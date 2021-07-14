Greene Concepts Experiences Rise in the Total Number of Amazon Fulfillment Centers While Proliferating Sales of Its New BE WATER™ Bottled Water Label

Marion, North Carolina, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is happy to announce that company sales of BE WATER artesian spring bottled water through Amazon continue to rise with the addition of several new Fulfillment by Amazon FBA distribution centers. As such, more consumers across the country can purchase BE WATER through Amazon Prime.

The company launched and announced its online Amazon store for the sale of BE WATER in its January 29, 2021 press release . Three days later in its February 1, 2021 press release , Greene Concepts shared that its initial inventory sold out within a couple of hours.

Amy McNally, VP of Marketing and Regulatory, notes, “During our recent June 27, 2021 New to the Street interview , we announced that Greene Concepts had grown its Amazon reach from three to 19 FBA distribution centers. Since the airing of that interview several weeks ago, we have added four new distribution centers for BE WATER sales to include Burlington, NJ, Castleton, NY, Groveport, OH, and Beloit, WI. This brings our total number of FBA distribution centers to 23 which stretches across the states of CA, CO, FL, GA, IL, MD, MI, MS, NJ, NV, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WA and WI. As the total number of Amazon FBA distribution centers continue to grow, we are relying less and less on Amazon’s Fulfillment by Merchant to fill consumer requests thereby increasing the speed of BE WATER delivery times.”

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, “Our BE WATER brand is active in 23 out of 110 U.S. based FBA distribution centers. We are exhausting our old blue labeled inventory and replacing them with our newly launched BE WATER labels which we recently unveiled in our June 2, 2021 press release as the new standard label. More customers across the U.S. are experiencing the positive health benefits (supports energy, brain, joint and muscle health) and the smooth, refreshing taste of BE WATER as we continue to grow and expand as a company.”

See the BE WATER Amazon landing page to purchase a case of BE WATER through Amazon.

The landing page displays as an Amazon’s Choice product in multiple markets as a highly rated, well-priced product available for immediate shipment.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews .

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. ( http://www.greeneconcepts.com ) is a publicly traded company with the company’s main plant operations in Marion, North Carolina. The Company owns and operates a bottling and beverage facility. The bottling facility has as its water sources a combination of seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer that is located deep below the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Company specializes in its premium artesian bottled water brand, BE WATER ( www.bewaterbeyou.com ), to support total body health and wellness.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

Attachments