iLendingDIRECT Co-Founder and Chief Strategist Wins Outstanding Women in Business Award.

Englewood, CO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nancy Fitzgerald, Co-Founder & Chief Strategist of iLendingDIRECT, has been named a winner of the 2021 Outstanding Women in Business award from the Denver Business Journal.

Nominees for this award are judged on their leadership, business contributions and innovations, in addition to community involvement. "I'm incredibly honored and humbled to receive this recognition," says Fitzgerald. "Women leaders across Colorado are pushing the boundaries of innovation and I'm proud to count myself among them."

iLendingDIRECT, a national leader in automotive refinance, was recently acquired by J.C. Flowers, a leading private investment firm. Fitzgerald noted, “Finding the perfect partner was so important, knowing the growth that we are projecting. Working with Tom Harding and the team at J.C. Flowers to finalize the majority stake investment was a key achievement for me personally and one that I know will benefit the company and our customers long term.”

The Outstanding Women in Business recognition joins the ranks of numerous other awards secured by iLendingDIRECT and Nancy Fitzgerald, including:

Women in Remarketing Award, Auto Remarketing – 2016

The 30 Most Influential Women in Business, Insights Success Magazine – 2016

BBB Torch Award for Marketplace Trust – 2018

Customer Satisfaction Award, LendingTree – 2018, 2019

Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Companies, Inc. Magazine – 2016

Best Places to Work, Denver Business Journal – 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Business by the Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce - 2020

Since 2015, the company has funded more than $1.6 billion in loans for customers and helped over 70,000 families improve their financial health.





About iLendingDIRECT

Founded in 2006 and based in Englewood, Colorado, iLendingDIRECT is a national leader in automotive refinancing. Through strategic partnerships with credit unions, banks, and other financial institutions nationwide, the Company offers consumers lower interest rates on auto loans and other creative financing solutions. iLendingDIRECT saves consumers thousands of dollars in interest and payments and provides its lending partners with high quality loans that meet their footprint and credit criteria. By utilizing its proprietary software platform, iLendingDIRECT refinances auto loans and offers vehicle service contracts, GAP waivers and other vehicle protection products directly to customers. Please visit www.ilendingdirect.com for more information.

