Allworth Financial Continues National Expansion - Partners with Giordano Wealth Management Group

Sacramento, California, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allworth Financial, the 4th fastest growing RIA in America1, has acquired Giordano Wealth Management Group of Los Gatos, California. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2010 by Chris Giordano, the team serves approximately 400 client households and manages over $315 million in assets. Previously with LPL, Giordano is a Bay Area native and has spent over 31 years as a financial advisor and is an Accredited Investment Fiduciary™.

Said Allworth Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Scott Hanson, “Out of 32,000 nominees, Chris Giordano was recently named to the ‘Forbes’ Best in the State of California Wealth Advisors’ list for 2021, so we are extremely proud to be partnering with a firm that mirrors our passion for helping clients achieve their financial goals.”2

The partnership further expands Allworth’s presence in the Northern California market, bringing the total number of offices in the region to nine.

“When it comes to locating the right partner,” said Giordano, “finding a place you can trust with your life’s work is hard, but I trust the people, platform, and the direction of Allworth. I’m looking forward to bringing additional services and support to my clients and providing opportunities for growth to the members of my staff.”

With the addition of Giordano Wealth Management, Allworth now has over $12b in AUM, with office locations in 17 cities and clients in all 50 states.

“With record-setting M&A activity across the advisory sector, and having formed over a dozen partnerships in just the last three years, we have found our award-winning service model and approach to business strongly resonates with RIAs, hybrid advisors, and independent broker dealer affiliated firms who are seeking to expand their businesses, take on leadership roles within Allworth, and implement succession plans that provide their teams and clients with peace of mind,” said Allworth Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Pat McClain.

About Allworth Financial

With its direct and educational approach to advising, Allworth Financial is a full-service independent investment financial advisory firm that specializes in retirement planning, investment advising, tax planning & preparation, estate planning, and 401(k) management. With nearly $12 billion in AUM, Allworth delivers long and short-term investment planning solutions and guidance to help clients achieve their goals and plan strategically for retirement.



