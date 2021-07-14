ProVen VCT plc: Result of AGM

ProVen VCT plc
14 July 2021
Annual General Meeting
At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ProVen VCT plc, held on Wednesday 14 July 2021, all resolutions were passed.
Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 09.00am on 12 July 2021, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), are set out below:
|For – specific
|For – discretion
|For - total
|Against
|Total
|Withheld
Res 1
|8,760,182
|269,170
|9,029,352
|20,187
|9,049,539
|48,155
|96.81%
|2.97%
|99.78%
|0.22%
|100.0%
Res 2
|7,756,200
|291,527
|8,047,727
|696,858
|8,744,585
|353,109
|88.70%
|3.33%
|92.03%
|7.97%
|100.0%
Res 3
|7,931,140
|291,527
|8,222,667
|620,071
|8,842,738
|254,956
|89.69%
|3.30%
|92.99%
|7.01%
|100.0%
Res 4
|8,852,815
|200,820
|9,053,635
|10,806
|9,064,441
|33,253
|97.66%
|2.22%
|99.88%
|0.12%
|100.0%
Res 5
|8,269,162
|343,740
|8,612,902
|340,825
|8,953,727
|143,967
|92.35%
|3.84%
|96.19%
|3.81%
|100.0%
Res 6
|8,474,392
|335,900
|8,810,292
|163,860
|8,974,152
|123,542
|94.43%
|3.74%
|98.17%
|1.83%
|100.0%
Res 7
|8,478,343
|269,170
|8,747,513
|239,415
|8,986,928
|110,766
|94.34%
|3.00%
|97.34%
|2.66%
|100.0%
Res 8
|8,298,065
|291,527
|8,589,592
|397,336
|8,986,928
|110,766
|92.34%
|3.24%
|95.58%
|4.42%
|100.0%
Res 9
|8,414,967
|269,170
|8,684,137
|302,791
|8,986,928
|110,766
|93.63%
|3.00%
|96.63%
|3.37%
|100.0%
Res 10
|8,327,578
|291,550
|8,619,128
|350,333
|8,969,461
|128,233
|92.84%
|3.25%
|96.09%
|3.91%
|100.0%
Res 11
|8,341,478
|530,620
|8,872,098
|160,607
|9,032,705
|64,989
|92.35%
|5.87%
|98.22%
|1.78%
|100.0%
Res 12
|7,732,030
|530,620
|8,262,650
|770,055
|9,032,705
|64,989
|85.60%
|5.87%
|91.47%
|8.53%
|100.0%
Res 13
|8,382,148
|525,807
|8,907,955
|135,153
|9,043,108
|54,586
|92.70%
|5.81%
|98.51%
|1.49%
|100.0%
A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820