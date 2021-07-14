Yosemite Bank & Founders Community Bank Rebrand as Premier Valley Bank

FRESNO, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For several years, our banking teams have operated under three brand names across Central California: Yosemite Bank, Founders Community Bank and Premier Valley Bank. Effective immediately, all banking centers will begin operating under the Premier Valley Bank name. This affects our banking centers in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Oakhurst, Mariposa and Groveland. The existing Premier Valley Bank branding in Fresno has also been updated, enhancing our visual identity from black and gold to navy and silver to better represent the premier banking organization we are today.

“Our team continuously works to improve the banking experience for our customers,” says Lo B. Nestman, President and CEO of Premier Valley Bank. “While we continue to cherish our local roots with the Founders and Yosemite names, we are excited to unify our banking centers under the new Premier Valley Bank brand.”

While the Yosemite Bank and Founders Community Bank names have changed, ownership and leadership have not. Decision-making remains local and focused on our strong relationships with our customers. The same great team of employees will continue to deliver exceptional service, impactful local expertise and competitive financial solutions under the Premier Valley Bank name. For more detailed information on the name change, visit www.premiervalleybank.com/rebrand.

About Premier Valley Bank

Premier Valley Bank, a subsidiary of HTLF (NASDAQ: HTLF), is a community bank with assets of more than $1 billion. Premier Valley Bank offers a full suite of commercial and personal banking services across multiple locations ranging from the Sierras to the Coast. For more information, visit www.premiervalleybank.com or call 877.280.1863. Premier Valley Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF), operating under the brand name HTLF, is a financial services company with assets of approximately $18.2 billion. HTLF’s banks serve communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including residential mortgage, wealth management, investment and insurance. Additional information is available at htlf.com.

CONTACT:

Lo B. Nestman

President and CEO

Premier Valley Bank

559.256.6408

LNestman@premiervalleybank.com



Nichole Lerma

Assistant Vice President, Marketing Specialist

Premier Valley Bank

559.256.6429

NLerma@premiervalleybank.com