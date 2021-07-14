ATI Systems announces release of Next Generation Outdoor High Power Speakers Stations (HPSS), enhancing ATI’s Mass Notification Systems (MNS) product line

BOSTON, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acoustic Technology, Inc. (ATI Systems), a world leader in providing Mass Notification Systems (MNS), Emergency Communication Systems (ECS), and Military Giant Voice Systems with superior intelligible voice, is proud to announce our Next Generation Outdoor High Power Speakers Stations (HPSS). The next generation of HPSS combines our field-proven features with several important enhancements delivering the most advanced solution on the market to date.



ATI’s Next Generation HPSS incorporates a Modular Design for more convenient configuration management. An Intelligent Control Gateway board (ICG) directly controls one amplifier for a 1600 Watt HPSS or two amplifiers (via ATI’s Concentrator Board) for a 3200 Watt HPSS. The Concentrator Board allows for the ICG to control multiple amplifiers.

The new HPSS completes ATI’s move away from the 8/16-bit CPU of our previous controller to the ICG’s 32-bit ARM CPU with a modern software base. This feature supports the latest IP stacks and security/encryption options.

One of the key features of the ICG is an ultrafast CPU with increased memory. It supports IPv6 and the enhanced security over IP by integrating SSL/TLS security standards including RSA, 3DES, AES, ARC4, SHA1, SHA2, MD2, MD4 and MD5. Another key feature is added network and communication ports including Ethernet, USB, CANbus, RS232, RS485, Analog/Digital Radio and Telephone Line.

Our Next Generation High Powered Speaker Station incorporates a more efficient AC charger with a universal power supply input. This removes the need for rewiring between a 110V and 220V AC power input.

A modern solar charge controller supports Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) and an optional Bluetooth dongle for monitoring solar parameters.

“The Next Generation HPSS is a game changer when it comes to helping enterprises achieve their physical security goals in terms of upgrading and maintaining the MNS. We are providing a cost-effective option that enables our customers to become more efficient to alert personnel and save lives” said Ray Bassiouni, CEO of ATI Systems.

About ATI Systems

Acoustic Technology, Inc. (ATI Systems) is a world leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of reliable emergency warning and notification systems for the campus, community, industrial, and military markets.

ATI develops innovative wireless systems that provide intelligible voice and visual warnings. Our systems are based on simple and compact hardware design, user-friendly software, and the latest communication methods, including Radio Frequency, IP, and Satellite Technology.

ATI Systems’ Mass Notification Systems easily integrate with other warning systems such as IPAWS and National Weather Service, as well as digital alert systems to provide more complete alerting solutions. ATI is an ISO 9001 certified company.

For more information about ATI, visit https://www.atisystems.com.