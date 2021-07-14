Atom Power Expands into Electric Vehicle Charging and Residential Markets

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fully digitizing our power systems to enable smart communication between electrical sources and end use equipment is essential to our country’s clean energy transition. That’s why Atom Power, which commercialized the world’s first and only UL listed solid-state digital circuit breaker in 2019, announced today it is expanding into two new markets: electric vehicle charging and residential energy automation.



Atom Power identified that electric vehicles could be charged directly from their circuit breakers, enabling easy-to-use, 100 percent digital control with flexible installation solutions, while simultaneously delivering power and capacity optimization to the building owner and the grid. No other circuit breaker in the world provides this level of on-premise site power and energy management flexibility.

“As more distributed energy resources like solar and battery storage devices power the grid and more people and businesses adopt electric vehicles, there is a growing and critical need to better manage power at the edge of the grid, particularly in our homes,” said Ryan Kennedy, CEO and co-founder at Atom Power. “Our fully digital circuit breaker can seamlessly manage the variability that comes with renewable resources and increased EV charging without disrupting our quality of life.”

Circuit breakers are everywhere, providing critically important electrical safety functionality in every commercial building, industrial facility and residential property, but this mechanical technology has remained mostly unchanged over the past century. If you’re a homeowner, you’ve surely struggled to remember where your manual- and analog-driven electrical panel is and then squinted with your flashlight to find the correct label that blew out. This lack of innovation is hindering our transition to clean energy and a more sustainable future.

As corporations and government entities move to electrify their fleets, Atom Power’s digital circuit breaker technology provides a scalable, intelligent power management platform solution that will deliver up to 50 percent cost savings by centralizing power management system, eliminating costly maintenance, and reducing equipment costs.

With battery-driven electric vehicle sales accelerating ( growing over 40% in first-quarter 2021 alone), and auto manufacturers announcing plans to phase out vehicles with internal combustion engines, Atom Power is ready to deploy its EV charging solution in third quarter 2021. This solution reduces the risk of costly damage to charging pedestals since the technology that charges the vehicle sits inside the building (the electrical panel and digital circuit breaker). The charging pedestal does not contain high-tech electronics; it is simply a metal tube with a charge plug and cable.

The residential circuit breakers, which will allow for connectivity, monitoring, controllability and digital access to a home’s power, will be available in fall 2022. Atom Power’s residential circuit breakers can be installed in 80 percent of existing home electrical panels in North America, as well as all new residential properties that are being built.

Both solutions eliminate the need to purchase additional meters, controls, communications and software for each since Atom Power is embedding all of these features within their circuit breakers.

Digital circuit breakers are controlled and monitored on a smartphone or computer using the Atom Insight app. Users can virtually see the electrical panel and each circuit breaker on their screen. From their screen, users see amps, volts, and power consumption, can turn devices on and off, and can change the physical characters of a circuit breaker with software. For example, a user can change a 100 amp circuit breaker to 90, 70, 60 or 15 amps with their smartphone or computer. For the first time ever, circuit breakers can be completely customized and controlled through an app based on need and usage, as well as monitored digitally, paving the way for fully digitizing power systems which are essential to our clean energy future.

Originally developed and marketed for power distribution and management in commercial and industrial facilities, Atom Power’s technology has been recognized by and invested in by well-known technology and startup funders, including Next47, ABB, Eaton Corporation, Rockwell and Valor Equity Partners.

About Atom Power

Atom Power invented the world’s first and only UL listed commercial solid state circuit breaker. Designed and manufactured in North Carolina, the Atom Power suite of smart electrical products includes a digital circuit breaker, a customizable distribution panel and a personalized software solution that enables complete control and customization of electrical infrastructure for commercial and industrial, electric vehicle and residential applications. By transitioning the traditional circuit breaker from mechanical to digital, Atom Power has introduced the safest and fastest circuit breaker on the market and enables infrastructure components for smart power distribution and more sustainable energy delivery. For more information, please visit atompower.com or contact: info@atompower.com

Contact:

Cortney Piper, cortney@piper-communications.com, 865-789-2669

