New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global AIOps Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06104611/?utm_source=GNW





With 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2021 through 2026.Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on organization size, deployment, end-user industry and geography.



Market values have been estimated based on the total segmental revenue of the AI solutions, including platform and services, aimed at addressing IT operations.



The report covers the market for AIOps with regards to applications in various end-user industries across different regions.It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.



Application of AI and ML in areas such as experience management operations and delivery automation are not considered as part of the scope of the study.



Report Includes

- 35 data tables and 33 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for AIOps or artificial intelligence for IT operations

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021-2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Estimation of the current market size and revenue forecast for the global AIOps market, and corresponding market share analysis by organization size, deployment type, end-user industry and geographical region

- Highlights of the emerging technology trends, upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecast the market and its various segments estimating current and future demand for AIOps

- Insight into the product offering and future of AIOps — the nucleus of digital operations — and their applications in monitoring and managing the modern IT environments

- Assessment of COVID-19 impact on the market for AIOps within the advanced analytics industry

- Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other advantages

- Discussion of the key strategies adopted by players such as collaborations and partnerships, product innovations, and acquisitions, expansions and investments

- Evaluation of the company competitive landscape of major market participants based on their recent developments and total segmental revenues of the AI solutions

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading industry players, including BigPanda Inc., BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Logz.io, Moogsoft Inc., and Splunk Inc.



Summary

The growing complexity of IT infrastructure and software is significantly challenging IT teams and businesses, and AIOps is helping enterprises ease these complexities. The growing propensity towards adopting AI and ML solutions as part of the operations and monitoring tools is on the rise.



According to a study conducted by BigPanda on 1,300 IT professionals (October 2020), only 20% of the respondents use AI and ML as part of their IT operations; however, about 60% mentioned that they plan to add AI and ML in the next two years, highlighting the significant opportunities for market growth.



There is an emerging trend of integrating two or more applications running on both private and public systems—that is, hybrid cloud hosting services.As the hybrid cloud model also enables a business to leverage the best of public and private cloud features, it offers a more consistent, secure and faster experience for data processing.



These trends are expected to aid in the future growth of the market studied in this report.



Moreover, with the growing adoption of technologies across enterprises, cyberthreats and crimes such as phishing, web-based attacks and general malware are also increasing, which have led organizations to look for solutions that enable them to overcome such activities. Furthermore, cybersecurity compliance requirements mandated by state and local governments and regulatory bodies also drive the need for AIOps to be security focused.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant change in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments, all of which has impacted the AIOps market. The AIOps market is expected to grow from $REDACTED in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED in 2026.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06104611/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________