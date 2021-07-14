Final release of penthouse collection at Waterfall by Crown Group

Sydney, Australia, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One final two-storey, three-bedroom penthouse with a rooftop terrace boasting sweeping city skyline views remains in the luxurious residential community, Waterfall by Crown Group designed with lifestyle, Zen and luxury at its heart.

Waterfall by Crown Group has been highly sought-after since its launch in 2017 when $300 million worth of living spaces were sold in one single day.

The $400 million master-planned development comprises 331 apartments built across three residential towers at eight storeys in height and, the crescendo, a 22-storey sculptural tower which looks introspectively over an extraordinary natural setting of tropical botany and tranquil watergardens.

Crown Group’s Director of Sales Prisca Edwards commented it may be the final penthouse but it is one of the best in the residential development’s luxury penthouse collection.

“Unique to this penthouse apartment is its oversized rooftop entertainment balcony, capturing spectacular city skyline views and a space which just screams amazing, special times for family, friends and loved ones,” she said.

Inspired by natural wonders like tropical rainforests and cascading water, Waterfall by Crown Group is a design masterpiece from the creatively charged, award-winning SJB Architects and brings a generous and refreshing immersion of greenery to the urban landscape in which it resides.

A 22-metre high man-made waterfall characterises the oasis-like nature of the development and helps to generate a calming and tranquil ambience. Adding to the idyllic atmosphere are the lush, tropical gardens that seem as though they’ve been plucked straight from Balinese paradise as do the lagoon pools and the marvel-worthy bamboo canopy that acts as a welcoming, sensory entrance into the development.

The singular ‘super-penthouse’ at Waterfall sold for $4.5million in May 2018, one of the highest prices the suburb had experienced while another penthouse sold for $3.5million at the height of the 2020 lockdown and to the buyers over FaceTime, no less. At this stage, there is one remaining penthouse that hosts the ultimate sense of luxury in the ultimate location for the asking price of $3.75million.

SJB Architect’s Adam Haddow who designed the development described his designs for Waterfall by Crown Group as:

This is a residential project that aims to connect you with landscape – through courtyards, open corridors, and roof gardens. At the centre, the billabong is a cool place to come and meet and talk and sit. It provides a calm heart - respite from the busyness of Sydney. This cool space helps to deliver a microclimate enabling many of the residents to draw cool air through their dwellings.

At the base of the buildings our ambition was to connect you intimately with a new landscape to help you refocus – to decompress from the busyness of the city. As you rise through the building we turn you outward, reconnecting you with the streets and parks, the treetops of the broader suburb and at the very top of the buildings the geography of Sydney – from the Blue Mountains to Botany Bay. The penthouses enjoy this full range of experience.

Only 5km from the CBD, Waterfall by Crown Group is a place to escape. The penthouses balance nature, beauty and luxury with unparalleled amenity for the area including access to a cantilevered gym, rooftop pool, outdoor cinema and music and function rooms.

The chic and opulent development includes a gym, rooftop heated infinity pool and large jacuzzi (with 49 jets), music room and an outdoor, rooftop cinema both with exceptional views.

The fifth and final penthouse for sale boasts a 147sqm internal floor-plan, with 42 sqm of external balcony space and its very own, exclusive rooftop affording the homeowner with tremendous views of the vibrant City of Sydney.

The penthouse has all the bells and whistles: from top of the range Miele appliances to Japanese smart toilet-bidet hybrids, regal-esque stone benchtops to integrated sound systems, zoned air conditioning to a Platinum Home Automation package: the dwelling really has it all.

Buyers will inevitably recognise that purchasing a penthouse in Waterfall by Crown Group means buying into a space of prestige and of architectural excellence and fine-grain detail which amenities keenly focused on lifestyle and wellness.

At ground level is a retail precinct adding a sense of convenience and community with 12 grocery, lifestyle and food and drink offerings including Moo Yoghurt, Just Fried Chicken, Eclat Patisserie, DJ Hair Artistry and Asian supermarket, Parasol.

There are also two pet-focused outlets: Baby Pet Studio, a dog grooming, and YuMiao, a cat café based on a model that is popular in Japan, which opened this month.

Pricing on apartments at Waterfall by Crown Group range from $690,000 for a studio up to $3.75 million for the last remaining three bedroom penthouse with two car spaces.

For more information visit www.waterfallbycrowngroup.com.au

Attachments