Corporate Travel Technology Leader Deem Wins Best Leadership Award from Comparably

Oakland. Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry, today announced it has been selected as a 2021 winner of the Best Leadership award from Comparably. Winners were chosen from tens of thousands of companies and selected based on anonymous employee feedback provided on the Comparably platform.

“I’m honored that our leadership team received this award from Comparably, and I’m appreciative that our staff agrees we’re moving in the right direction,” said Deem President David Grace. “Leadership in part means exemplifying the tone and culture of our company. Through this incredibly challenging year, especially, I’m proud that our team feels we’re creating a workplace that empowers and inspires them to achieve more than we thought possible. At Deem, we strive to create the best company for our employees every day, and that starts at the top.”

Deem is among the top 5% of respondent companies with fewer than 500 employees, based on staff members sharing their opinions about the company’s top leaders. The high rankings reinforce Deem’s values of winning together and trust and transparency.

Deem’s business travel booking and management software, Etta, is a robust, mobile-first platform designed as a trip management solution for travelers and a complete managed travel program travel managers can easily use to control costs and provide actionable duty of care. Learn more at Deem.com/products/etta.

Deem is currently hiring positions throughout the company in the U.S., Ireland and India. Please look at our open jobs on our website and consider how you can help make our culture and products even better for everyone.

About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.

About Deem

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. Starring Etta, its mobile-first, corporate travel booking and management platform, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem’s travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, empowering more corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies.

Deem is a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Learn more at Deem.com.

