region, country, antimicrobial agent, fabric, and application and detailed description of synthetic and natural sources of antimicrobial agents

- Highlights of the chemical and physical approaches for antimicrobial fabric production and coverage of tests and regulations for antimicrobial textiles

- Discussion on environmental impact of antimicrobial agents and latest trends in the apparel industry

- Coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

- Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including Apex Mills, Birla Cellulose, Herculite Inc., Milliken & Co., and Smith & Nephew



Summary

The global market for antimicrobial fabrics in 2020 was valued at REDACTED; it is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach REDACTED in 2026.Metal and metal salts agents are in high demand in all the applications due to their low toxicity and better efficacy.



The demand for silver and its nanoparticles is growing exponentially in the apparel and home textile segment. The synthetics will dominate the market by agent during the forecast period.



Reasons for Doing This Study

Amid the Covid pandemic, textile and apparel products are now considered as a shield and a weapon to fight against contagious diseases.In the post-pandemic era, although many things will return to normal, the increased health caution will keep the demand for antimicrobial fabrics strong.



This study will help consumers, textile manufacturers, raw material suppliers and other stakeholders to keep track of the technology and the demand for it in the years ahead.

