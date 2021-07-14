Nearmap Promotes Tony Agresta to General Manager of North America

SALT LAKE CITY, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading aerial imagery company Nearmap announced today it has promoted Tony Agresta to General Manager of North America. In this role, Agresta will be responsible for managing and expanding the North American team including sales, marketing, operations, legal, and people and culture.



“Tony has been with us since the very early days of our operations in North America and has a deep knowledge and understanding of every aspect of our business, which makes him the ideal candidate to help us grow in a faster and more scalable way,” said Dr. Rob Newman, Nearmap CEO. “Tony is a natural leader that people want to follow and we’re confident that his leadership will be a catalyst to help us mobilize and execute more swiftly so we can deliver even better outcomes to our customers.”

Agresta started at Nearmap in early 2016 and served as the Vice President of Marketing for North America for two years. He worked closely with the sales team and counterparts in Australia to build a repeatable demand generation engine. Tony was then promoted to Executive Vice President of Product where he led product management and product marketing for Nearmap. During this time, Nearmap released Nearmap 3D including the ability to visualize and export many forms of 3D imagery for use in third party products and directly within Nearmap’s flagship product, MapBrowser. Agresta was then asked to run US sales in January of 2020. Along with a stellar team of sales leaders, sales people and the support from all other divisions in Nearmap, annual contract values have increased by 26% companywide and the North American portfolio of new and existing customers is up 54% year-over-year from June 30, 2020 - June 30, 2021.

Agresta has worked in technology for more than 35 years and has extensive experience in sales, marketing, product management, and operations for technology companies focused on analytics, marketing automation, and mapping. His core strengths and expertise are in sales, marketing, product management, product marketing, SaaS, sales engineering, sales enablement and technology marketing.

Prior to joining Nearmap, Agresta was the Vice President of Marketing at Market6 where he was responsible for developing educational content, managing sales tools and developing demand generation plans. His efforts led to the company being acquired by Kroger in the Spring of 2016. Over the course of his career he’s built and managed worldwide sales engineering teams in analytics, marketing automation, and data mining for tech companies such as Ontotext, MarkLogic, Centrifuge Systems, The Selling Source, IBM, Siebel Systems, SPSS, and Group1.

“This is an exciting time to be at Nearmap as we continue to innovate, grow and provide our customers with consistent, high-quality aerial imagery that enables remote capabilities and unlocks productivity for profound change,” Agresta said. “I’m honored to work with our teams throughout North America to empower them to better support our growth plans and customers while providing easy, instant access to up-to-date and historic geospatial data that organizations depend on as their source of truth for a livable world.”

About Nearmap

Global technology pioneer, Nearmap provides easy instant access to up-to-date and historic geospatial data that organizations depend on as their source of truth for the livable world.

Nearmap proactively captures wide-scale urban areas in the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand multiple times each year, with patented plane-mounted camera systems that provide superior detail, and a proprietary, automated processing pipeline that ensures rapid availability.

Customers rely on Nearmap for consistent, high-quality content that enables remote capabilities and unlocks productivity for profound change: crystal-clear high-resolution vertical, oblique and panoramic aerial imagery; a vast library of historic captures; frequently updated city-scale 3D datasets on demand; and verified pre-processed property insights at unmatched scale with Nearmap AI.

Founded in 2007, Nearmap was named as one of the world’s 10 Most Innovative Companies of 2020 by Fast Company magazine. With offices in the United States and Australia, Nearmap has a global customer base including government agencies and enterprises for whom current, reliable and truthful data is essential to critical decision making and operational workflows.

Nearmap’s parent company, Nearmap Limited, is a publicly traded company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange and one of the 200 largest ASX-listed stocks in Australia.