ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Result of AGM

| Source: Proven Growth & Income VCT plc Proven Growth & Income VCT plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
14 July 2021

Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc, held on Wednesday 14 July 2021, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 10.00am on 12 July 2021, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays) are set out below:

 For specificFor discretionFor - totalAgainstTotalWithheld


Res 1		9,521,620        418,546      9,940,166                     22,628             9,962,794         12,784
 95.57%4.20%99.77%0.23%100.0% 


Res 2		8,719,931                         488,989     9,208,920          472,666          9,681,586       293,992
 90.07%5.05%95.12%4.88%100.0% 


Res 3		        8,703,761                 488,989      9,192,750            502,127          9,694,877                   280,701   
 89.78%5.04%94.82%5.18%100.0% 


Res 4		        9,585,520                 357,378      9,942,898          9,294          9,952,192          23,386
 96.32%3.59%99.91%0.09%100.0% 


Res 5 		        9,213,208                 477,507      9,690,715          233,946          9,924,661       50,917
 92.83%4.81%97.64%2.36%100.0% 


Res 6		        9,354,409                 440,250      9,794,659          119,400          9,914,059       61,519
 94.36%4.44%98.8%1.2%100.0% 


Res 7		        9,163,105                 418,546      9,581,651          314,241          9,895,892       79,686
 92.59%4.23%96.82%3.18%100.0% 


Res 8		       9,148,543                 429,673      9,578,216          317,566         9,895,782       79,796
 92.45%4.34%96.79%3.21%100.0% 


Res 9		        9,161,962                 429,673      9,591,635            322,418          9,914,053          61,525
 92.42%4.33%96.75%3.25%100.0% 


Res 10		        9,260,811                 429,673      9,690,484          183,595          9,874,079       101,499
 93.79%4.35%98.14%1.86%100.0% 


Res 11		        9,050,118                 730,899      9,781,017          126,826          9,907,843          67,735
 91.34%7.38%98.72%1.28%100.0% 


Res 12		        8,560,728                 730,899      9,291,627          566,919          9,858,546          117,032
 86.84%7.41%94.25%5.75%100.0% 


Res 13		9,054,250725,7249,779,974147,8029,927,77647,802
 91.2%7.31%98.51%1.49%100.0% 

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820