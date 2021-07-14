Alliance Memory 8Gb LPDDR4X SDRAM Offers ~50% Reduction in Power Consumption Compared to LPDDR4 Devices

KIRKLAND, Wash., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced that it has expanded its offering of high-speed CMOS mobile low-power SDRAMs with a new LPDDR4X device featuring on-chip ECC. Offering an extension to the company’s fourth-generation LPDDR4 SDRAMs, the 8Gb AS4C256M32MD4V-062BAN offers ~50% lower power ratings in the 200-ball FBGA package for higher power efficiency.



With low-voltage operation of 0.6V — compared to 1.1V for LPDDR4 SDRAMs — the device released today increases battery life in portable electronics for the consumer, commercial, and industrial markets, including smart phones, smart speakers, and other IoT devices utilizing AI and 5G technologies.

Providing increased efficiency for advanced audio and ultra-high-resolution video in embedded applications, the LPDDR4X SDRAM delivers fast clock speeds of 1.6GHz for extremely high transfer rates of 3.2Gbps. For automotive applications — including ADAS systems — the AEC-Q100-qualified devices operate over a temperature range of -40°C to +105°C.

The AS4C256M32MD4V-062BAN is organized as two channels per device, with individual channels consisting of eight banks of 16 bits. The component offers fully synchronous operation; programmable read and write burst lengths of 16, 32, and on the fly; and selectable output drive strength. An on-chip temperature sensor controls the self-refresh rate.

Alliance Memory’s LPDDR4X SDRAM provides a reliable drop-in, pin-for-pin-compatible replacement for numerous similar solutions in high-bandwidth, high-performance memory system applications — eliminating the need for costly redesigns and part requalification.

Samples and production quantities of the AS4C256M32MD4V-062BAN are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 8Gb. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.

