Total Expert Announces Salesforce Integration to Extend Marketing and Customer Engagement Specifically for Financial Institutions

MINNEAPOLIS, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Expert , the customer experience platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, today announced Total Expert for Salesforce, a powerful integration to enable marketing and customer engagement on behalf of customer-facing teams, such as advisors, loan officers, and personal bankers. Total Expert for Salesforce--now available for easy and instant download on the Salesforce AppExchange--ensures banks and lenders who’ve already invested in Salesforce for CRM can orchestrate a lifelong customer journey hyper-personalized for financial consumers.



“Modern financial institutions using Salesforce are often still missing out on a personalized and humanized customer journey that hits the mark for financial consumers,” said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. “Because Total Expert is purpose-built for marketing and customer engagement for financial services, this integration fills the gap for banks and lenders, giving them what they need to authentically connect with customers. Salesforce customers now have a financial services-specific customer engagement and marketing tool chest to forge rock-solid relationships, accelerate their pipeline with actionable data, and build financial relationships that last a lifetime.”

The integration provides access to Total Expert’s curated library of approved and compliant marketing materials and campaigns directly in Salesforce so that customer-facing teams can deliver the right message to the right customer at the right time. Organizations have the flexibility to deploy marketing and customer engagement on behalf of loan officers, and deliver personalized communications to customers based on actionable insights, not guesswork.

Additionally, customer contact, account, and loan data will offer personalized borrower experiences, like loan status and post-close journeys, all on behalf of the loan officer.

“Salesforce is a robust platform designed for business in all industries. The Total Expert integration quickly delivers industry-specific capabilities modern financial companies need with fast time to market and low dependency on already overburdened IT teams,” said Josh Lehr, director of technology alliances at Total Expert. “Taking advantage of Total Expert directly inside Salesforce gives financial brands and their customer-facing teams a marketing edge to level-up engagement strategies, and truly grow and retain their books of business.”

This release is the latest in a series of major innovations the company is announcing this year, following on the heels of Total Expert for Consumer Direct --the first all-in-one sales and marketing platform built on a single data model for direct lending--and its voice of the customer, zero-party data module, TrueIntent .

Total Expert for Salesforce is now available for download from the Salesforce AppExchange. Via the guided installation wizard, users can instantly sync Salesforce contact, loan, account, and Total Expert engagement data for a holistic view of contacts within the Salesforce platform.

