Rubicon Recognized as a “Best for the World” B Corp for Environmental Excellence for Third Year in a Row

Lexington, Kentucky, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon®, a software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide, announced today that it has been named a Best for the World™ B Corp in recognition of its exemplary environmental performance beyond commercial metrics, ranking in the top five percent of all B Corps in its size group worldwide for their sustainable business practices.

The Best for the World recognition is administered by B Lab, the global nonprofit network that certifies and mobilizes Certified B Corporations, which are for-profit companies that meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Today there are more than 4,000 Certified B Corporations across 77 countries and 153 industries, unified by one common goal: transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet.

Rubicon previously won this distinction from B Lab in 2018 and 2019. The program was paused in 2020 due to COVID-19.

“We are thrilled to once again be recognized by B Lab as a ‘Best for the World’ B Corp for our environmental performance,” said David Rachelson, Chief Sustainability Officer at Rubicon. “This recognition is strong validation of the hard work of the Rubicon team to bring to life our mission to end waste and deliver a more sustainable and circular world.”

Rubicon’s comprehensive service offering comprises three market-leading software products, all of which underpin the company’s outstanding environmental performance. The award-winning RUBICONSmartCity™ technology platform enables city governments to run faster, smarter, and more effective waste, recycling, and municipal fleet operations. The company’s RUBICONConnect™ portal seamlessly provides data and analytics to Rubicon’s global network of customers to help them achieve their waste, recycling, and sustainability goals. The RUBICONPro™ platform helps independent haulers manage and grow their businesses through an always-on, customizable user dashboard that optimizes fleet operations, saving time, money, and labor hours.

“Best for the World is a special program for the B Corp community, and we’re thrilled to resume it after pausing the program in 2020 due to COVID-19,” said Juan Pablo Larenas, Executive Director of B Lab Global. “This year’s Best for the World companies are operating at the very top of their class, excelling in creating positive impact for their stakeholders, including their workers, communities, customers, and the environment. We’re proud of the community of stakeholder-driven businesses we’ve cultivated over the last 15 years; together we’re marching toward our collective vision of an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economic system for all people and the planet.”

Already in 2021, Rubicon has won a number of industry awards, including Fast Company’s signature awards franchise, the World’s Most Innovative Companies, in which Rubicon ranked number six in the Enterprise category; the Business Intelligence Group (BIG) Innovation Awards; and for RUBICONSmartCity™, Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards in the “AI & Data” and “Spaces, Places, and Cities” categories; and the Capital Finance International (CFI) Best SaaS Smart City Solutions Award.

The 2021 Best for the World lists are determined based on the verified B Impact Assessments of Certified B Corporations.

About B Lab

B Lab is the nonprofit network transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. Our international network of organizations leads economic systems change to support our collective vision of an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy. We began in 2006 with the idea that a different kind of economy was not only possible, it was necessary –and that business could lead the way towards a new,stakeholder-driven model. We became known for certifying B Corporations, which are companies that meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. But we do much more than that. We’re building the B Corp movement to change our economic system –and to do so, we must change the rules of the game. B Lab creates standards, policies, tools, and programs that shift the behavior, culture, and structure of capitalism. We mobilize the B Corp community towards collective action to address society’s most critical challenges. By harnessing the power of business, B Lab positively impacts 150 industries in 74 countries, helping them balance profit with purpose. Together, we are shifting our economic system from profiting only the few to benefiting all, from concentrating wealth and power to ensuring equity, from extraction to regeneration, and from prioritizing individualism to embracing interdependence. For more information, visit https://bcorporation.net/

About Rubicon

Rubicon is a software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Learn more at Rubicon.com.

Rubicon’s inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, Toward a Future Without Waste, can be found at Rubicon.com/esg-report/.