San Manuel Casino’s Pines Modern Steakhouse Earns 2021 Wine Spectator Restaurant Award

Highland, CA, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pines Modern Steakhouse at San Manuel Casino has been honored for its outstanding wine program in Wine Spectator’s 2021 Restaurant Awards. The annual program recognizes restaurants around the world as a top destination for wine lovers.

“This year’s Wine Spectator Restaurant Award program celebrates restaurants’ resilience, dedication and bravery during these unprecedented times,” said Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher, Wine Spectator. “We hope that all of our award winners and the people who make them special will find their way through the crisis to once again welcome us through their doors. We look forward to raising a glass together, and to new beginnings.”

Wine Spectator began its program to recognize the world’s best wine lists in 1981. There are three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award—with 1,673; 1,141; and 103 winners this year in each respective category.

The Pines Modern Steakhouse has won the Award of Excellence. The Award of Excellence recognizes restaurants whose wine lists feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style.

“I want to thank the team here at San Manuel who made this award possible. Being part of this exclusive group is truly an honor,” said Peter Arceo, Casino General Manager. “San Manuel strives to provide a best-in-class experience for our guests, and our beverage team does that by seeking out the best wines and spirits in the world. This honor is a direct result of our beverage team’s contributions and I am excited to see where they will take our beverage experience into the future.”

Follow the Restaurant Awards on Twitter (@wsrestoawards) and Instagram (@wsrestaurantawards), with hashtag#WSRestaurantAward, and at Restaurants.WineSpectator.com, where all winners can be searched by location and sorted by factors including name, distance, award level, cuisine and pricing. Winners are also profiled in the free Restaurant Awards app, available for iPhone and iPad users.

About Wine Spectator

Wine Spectator is the world’s leading authority on wine. Anchored by Wine Spectator magazine, a print publication that reaches around 3 million readers worldwide, the brand also encompasses the Web’s most comprehensive wine site (WineSpectator.com), mobile platforms and a series of signature events. Wine Spectator examines the world of wine from the vineyard to the table, exploring wine’s role in contemporary culture and delivering expert reviews of more than 15,000 wines each year. Parent company M. Shanken Communications, Inc., also publishes Cigar Aficionado, Whisky Advocate, Market Watch, Shanken News Daily and Shanken’s Impact Newsletter.



About San Manuel Casino

San Manuel Casino is Southern California’s one-stop destination for entertainment and fun, located just 60 minutes from downtown Los Angeles and a short drive from LA-Ontario International Airport. San Manuel Casino guests enjoy the most slots in the West, Vegas-style blackjack, high-limit gaming, live entertainment, sumptuous dining and a generous player’s reward program. Since 1986, players have received over $2 billion in cash, prizes and giveaways, making any visit to San Manuel an exciting and memorable experience. For more information on San Manuel Casino, visit www.SanManuel.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.