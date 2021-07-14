Shaw Charity Classic Welcomes First Presenting Sponsor When it Returns to Calgary in August

—Shaw Charity Classic presented by Suncor puts focus on building community, children’s charities, and the return of golf’s greats to Calgary. Tournament will release COVID-related health and safety protocols by July 31—



CALGARY, Alberta, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When the stars of the PGA TOUR Champions return to the tee at Calgary’s Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, August 11-15, 2021, and they will be joined by the first presenting sponsor of the Shaw Charity Classic, Suncor.

“We are absolutely thrilled to not only officially welcome 81 of the top names on the PGA TOUR Champions back to Canada this August, but to do so with the additional corporate support of Suncor,” said Sean Van Kesteren, the tournament’s executive director. “The Shaw Charity Classic presented by Suncor promises to play a key role in building our community back stronger from the pandemic. In doing so, the tournament will continue to make a positive difference in the lives of thousands of children as a result of the important work being undertaken by 233 youth-based charities in Alberta who need our support more than ever.”

Shaw Communications is the title sponsor of the lone Canadian stop on the PGA TOUR Champions, which has raised more than $61.1 million for youth-based charities in Alberta since its inception in 2013 largely through its Shaw Birdies for Kids presented by AltaLink charitable program. With Suncor, the tournament adds another strong community-minded corporate partner to build on its successful legacy of giving.

“Being a part of and supporting communities is an important part of who we are and what we value,” said Mark Little, President & CEO, Suncor. “Our participation in the Shaw Charity Classic is one way we’re lending a hand to many non-profit organizations across Alberta. As we all look ahead and focus on recovery, events like the Shaw Charity Classic and Birdies for Kids can help extend the reach and positive impact of community giving.”

“After almost two long years, we’re thrilled to celebrate community, champions, and charity alongside Jim Riddell and the Patron Group, the PGA TOUR Champions, tournament staff, and hundreds of volunteers as the Shaw Charity Classic returns to Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club,” said Brad Shaw, Executive Chair and CEO, Shaw Communications Inc. “Over the past eight years, the Shaw Charity Classic has had a significant impact on hundreds of charitable organizations working every day to improve the lives of children and youth across Alberta, and adding Suncor as our first presenting sponsor will make the tournament’s impact much more profound.”

Organizers of the award-winning Shaw Charity Classic presented by Suncor are working closely with all orders of government to obtain all required approvals to safely host a modified version of the event in Calgary this summer, which has an annual economic impact of more than $33.1 million.

By July 31, tournament officials expect to release its COVID-related health and safety measures that will be implemented for the event. The tournament’s safe return to play plan will include updated quarantine requirements, testing protocols for players, caddies and other event personnel prior to arrival and during their time in Calgary, and sanitization stations and distancing measures to ensure the safety of all those permitted at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club.

“We are so excited to bring back one of Calgary’s signature summer events and generate some energy, excitement and community spirit throughout the city,” said Van Kesteren, who added the tournament will be following health guidelines outlined by the Public Health Agency of Canada, Alberta Health and the PGA TOUR. “We are grateful to all orders of government for working in partnership with us as we develop our plans for a safe return to play. The safety of our community is, and always will be, the top priority. With the pandemic still running its course, we look forward to staging a modified version of our traditional tournament week activities providing a limited number of golf fans with an opportunity to join us at Canyon Meadows.”

The Shaw Charity Classic presented by Suncor will allow 2,000 spectators each day for tournament round play, August 13-15. A limited number of Premium Pass tickets – which include all-inclusive food and beverage, access to the grounds, three open-air hospitality venues, refreshment stations, and front row access to the golf action – will be available for a price of $225/ticket (+GST). Junior Passes (for those aged 17 and under) will be available for purchase for a price of $20/ticket (+GST) and must be purchased along with a regular Premium Pass. Tickets go on sale to the public on Wednesday, July 14 and will be available for purchase at www.shawcharityclassic.com .

This year’s Shaw Charity Classic presented by Suncor week will include hosting Blakes Women’s Day, August 9, and the RBC Championship Pro-Am, August 11-12, followed by three rounds of tournament play, August 13-15, where Wes Short Jr. will defend his 2019 title. Spectators will NOT be allowed on-site for Women’s Day or Pro-Am rounds.

About the Shaw Charity Classic presented by Suncor

The Shaw Charity Classic presented by Suncor will host some of the greatest names in the game of golf in Calgary at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, August 11-15, 2021. The field, which will consist of 81 stars on the PGA TOUR Champions, will compete for US $2.35 million in a three-round, 54-hole stroke-play tournament. The winner will receive US $352,500. The annual PGA TOUR Champions stop in Canada showcases Calgary to the world through its broadcast on the Golf Channel. Led by a philanthropic Patron Group including Tournament Chairman – Jim Riddell, Allan Markin, Keith MacPhail, Guy Turcotte, Gary Peddle, Mike Culbert and PGA Tour Professional – Stephen Ames, along with title sponsor, Shaw Communications, the Shaw Charity Classic won the prestigious President’s Award as the top event on the PGA TOUR Champions in 2017, 2015 and 2014. The Tournament has raised more than $61 million in its first eight years that has been distributed amongst more than 200 youth-based charities in Alberta. For more information on the event, please visit www.shawcharityclassic.com. Follow the Shaw Charity Classic at facebook.com/shawcharityclassic and on Twitter @shawclassic.

For further information, please contact:

Chris Dornan

Shaw Charity Classic

T: 403-620-8731