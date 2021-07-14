InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (INND) Partners with New to The Street TV in Producing Commercials and Digital Billboards about “Hearing Loss Awareness”

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCPink: INND) announces a partnership with New to The Street TV in the production, broadcasting and distribution of commercials and digital billboards on “Hearing Loss Awareness.”



The agreement calls for 660 commercials, 110 per month for the next 6-months, and it includes 156 digital billboards, running 3–times per hour located throughout lower Manhattan, New York City, NY. The televised commercials can be seen over the next 6-months on Fox News, Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, CNN, CNBC, Newsmax TV and MSNBC.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. owns all the content and expects to use the “Hearing Loss Awareness” media for its website and on its social media platforms.

Mr. Matthew Morre, CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. states, “These commercials and digital billboard are designed to inform the public about the growing problem of hearing loss. We are confident that the "Hearing Loss Awareness” media campaigns can educate the public on the problem, and give direction on solutions for hearing impairments. Working with New to The Street and their sophisticated media production staff and writers, together we developed a fantastic platform to get the message out about “Hearing Loss Awareness.”

Mr. Vincent Caruso, CEO FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of “New to The Street” TV states, “New to The Street TV and its staff of dedicated professionals looks forward in the production and distribution of commercial and digital billboards designed to inform the public on the growing problem in hearing loss. The “Hearing Loss Awareness” TV and media campaign provides a platform for the general public to become aware of the widespread hearing problems and the services that are available at InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc."

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCPink: INND) intends to inform the public about the Company’s emerging and disruptive leadership in the “Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology” space. And, the Company’s recent launch of the Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids app. All of which can provide a heath care solution for hearing impairments as viewed in the “Hearing Loss Awareness” commercials.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCPink: INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. is a manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of FDA-Registered Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids, App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Personal Sound Amplifiers Products, Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing & Tinnitus Supplements, and Assorted Ear & Hearing Health-Related Products with its mission to improve the quality of life of the 70 million people in North America who suffer from hearing impairment and/or hearing-related issues. InnerScope with its Affordable App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Hearing Technology, combined with its innovative point of sale Hearing Screening Kiosks designed for consumers with mild-to-moderate hearing loss to purchase over-the-counter hearing aids without being seen by a hearing care professional- www.innd.com and ﻿www.myheariq.com; Twitter: @inndstock

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S. and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. The New to The Street / Newsmax TV show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. In particular, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include: our inability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms; risk that our products and services will not gain widespread market acceptance; inability to compete with others who provide comparable products; the failure of our technology; the infringement of our technology with proprietary rights of third parties; inability to respond to consumer demands; inability to replace significant customers; seasonal nature of our business. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "plan," "should," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "potential," and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements.

The OTC Markets or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release that has been prepared by management.

