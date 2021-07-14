LONESTAR RESOURCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of LONE and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Lonestar Resources US Inc. (Other OTC: LONE) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s proposed merger with Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC).



On July 12, 2021, Lonestar announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with Penn Virginia in a transaction valued at approximately $370 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Lonestar stockholders will receive 0.51 shares of Penn Virginia common stock for each share of Lonestar common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second half of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Lonestar’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Lonestar’s stockholders.

