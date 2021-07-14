MadCap Software Marks First Half of 2021 with Record Growth

San Diego, CA, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MadCap Software, Inc., the leader in multi-channel content authoring, today announced that the company has achieved record growth for the six months ending June 30, 2021, with a 44% increase in new product sales over the same time period in 2020. Today, thousands of organizations worldwide, spanning multiple industries, rely on MadCap Software’s solutions to create, publish and manage modern self-support websites, training content, technical documentation, knowledge bases, instruction manuals, and more.

Leading the growth is the rapid adoption of the MadCap Authoring and Management system (AMS), which saw sales increase 236% over the same timeframe the prior year. Featuring MadCap Flare and MadCap Central, AMS provides a complete solution supporting the entire content development lifecycle including actionable usage analytics all while combining the security of on-premises authoring with the convenience of the cloud.

Subscription pricing, which MadCap Software began rolling out for all new product releases in early 2020, has also seen strong growth. Revenue from new subscription sales for the first six months of 2021 have increased 154%, and now total recurring revenue accounts for 91% of total product sales.

Notably, MadCap Software continues to recognize strong adoption of its solutions by organizations worldwide. For the six months ending June 30, 2021, MadCap Software reports that 250 new organizations have adopted the company’s award-winning solutions.

To better support its global customer base, MadCap Software added Aubrey Williams as vice president of sales in January 2021. Aubrey, who joined the company from Siemens Corporation, brings more than 20 years of experience in growing sales teams and revenues at leading technology firms, including a decade at Adobe Inc. MadCap Software also has expanded its San Diego, CA and Austin, TX offices—capitalizing on the strong technical communities in both regions.

“From the start, we’ve put a priority on creating a superior experience for both our customers and the dedicated professionals on our team who support them,” said Anthony Olivier, MadCap Software founder and CEO. “The strong financial growth we are seeing in 2021 is a testament to our industry-first product innovations and exceptional support in serving organizations’ modern content development lifecycle needs. It has enabled us to achieve an intensely loyal customer base and rapid global adoption of our solutions, as well as support the expansion of our team to create best-in-class experiences for businesses, universities and governments worldwide.”

Olivier added, “More and more organizations are looking for ways to increase the efficiency of their content creation and publishing all while creating a better experience for their end-users. Whether delivering technical documentation or content for training, development, sales and marketing, our solutions result in real and measurable return on investment and results.”

