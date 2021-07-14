Corporate Travel Technology Leader Deem Wins Best Leadership Award from Comparably

Anonymous employee sentiment scores for its senior leaders places Deem in the top 5% of rated companies.

| Source: Deem, Inc. Deem, Inc.

San Francisco, California, UNITED STATES

Oakland. Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry, today announced it has been selected as a 2021 winner of the Best Leadership award from Comparably. Winners were chosen from tens of thousands of companies and selected based on anonymous employee feedback provided on the Comparably platform. 

“I’m honored that our leadership team received this award from Comparably, and I’m appreciative that our staff agrees we’re moving in the right direction,” said Deem President David Grace. “Leadership in part means exemplifying the tone and culture of our company. Through this incredibly challenging year, especially, I’m proud that our team feels we’re creating a workplace that empowers and inspires them to achieve more than we thought possible. At Deem, we strive to create the best company for our employees every day, and that starts at the top.”

Deem is among the top 5% of respondent companies with fewer than 500 employees, based on staff members sharing their opinions about the company’s top leaders. The high rankings reinforce Deem’s values of winning together and trust and transparency.

Deem’s business travel booking and management software, Etta, is a robust, mobile-first platform designed as a trip management solution for travelers and a complete managed travel program travel managers can easily use to control costs and provide actionable duty of care. Learn more at Deem.com/products/etta.

Deem is currently hiring positions throughout the company in the U.S., Ireland and India. Please look at our open jobs on our website and consider how you can help make our culture and products even better for everyone. 

 

About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.

  

About Deem

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. Starring Etta, its mobile-first, corporate travel booking and management platform, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem’s travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, empowering more corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies.

Deem is a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Learn more at Deem.com.

 

Attachments 

 

        




    

        

            

                Etta, powered by Deem, is a mobile-first corporate travel booking and management solution designed to empower travelers and create better control and experience for travel managers. Etta was created using a human-centered design approach and includes accessibility features as outlined by the W3C to make business travel more inclusive for more people and companies.
                
            
            

                The award-winning Travel SafetyCheck feature built into Etta, the corporate travel planning and management platform from Deem, offers more than just current pandemic-related information. SafetyCheck also includes neighborhood safety scores based on various criteria, including women's safety, nighttime safety, LGBTQ+ safety, and more. All this information is presented logically and clearly right within the booking process, where travelers need it most to make the best decisions for themselves and their companies.
                
            
            

                
                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Deem
                            
                            
                                business travel
                            
                            
                                business awards
                            
                            
                                DE&I
                            
                            
                                travel technology
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data