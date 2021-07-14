ProVen VCT plc: Result of AGM

London, UNITED KINGDOM

ProVen VCT plc
14 July 2021

Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ProVen VCT plc, held on Wednesday 14 July 2021, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 09.00am on 12 July 2021, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), are set out below:

 For specificFor discretionFor - totalAgainstTotalWithheld


Res 1		        8,760,182269,170      9,029,352                     20,187             9,049,539         48,155
 96.81%2.97%99.78%0.22%100.0% 


Res 2		        7,756,200                 291,527     8,047,727          696,858         8,744,585       353,109
 88.70%3.33%92.03%7.97%100.0% 


Res 3		        7,931,140                 291,5278,222,667            620,071          8,842,738                   254,956   
 89.69%3.30%92.99%7.01%100.0% 


Res 4		        8,852,815                 200,820      9,053,635          10,806          9,064,441          33,253
 97.66%2.22%99.88%0.12%100.0% 


Res 5 		        8,269,162                 343,740      8,612,902          340,825         8,953,727       143,967
 92.35%3.84%96.19%3.81%100.0% 


Res 6		        8,474,392                 335,900      8,810,292          163,860         8,974,152       123,542
 94.43%3.74%98.17%1.83%100.0% 


Res 7		        8,478,343                 269,170      8,747,513          239,415         8,986,928       110,766
 94.34%3.00%97.34%2.66%100.0% 


Res 8		        8,298,065                 291,527      8,589,592          397,336       8,986,928       110,766
 92.34%3.24%95.58%4.42%100.0% 


Res 9		        8,414,967                 269,170     8,684,137            302,791         8,986,928          110,766
 93.63%3.00%96.63%3.37%100.0% 


Res 10		        8,327,578                 291,550    8,619,128          350,333         8,969,461       128,233
 92.84%3.25%96.09%3.91%100.0% 


Res 11		        8,341,478                 530,6208,872,098              160,6079,032,705          64,989
 92.35%5.87%98.22%1.78%100.0% 


Res 12		        7,732,030                 530,620    8,262,650          770,0559,032,705          64,989
 85.60%5.87%91.47%8.53%100.0% 


Res 13		8,382,148525,8078,907,955135,1539,043,10854,586
 92.70%5.81%98.51%1.49%100.0% 

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820