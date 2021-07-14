FSU Honors Dr. Saeed Khan with an Award of Recognition, Acknowledging his Amazing Efforts and 10 years of Service in Aiding the Development of Future Doctors

Okeechobee, FL., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Saeed Khan has been a doctor of Internal Medicine for over 39 years with 22 years in Okeechobee, Fl., an underserved and underinsured medical area. For over 10 of those 39 years, Dr. Khan has been part of Florida State University’ (FSU) College of Medicine as a faculty member. FSU honored Dr. Khan with an award of recognition to acknowledge his amazing efforts and 10 years of service in aiding the development of future doctors. Prior to his position at FSU College of Medicine, Dr Saeed Khan was an assistant professor at Rush Medical College in Chicago.

In Dr. Khan’s position as a faculty member at FSU, he works with 3rd and 4th-year students providing them the opportunity to work with his staff and observe the practice of internal medicine. Throughout his time at FSU, his educational background and years of professional experience allowed him to help many students and to be an asset to his colleagues. During their time with Dr. Saeed Khan, students worked with him and his team of nurse practitioners and physician assistants, gaining invaluable experience for their future specialties, whether it be internal medicine or a different area.

Dr. Khan has an office in Okeechobee, Fl, near Jupiter and West Palm Beach, where he and his staff of nurse practitioners and physician assistants continues to contribute to the practice of internal medicine. For more information on Dr. Saeed Khan, his achievements, and his current practice, please visit his LinkedIn profile at https://www.linkedin.com/in/saeed-khan-32752996.

