VanillaSoft Partners with PrometheusDI to Offer Complete Solution for Higher Education Fundraising

Plano, Texas, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanillaSoft, a leading donor engagement technology company, today announced that they have partnered with PrometheusDI to offer customers a complete higher education fundraising solution.

VanillaSoft provides the leading donor engagement platform for higher education fundraising teams worldwide. VanillaSoft's customizable donor engagement platform allows institutions to craft fundraising software around their individual campaigns – ensuring the best possible experience for both donors and fundraisers.

PrometheusDI provides end-to-end fundraising services for annual giving programs, including management expertise, top-tier online caller training, proven campaign design templates, and deep data analysis for better campaign decisions.

With this partnership, educational institutions will have the ability to complement the dynamic and multi-channel outreach capabilities of VanillaSoft with unequalled program design from PrometheusDI.

“The combination of PrometheusDI with VanillaSoft brings two best-of-breed organizations together to build donor bases,” said Gregg Carlson, CEO of Prometheus DI. “PrometheusDI’s application of the principles of multi-channel fundraising are powered by VanillaSoft’s customizable donor engagement platform, resulting in more donors, at higher average gifts, at a better ROI – all resulting in more major gift prospects.”

“Educational institutions have been using VanillaSoft as their go-to fundraising campaign platform for years. We work hard to provide the capabilities and workflow these institutions need to run the most successful campaigns,” said David Hood, CEO of VanillaSoft. “This partnership with PrometheusDI will allow these institutions to further strengthen their campaigns by giving them the ability to implement the most effective training, processes, scripts, and analysis developed by the experts at PrometheusDI.”

For more information, visit https://www.vanillasoft.com/solutions/business-function/fundraising.

About PrometheusDI

The PrometheusDI donor management solutions are backed by a team with a proven, systematic approach developed over 30+ years of experience. Their expertise is growing donor bases and moving donors up the gift pyramid, generating more quantified major and planned gift prospects. PrometheusDI combines the power of technology with human interaction through a donor-centered multichannel approach. For more information, visit https://www.prometheus-di.com/.

About VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft, the industry’s most successful donor engagement platform, helps fundraising teams engage millions of supporters and alumni every month. VanillaSoft’s flexibility supports any fundraising campaign design, ensuring the best possible experience for donors and fundraisers. Used in-house or with remote teams, VanillaSoft empowers fundraisers to interact with donors more consistently, across more channels (phone, email, SMS, social, direct mail), and generate more donations. Globally, thousands of users employ VanillaSoft’s queue-based prospecting engine and intellective routing to implement engagement cadence automation resulting in substantial gains in speed, persistency, productivity, and pledges-per-agent. VanillaSoft is a privately held company headquartered in Plano, Texas, USA. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com.