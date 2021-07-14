New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nerve Monitoring Systems Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06104613/?utm_source=GNW





The report excludes the revenue of neurodiagnostic tests.



The report discusses the current and future market potential of nerve monitors. It offers a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, market dynamics, current and future market forecasts through 2026.



The report details market shares of nerve monitors based on technology, application and geography.



Based on technology, the market is segmented into -

- Evoked Potential (which includes Somatosensory

- Evoked Potential [SSEP]);

- Transcranial Motor Evoked Potentials (TcMEP);

- Brainstem Auditory Evoked Potential (BAEP);

- Visual Evoked Potentials (VEP);

- Electromyography (EMG);

- Electroencephalography (EEG)



By application, the market is segmented into -

- Neural applications

- Orthopedic applications

- ENT applications

- Cardiovascular applications

- Others.



By geography, the market has been segmented into -

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East and Africa.



Coverage of regional segments includes detailed analyses of the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India. For market estimates, data is provided for the year 2020 as the base year and forecast through year-end 2026. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues and estimated revenue of specified products. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



Report Includes

- 26 data tables and 20 additional tables

- A brief general outlook of the global markets for nerve monitoring systems and related market segments

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2019 and 2020, market estimation for 2021-2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Detailed review of the current market scenario for antihypertensive drugs and the future direction of this nerve monitors market

- Estimation of the market size and revenue forecast for nerve monitors, and their corresponding market share analysis by technology, application and geography

- Highlights of clinical overview for nervous system and neurophysiology, and information on clinical applications and advantages of intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) within the ecosystem

- Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Australia, India, China and Japan

- Discussion of key market dynamics (DROs) for nerve monitoring systems, market regulations, reimbursement scenario in relation to nerve monitoring during surgical interventions, and regulatory framework for medical devices in select geographies

- Impact of COVID-19 on the progress of nerve monitors market, and information pertaining to pandemic implications on overall medical devices industry

- Insight into the growth development strategies of the key nerve monitors players operating within the global market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis

- Company profiles descriptions of the leading market participants, including Cadwell Industries, Dr. Langer Medical, Inomed, Medtronic PLC, Neurovision Medical and NuVasive



Summary

More than REDACTED million surgical procedures are performed annually.From 2004-2014, the number of admissions for surgical procedures increased by REDACTED% during that period.



Thus, the increasing number of surgeries and rising adoption rates of neuro physiological monitoring should drive the market for nerve monitoring systems during the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06104613/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________