Beat the Heat This Summer with Indoor Cultural Experiences in The Palm Beaches

Lake Worth Beach, Fla., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Palm Beaches is a destination known not only for its warm weather and sandy beaches, but also for its arts and cultural experiences. When the summer sun gets too hot for comfort, visitors can turn to the variety of indoor activities to enjoy.
The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and its many arts and cultural organizations have an exciting lineup of indoor experiences, from museums and galleries, art classes to musicals, and more. There is truly something for everyone to enjoy while taking a break from the heat.
Below is an overview of the programming available throughout the summer in The Palm Beaches and for more, please visit PalmBeachCulture.com.
- Boca Raton Museum of Art (Boca Raton): The museum is offering free admission throughout the month of July! No coupon or promo code needed. Once guests book tickets on the website, and pick a date in July, the discount is automatically applied.
- Delray Beach Playhouse (Delray Beach): The playhouse is pleased to welcome guests to two shows this summer:
- “Elf Jr. The Musical”: Saturday, July 17 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets: Regular $20 and Child\Student $12
- “Twelfth Night or What You Will”: Sunday, August 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets: General Admission FREE and VIP only $25!
- Lighthouse ArtCenter Gallery & School of Art (Tequesta): There are many indoor options this summer including the below exhibitions on view now through August 7, as well as classes in glass fusion, painting, ceramics, and textiles.
- “Summer Home” features the original dollhouse collection from Jupiter Island resident Lucy Bassett Andrews, whose grandfather founded Bassett Furniture. On loan from her son Douglas B. Andrews, the collection of three dollhouses is known for the miniature art adorning the walls, by world-renowned artists.
- “Super Summer 2.0” exhibition features nationally acclaimed puppeteers, FX animation engineers, and concept originators including Carter Goodrich, creator of characters for Hollywood blockbusters, “Despicable Me,” “Ratatouille,” “Finding Nemo,” and “Shrek.” Tiny Towns with themes inspired by “The Jetsons,” “Swiss Family Robinson,” “The Flintstones,” and more are on display. A MakerSpace with easy-to-use animation software and 3D printers invites guests to build objects for the “Tiny Towns."
- Norton Museum of Art (West Palm Beach): The museum has a few new exhibits to explore:
- “Special Guests” (now through June 25, 2023) highlights connections between temporary installations and the museum’s collection, with an installation of oil paintings by revered Spanish painter Joaquin Sorolla y Bastida.
- “Dynamic, Squalid, Splendid: Themes of the City,” (now through November 7, 2021) drawn exclusively from the museum's collection of prints and drawings.
- “For the Record: Celebrating Art by Women” (now through October 3, 2021) looks at the breadth of contributions by women to the visual arts through the lens of the museum’s collection.
- Resource Depot (West Palm Beach): Now through August 14, “Junk Mail,” Resource Depot’s latest GalleRE exhibition, featuring small works of art sent through the US postal system from all over. There are also many virtual art classes available here.
- Rosemary Square (West Palm Beach): Rohi’s Readery, the first-ever social justice driven children's bookstore dedicated to critical literacy promoting inclusivity and diversity opened this summer and offers educational, family fun activities that promote critical literacy and foster creativity. More details/Register for ticketed events here.
- Sandoway Discovery Center (Delray Beach): The center is offering many programs this summer including Aquarium Feedings weekly Tuesday through Saturday at 12 p.m. and on Sundays at 12:30 p.m. Join them to learn lots of fun and interesting facts about different species of fish and invertebrates. Admission is $6.00 per-person ages 3 and up. For more information contact the center at 561-274-SAND (7263).
- South Florida Science Center & Aquarium (West Palm Beach): The center’s new exhibit "Dinosaur Revolution", on display until November 28, allows kids to be junior paleontologists and explore reptilian role-play activities, undertake three Mesozoic Missions spanning 150 million years, and mimic dinosaur behavior in a Maze Adventure.
- The Avron B. Fogelman Sports Museum (Boca Raton): With more than 1,200 pieces of sports memorabilia, it is considered one of the largest private sports libraries amassed and owned by an individual. The collection was donated to Florida Atlantic University by former Kansas City Royals owner and longtime Boca Raton resident Avron B. Fogelman. Visitors can experience visual progression of American sports and much more.
- The Wick Theatre & Costume Museum (Boca Raton): On July 17 & 18 at 7:30 p.m. on the main stage you can see "Swinging Under Paris Skies". Stephanie Nakasian returns to The Wick with Guillaume Dechalambert for Swinging Under Paris Skies where jazz rhythm meets Paris romance – a superb combination for a night to remember. Tickets: $75
About Florida’s Cultural Capital®
The Palm Beaches is a collection of 39 cities and towns stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta, with 47 miles of pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches and sophisticated art and culture. The destination has more than 200 cultural organizations that produce 42,000 events, exhibitions and performances annually.
The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council’s complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, custom itineraries, and enhanced access to local events, talent, and venues.
