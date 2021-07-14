ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Result of AGM

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

14 July 2021

Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc, held on Wednesday 14 July 2021, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 10.00am on 12 July 2021, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays) are set out below:

For – specific For – discretion For - total Against Total Withheld



Res 1 9,521,620 418,546 9,940,166 22,628 9,962,794 12,784 95.57% 4.20% 99.77% 0.23% 100.0%



Res 2 8,719,931 488,989 9,208,920 472,666 9,681,586 293,992 90.07% 5.05% 95.12% 4.88% 100.0%



Res 3 8,703,761 488,989 9,192,750 502,127 9,694,877 280,701 89.78% 5.04% 94.82% 5.18% 100.0%



Res 4 9,585,520 357,378 9,942,898 9,294 9,952,192 23,386 96.32% 3.59% 99.91% 0.09% 100.0%



Res 5 9,213,208 477,507 9,690,715 233,946 9,924,661 50,917 92.83% 4.81% 97.64% 2.36% 100.0%



Res 6 9,354,409 440,250 9,794,659 119,400 9,914,059 61,519 94.36% 4.44% 98.8% 1.2% 100.0%



Res 7 9,163,105 418,546 9,581,651 314,241 9,895,892 79,686 92.59% 4.23% 96.82% 3.18% 100.0%



Res 8 9,148,543 429,673 9,578,216 317,566 9,895,782 79,796 92.45% 4.34% 96.79% 3.21% 100.0%



Res 9 9,161,962 429,673 9,591,635 322,418 9,914,053 61,525 92.42% 4.33% 96.75% 3.25% 100.0%



Res 10 9,260,811 429,673 9,690,484 183,595 9,874,079 101,499 93.79% 4.35% 98.14% 1.86% 100.0%



Res 11 9,050,118 730,899 9,781,017 126,826 9,907,843 67,735 91.34% 7.38% 98.72% 1.28% 100.0%



Res 12 8,560,728 730,899 9,291,627 566,919 9,858,546 117,032 86.84% 7.41% 94.25% 5.75% 100.0%



Res 13 9,054,250 725,724 9,779,974 147,802 9,927,776 47,802 91.2% 7.31% 98.51% 1.49% 100.0%

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820