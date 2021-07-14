Beat the Heat This Summer with Indoor Cultural Experiences in The Palm Beaches

Lake Worth Beach, Fla., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Palm Beaches is a destination known not only for its warm weather and sandy beaches, but also for its arts and cultural experiences. When the summer sun gets too hot for comfort, visitors can turn to the variety of indoor activities to enjoy.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and its many arts and cultural organizations have an exciting lineup of indoor experiences, from museums and galleries, art classes to musicals, and more. There is truly something for everyone to enjoy while taking a break from the heat.

Below is an overview of the programming available throughout the summer in The Palm Beaches and for more, please visit PalmBeachCulture.com.





About Florida’s Cultural Capital®

The Palm Beaches is a collection of 39 cities and towns stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta, with 47 miles of pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches and sophisticated art and culture. The destination has more than 200 cultural organizations that produce 42,000 events, exhibitions and performances annually.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council’s complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, custom itineraries, and enhanced access to local events, talent, and venues.

