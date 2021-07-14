Hub Group Ranks #2 on the Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL Industry List

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, today, announces it has once again been awarded the #2 ranking on the prestigious Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL list for 2021. This is the 14th consecutive year the company has been recognized as a Top 10 3PL and #2 for the second straight year.



“It is especially exciting to be ranked #2 on the Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL list as we celebrate our 50th anniversary as a company,” said Hub Group Chairman and CEO David Yeager. “This honor is a testament to the work our team members do every day to provide our customers the service and dependability to keep their businesses moving forward.”

