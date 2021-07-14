Carahsoft Adds 95 Vendors to ITES-SW2 Contract

RESTON, Va., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has added 95 more vendors to its Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contract for the U.S. Army Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS). Carahsoft’s contract now offers solutions from 223 technology manufacturers and is effective through August 30, 2025.



ITES-SW2 is a firm-fixed price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract vehicle for commercial off-the-shelf software products and related services and hardware. The contract has no fees and ordering is open to all Army, DoD and Federal agencies and authorized systems integrators on a worldwide basis.

Under this contract, Carahsoft provides software, software maintenance, and ancillary services and hardware to support Federal agencies’ enterprise infrastructure goals. The newly added solutions providers are:

• AmbiFi • Keeper Security • Anchore • Keralia • AppGuard • Kinetica • Arria • Kinney Group • Authenticiti • Kofax • AvePoint • LeGuard • BetterUp • Lookout • BigID • McAfee • Black Cape • MobileMind • BlackBag Technologies • Modzy • Blancco • mxHERO • Box • Netography • Bravium • New Net Technologies • Bright Pattern • NowSecure • Buurst • Ntrepid • C2 Labs • Nucleus Cyber • Clear Skye • OPSWAT • ClearInfo • Orion Labs • CloudSaver • PlatCore • Cofense • Plauti • Confluent • Proven Optics • Contrast Security • Qualys • Corelight • RangeForce • CyCognito • ReversingLabs • Deltek • RHONDOS • Discover Technologies • SimpliGov • Druva • Sitetracker • Eclypsium • Spire • Elastic • Sprinklr • ElectrifAi • Stave • e-Share • Stealthbits • Fast Dial • Talend • Fidelis Cybersecurity • Tenable • Flosum • Thales • Forcepoint • ThreatLocker • Fornetix • TIBCO Software • Forward Networks • Tricentis • General Networks • Tufin • Genesys • Udacity • Golden • UXstorm • HashiCorp • VividCharts • Insystech • Vyopta • Intact Partners • Wabbi • INTEGRITY Global Security • Wasabi • Invicti • WhiteCanyon Software • IronNet • Wickr • ITS Partners • Yansa Labs • ixlayer

For the full list of 223 vendors available under this contract, visit Carahsoft’s dedicated ITES-SW2 contract resource center.

Carahsoft is also able to leverage the expertise of its reseller partners to provide additional support for solution deployments and implementations. The company’s solutions are available across all 14 product catalogs:

• Audio and Visual • Multimedia and Design • Business and Finance • NetOps • Communication • Office Suite • Database, Data Integration and Big Data • Operating Systems • Education • Programming and Development • Internet • IT Utility and Security • Modeling and Simulation • Specialized

“Our expanding portfolio of solutions allows us to better meet the needs of our defense and civilian customers across the Federal Government,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “The Carahsoft Team is constantly adding established and emerging technologies from our vendors, and we look forward to working with our reseller partners and the CHESS office to solve challenges for U.S. agencies worldwide.”

Carahsoft’s software, software maintenance, and ancillary services and hardware from its portfolio of solutions providers are available through ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For more information on procurement and solutions, contact the ITES-SW2 contract team at (703) 871-8681 or ITES-SW2@carahsoft.com; or visit Carahsoft’s dedicated ITES-SW2 contract resource center.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com



